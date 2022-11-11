Bronze Cafe 2380 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 110

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

The VEGAN Bacon Egg and Cheese
Sweets Grab Bag
Almond Mocha Latte

Breakfast

Housemade Cold Overnight Oats

$4.00+

Gluten-free oats soaked overnight in non-GMO soy milk with dried cranberries, Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, agave nectar (served cold)

The VEGAN Bacon Egg and Cheese

$8.00

The Bacon Egg and Havarti

$8.00

Sammiches: NON-Vegan

The Albacore Melt

$13.00

The Albacore Sammich

$12.00

The Basil Chicken Salad Sammich

$12.00

basil chicken salad, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli, lemon vin

The California Turkey

$12.00

turkey, avocado, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli, lemon vin

The Complicated Order

$14.00

turkey, bacon strips, bacon jam, avocado, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

The Grilled Cheese Sammich

$8.00

The LGBTQ

$12.00

bacon strips, bacon jam, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

The Miss Piggy

$14.00

basil chicken salad, bacon strips, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli, lemon vin, ciabatta

The Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.00

The Turkey Kraut Melt

$13.00

The What What

$12.00

turkey, pepperoni, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli, oregano vin

The Mediterranean Turkey

$12.00

Sammiches: VEGAN

The Chickpea Toona Melt

$13.00

The Chickpea Toona Sammich

$12.00

The Guac & Hummus Sammich

$11.00

avocado, carrots, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, vegan mole, vegan ranch, lemon vin

The Reubenesque Sammich

$14.00

The RSTLNE

$12.00

vegan bacon strips, vegan soy “bacon” jam, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

The TOFURKY Bacon Melt

$14.00

The Vegan Cheesesteak

$14.00

The VEGAN Grilled Cheese

$8.00

The Vegucated Order

$14.00

TOFURKY®, vegan bacon strips, vegan soy “bacon” jam, avocado, greens, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vin

The West Coast

$12.00

TOFURKY®, avocado, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli, lemon vin

The Whoop Whoop

$12.00

The Tree of Life

$12.00

greens, lemon vin, roasted red peppers, avocado, tomato, mango vinaigrette, pickled onions, cashew cream, brazil nut crumble, pita

The Greek TOFURKY

$12.00

Salads: NON-Vegan

The Bacon Chicken Chop Chop

$12.00

chicken, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, ranch, served on romaine

The Mexican Chicken Caesar

$12.00

chicken, parmesan, spiced croutons, pepitas, Caesar, served on romaine

The Beet Box

$11.00

roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, lemon vin, served on greens

Salads: VEGAN

The Bizness

$12.00

shredded kale massaged with lemon vin; topped with any THREE toppings

The David Special

$14.00

shredded kale massaged with lemon vin topped with roasted beets, carrots, avocado, curried quinoa, spiced chickpeas, hemp seeds

The Negocio

$14.00

shredded kale massaged with lemon and spicy vins; topped with TVP soy crumbles, brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, red cabbage, avocado and pepitas

Thai Noodle Salad

$12.00

romaine, mung bean noodles, steamed broccoli, tomato, cucumber, carrots, fried shallots, fried garlic, Thai turmeric ginger dressing

Sides

Albacore Tuna (a la carte)

$8.00+

Babaganoosh with Pita

$4.00+

Bacon Jam (a la carte)

$11.00+

Basil Chicken Salad (a la carte)

$5.00+

Chickpea Toona (a la carte)

$5.00+

Curried Quinoa (a la carte)

$4.00+

Hummus with Pita

$4.00+

Lemon & Herb Chickpeas (a la carte)

$4.00+

Roasted Beets (a la carte)

$4.00+

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Agrodolce Vinaigrette (a la carte)

$4.00+

Roasted Chicken (a la carte)

$5.00+

Roasted Dill & Garlic Potatoes

$3.00+

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Onions (a la carte)

$4.00+

Soy Protein Crumbles (a la carte)

$5.00+

Steamed Broccoli with Hemp Hearts (a la carte)

$4.00+

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

Vegan Soy Bacon Jam (a la carte)

$6.00+

Whole Washed Avocado

$3.00

Brown Basmati Rice

$4.00+

Sweets

Sweets Grab Bag

$9.00

Apple Cider Donut

$4.00

Apple Danish S/F

$4.00

Banana Flax Cake GF

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Carrot Pineapple Cake GF

$4.00

Chai Spice Cookie

$4.00

Cherry Danish S/F

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Cheerios Treat GF

$4.00

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Fruity Pebbles Treat GF

$4.00

Loving v Virginia

$4.00

Mint Chocolate Coconut Date Balls GF

$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle

$4.00

Pumpkin Chip Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Cookie

$4.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie Turnover

$4.00

Raspberry Scone

$4.00

Rocky Road Cookie

$4.00

S'Mores Turnover

$4.00

Strawberry Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Smoothies

Berry Detox Smoothie

$7.00

Cacao Superfoods Blended

$10.00

MUD/WTR Superfoods Blended

$10.00

Kale Apple Banana Blended

$7.00

Chocolate Banana Date Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Superfoods Blended

