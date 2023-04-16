Bronx Drafthouse 884 GERARD AVENUE

  • Home
Food Menu

Shared

Surf & Turf Tostones

$15.00

Lobster Sliders

$23.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Candied BAcon

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Poppin'Hot Popcoen Shrimp

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Highbridge Nachos

$12.00

Drafthouse Tacos

$14.00

City Island Fish N' Chips

$15.00

Burgers & More

Original Burger

$14.00

Chimi Burger

$12.00

Drafthouse Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Shaved Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich

$17.00

Steak Frites

$24.00

Grilled Chicken w/Veggies

$18.00

Wings

Single (6)

$14.00

Double (12)

$24.00

Home Run (18)

$31.00

Grand Slam (24)

$39.00

Fries & Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Soup & Salads

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Concourse Caesar Salad

$12.00

Toasted Grain Salad Bowl

$14.00

Soup of The Day

$11.00

Desserts

Bavarian Churros

$10.00

Coconut Flan

$9.00

Specials Game Day

Shared

Lobster Sliders

$24.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Candied BAcon

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Poppin'Hot Popcoen Shrimp

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Highbridge Nachos

$16.00

Drafthouse Tacos

$15.00

Burgers & More

Original Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$21.00

Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich

$20.00

Drafthouse Burger

$17.00

Chimi Burger

$15.00

Drafthouse Burger

$17.00

Piri Piri Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Wings

Single (6)

$15.00

Double (12)

$24.00

Home Run (18)

$33.00

Grand Slam (24)

$41.00

Double (12) (Copy)

$25.00

Fries & Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Maduros

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Desserts

Bavarian Churros

$10.00

Coconut Flan

$9.00

Bombs

Jager-Bomb

Jager-Bomb

$11.00

Green Tea shot

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop Ketel One

$12.00

Lemon Drop Titos

$12.00

Lemon Drop House

$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

House Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$8.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00+

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Ketel One Citron

$10.00+

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$10.00+

Gin

House Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Rum

House Rum

$10.00

Zacapa23

$10.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Brugal

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$10.00+

Pitorro Coquito

$10.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Tequila

House Tequila

$7.00+

Patron

$12.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casmigos Anejo

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00+

Jack Daniels Apple

$11.00+

Bulliet Rye

$12.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00+

Tullamore Dew

$12.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00+

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$12.00+

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Balvenie 12

$11.00+

Balvenie 17

$13.00+

Macallan 12

$11.00+

Macallan 15 Fine Oak

$13.00+

Macallan 18

$54.00

Balvenie 15

$21.00

Glenfiddich 14

$21.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15

$19.00

JW Black Label

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 15

$19.00

Glenlivet 18

$42.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00+

Aperol

$10.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Baileys

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Chambord

$10.00+

Sambuca

$10.00+

Kaluha

$10.00+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Fireball

$10.00+

St. Germain

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$10.00+

Midori

$10.00+

Aguardiente

$10.00+

Leblon

$10.00+

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$12.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$13.00+

Dusse VSOP

$12.00+

Ciroc VS

$11.00+

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Red Devil

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Blue Long Island

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Long Island (Top Shelf)

$25.00

Mojito

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Blue Lemonade

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Henny Punch

$18.00

Bronx Old Fashioned

$18.00

Ketel Mule

$17.00

Henny Sangria

$18.00

Jack Palmer

$17.00

Irish Mule

$18.00

Sangria

$10.00

Frozen Henny Colada

$25.00

Jameson Green Tea

$15.00

Beer

12oz Draft

(4) Southern Tier Peanut Butter Cup (Imperial Stout)

$10.00

16oz Draft

(1) Bronx No Resolutions (IPA)

$8.00

(2) Ithaca Flower Power

$8.00

(3) Grimm Lambo Door

$9.00

(5) Austin Eastciders Blood Orange Cider

$8.00

(6) Flagship Metropolitan Lager

$8.00

(7) Jack Abby Blood Orange (Wheat)

$8.00

(8) Modelo Especial (Mexican Lager)

$8.00

(9) Grimm Kosmos (Dark Lager)

$8.00

(10) Unibroue Blanche De Chambly (Witbier)

$8.00

Guiness Stout (Irish Stout) (11)

$10.00

(12) Bronx American Pale Ale

$8.00

(13) Flagship Fresh Kills (NE IPA)

$8.00

(14) Three's All Or Nothing (West Coast IPA)

$9.00

(15) Brooklyn Summer Ale (English Pale Ale) (15)

$8.00

(16) Bronx Well Earned Pilsner

$8.00

(17) Bronx Summer Pale Ale

$8.00

(18) Equilibrium South St. (Pilsner)

$8.00

(19) Bronx City Island Sour (Sour Ale)

$8.00

(20) Shiner Bock (Bock)

$8.00

Canned Beer

New Belgium Holiday Ale

$5.00

Jack Abby Red Tape

$5.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Crabbies Original Ginger Beer

$8.00

Delirium Deliria

$10.00

Nutrl Vodka Soda

$8.00

Wolffer Estate No. 139 Dry White

$9.00

Wolffer Estate No. 139 Dry Rose Cider

$9.00

Bronx World Gone Hazy

$10.00

Bronx World Gone Rose

$8.00

Abita Purple Haze

$8.00

Abita Christmas Ale

$5.00

Collective Arts Stranger Than Fiction

$10.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Heineken Lager

$8.00

Ithaca Fugly Sweater

$5.00

Grimm Wavetable

$12.00

Ahora Paloma Seltzer

$7.00

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange

$8.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$8.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapplw

$8.00

White Claw Raspberry

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

Bronx 24K Golden Ale

$10.00

Stella

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Budlight

$8.00

Medalla

$8.00

Southern Tier Old Man Winter

$5.00

Southern Tier 2Xmas

$5.00

Wine

Glass Red

Tap Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Red Bottle

Tap Cabernet Bottle

White Glass

Tap Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Tap Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

White Bottle

Tap Chardonnay Bottle

Rose Glass

Tap Rose Glass

$9.00

Rose Bottle

Tap Rose Bottle

Champagne Glass

Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Champagne Bottle

Prosecco Bottle

$37.00

NA Beverages

N/A Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Coca Cola

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Red Bull Can

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local Craft Beer Bar - 50 Craft Beers and Delicious Grub!

Location

884 GERARD AVENUE, Bronx, NY 10452

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