$10.00

Matcha Superfoods Blended

$10.00

Coconut Sesame Date Blended

$7.00

Lattes

Almond Latte

$5.50+

Almond Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Banana Latte

$5.50+

Banana Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Banana Nut Latte

$5.50+

Black Walnut Latte

$5.50+

Blueberry Banana Latte

$5.50+

Blueberry Latte

$5.50+

Blueberry Maple Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Chocolate

$5.50+

Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Chai Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Elvis Latte

$5.50+

Ginger Latte

$5.50+

Golden Mylk Latte

$5.50+

Grand Marnier Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50+

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Latte

$5.50+

Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Lavender Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Lemon Cookie Latte

$5.50+

Maple Bacon Latte

$5.50+

Maple Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Blueberry Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Peach Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Raspberry

$5.50+

Matcha Rose Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Strawberry Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Mocha Rose Latte

$5.50+

MUD\WTR Latte

$5.50+

Orange Blossom Latte

$5.50+

Pandan Latte

$5.50+

PB Fit Latte

$5.50+

PB Mocha

$5.50+

PB&J Blueberry Latte

$5.50+

PB&J Peach Latte

$5.50+

PB&J Raspberry Latte

$5.50+

PB&J Strawberry Latte

$5.50+

Peach Almond Latte

$5.50+

Peach Latte

$5.50+

Peach Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Pistachio Latte

$5.50+

Pistachio Rose Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Raspberry Latte

$5.50+

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Red Velvet Latte

$5.50+

Rose Latte

$5.50+

Sesame Latte

$5.50+

Steamed Milk (No Espresso)

$4.50+

Strawberry Almond Latte

$5.50+

Strawberry Banana Latte

$5.50+

Strawberry Latte

$5.50+

Ube Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

White Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Bottled Beverages

Better Booch Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz

$3.00

Celsius Energy Drink 12oz

$3.00

Dark Moon Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Evian 500mL

$3.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water 14oz

$4.00

Ito En (Unsweetened) Iced Tea

$3.00

Java Monster Oatmilk 15oz

$3.00

Olipop Sparkling Tonic 12oz

$4.00

Perrier 500mL

$3.00

Smart Water 20oz

$3.00

Wet Hydration 12oz

$3.49

Zoa Healthy Warrior Energy Drink 16oz

$3.50

Zyn Immunity Recovery Drink 16oz

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Org Acai Superfoods Juice

$8.00+

Org Celery Juice

$8.00+

Org Citrus Immunity Juice

$8.00+

Org Cranberry Juice

$6.00+

Org Dragon Fruit Superfoods Juice

$8.00+

Org Green Mighty Dozen Juice

$8.00+

Org Lemonade

$6.00+

Pink Grapefruit Juice

$6.00+

Pomegranate Juice

$8.00+

Filtered Water

24oz Cuppa Water $1

$1.00

24oz Cuppa Ice $1

12oz Cuppa Water

24oz Cuppa Water

12oz Cuppa Ice

24oz Cuppa Ice

Retail Packaged Items

Diamond Hmlyn Pink Salt Walnuts 4oz

$3.99

Diamond Stld Dk Choc Walnuts 4oz

$3.99

Happy Ending Dark Chocolate 1.7oz

$4.25

Hawaiian Chips 1.5oz

$1.89

Kettle Chips 2oz

$2.59

Lulu Plantain Chips 2.5oz

$2.59

Ocean's Halo Seaweed Snacks 0.14oz

$1.89

Popchips 0.8oz

$1.89

Popcorners 1oz

$1.89

Route 11 Potato Chips 2oz

$2.59

Sun Chips 1.5oz

$1.89

Tim's Potato Chips 1.5oz

$1.89

Unisoy Vegan Jerky 1oz

$2.99

Unisoy Vegan Jerky 3.5oz

$6.99

Wonderful Shelled Pistachios 5.5oz

$8.99

Frozen Foods

Unreal Corned Beef Slices 2.5lb pack

$44.99

Unreal Turkey Slices 2.5lb pack

$44.99

Unreal Steak Slices 2.5lb pack

$44.99

Just Egg 4 pack

$5.49

Little Northern Bakehouse Wide Slice GF Bread 20oz

$9.99

MUD\WTR

Mud\Wtr Canister (30 servings)

$50.00

Mud\Wtr Starter Kit (90 servings)

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fit-friendly and delicious sammiches, salads, soups, smoothies, lattes, juices, and baked treats

Location

2380 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

