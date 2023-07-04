Main picView gallery

Bronze Cafe

2380 North Buffalo Drive

Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89128

FOOD

Breakfast

Housemade Cold Overnight Oats

$4.00+

Gluten-free oats soaked overnight in organic oat milk with dried cranberries, Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, agave nectar (served cold)

The VEGAN Bakon Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Thrilling Foods bakon strips, Just Egg vegan egg patty, Chao Field Roast melted vegan cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Bacon Egg and Havarti Sammich

$8.00

roasted bacon strips, scrambled egg patty, melted Havarti cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

Sammiches: NON-Vegan

The Albacore Melt

$13.00

housemade albacore tuna salad, melted Havarti cheese, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Albacore Sammich

$12.00

housemade albacore tuna salad, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Basil Chicken Salad Sammich

$12.00

basil chicken salad, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The California Turkey

$12.00

roasted turkey slices, avocado, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Complicated Order

$14.00

roasted turkey slices, roasted bacon strips, housemade bacon jam, avocado, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Grilled Cheese Sammich

$8.00

melted Havarti cheese, basil aioli

The LGBTQ

$12.00

roasted bacon strips, housemade bacon jam, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Miss Piggy

$14.00

basil chicken salad, roasted bacon strips, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.00

roasted turkey slices, roasted bacon strips, melted Havarti cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Turkey Kraut Melt

$13.00

roasted turkey slices, sauerkraut, melted Havarti cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing

The What What

$12.00

roasted turkey slices, pepperoni, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette

The Mediterranean Turkey

$12.00

roasted turkey slices, hummus, tomato, cucumber, roasted red peppers, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette, served on pita flatbread

Sammiches: VEGAN

The Chickpea Toona Melt

$13.00

housemade chickpea toona salad, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Chickpea Toona Sammich

$12.00

housemade chickpea toona salad, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Guac & Hummus Sammich

$11.00

avocado, hummus, carrots, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, vegan ranch, lemon vinaigrette

The Reubenesque Sammich

$14.00

Unreal Deli vegan corned beef, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, sauerkraut, housemade vegan 1000 island dressing

The RSTLNE

$12.00

Thrilling Foods bakon strips, vegan soy curls “bacon” jam, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The VEGAN Turk'y Bakon Melt

$14.00

Unreal Deli vegan turkey slices, Thrilling Foods bakon strips, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Vegan Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Unreal Deli vegan steak slices, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, roasted red peppers, avocado, basil aioli

The VEGAN Grilled Cheese

$8.00

melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, basil aioli

The Vegucated Order

$14.00

Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, Thrilling Foods bakon strips, vegan soy curl “bacon” jam, avocado, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The West Coast

$12.00

Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, avocado, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette

The Whoop Whoop

$12.00

Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, Happy Little Plants vegan pepperoni slices, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette

The Tree of Life

$12.00

spring mix, lemon vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, avocado, tomato, mango vinaigrette, pickled onions, vegan ranch dressing, brazil nut crumble

The Greek VEGAN Turk'y

$12.00

Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, hummus, tomato, cucumber, roasted red peppers, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette

Salads: NON-Vegan

The Bacon Chicken Chop Chop

$12.00

roasted chicken served cold, chopped bacon served warm, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, ranch dressing, served on chopped green leaf lettuce

The Mexican Chicken Caesar with Chipotle Croutons

$12.00

roasted chicken served cold, shaved parmesan, chipotle spiced croutons, pepitas, Caesar dressing, served on chopped green leaf lettuce

The Beet Box

$11.00

roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette, served on spring mix

Salads: VEGAN

The Bizness

$12.00

shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette; topped with any THREE toppings

The David Special

$14.00

shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette; topped with roasted beets, carrots, avocado, curried quinoa, herb and garlic chickpeas, hemp seeds

The Negocio

$14.00

shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette and spicy vinaigrette; topped with warm TVP soy crumbles, warm brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, shredded red cabbage, avocado, and pepitas

The Thai Noodle Salad

$12.00

mung bean noodles, steamed broccoli, tomato, cucumber, carrots, shredded red cabbage, fried shallots, fried garlic, Thai turmeric ginger dressing, served over chopped green leaf lettuce

Sides

Albacore Tuna (a la carte)

$8.00+

Our housemade albacore tuna salad is made with albacore tuna, chopped celery, sweet relish, garlic, vegan mayonnaise, and lemon juice.

Babaganoosh with Pita

$4.00+Out of stock

roasted eggplant pureed with Middle Eastern spices

Bacon Jam (a la carte)

$11.00+

Our housemade bacon jam is basically chopped bacon and chopped onions simmered with organic brown sugar and black balsamic vinegar. It's the perfect complement to any meat sammich or to scrambled eggs or avocado toast.

Basil Chicken Salad (a la carte)

$5.00+

Our basil chicken salad is made with shredded chicken, shredded Granny Smith apples, chopped celery, fresh parsley, dried basil, vegan mayonnaise, and apple cider vinegar.

Brown Basmati Rice (a la carte)

$4.00+

Chickpea Toona (a la carte)

$5.00+

Our housemade vegan chickpea toona is made with chopped chickpeas, chopped celery, sweet relish, garlic, vegan mayonnaise, and lemon juice.

Curried Quinoa (a la carte)

$4.00+

Our curried quinoa features cooked quinoa, dried cranberries, fresh parsley, curry powder, apple cider vinegar, and lemon vinaigrette.

Hummus with Pita

$4.00+

Lemon & Herb Chickpeas (a la carte)

$4.00+

Our herb and garlic chickpeas are made with garlic, fresh parsley, lemon juice, and dried dill.

Roasted Beets (a la carte)

$4.00+

Our roasted beets are prepared with cooked quinoa, fresh parsley, apple cider vinegar, and lemon vinaigrette.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Agrodolce Vinaigrette (a la carte)

$4.00+

Our brussels sprouts are roasted with canola oil and pink Himalayan salt and garnished with our housemade agrodolce vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken (a la carte)

$5.00+

Our roasted chicken is oven-roasted with canola oil and cracked black pepper.

Roasted Dill & Garlic Potatoes

$3.00+

Chopped red potatoes roasted with dried dill, fresh garlic, and lemon vinaigrette.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Onions (a la carte)

$4.00+

Chopped yams roasted with chopped red onion and canola oil and then tossed with fresh parsley

Soy Protein Crumbles (a la carte)

$5.00+

TVP cooked with chipotle peppers, fresh garlic, cumin, fresh cilantro, and lemon juice.

Steamed Broccoli with Hemp Hearts (a la carte)

$4.00+

Steamed broccoli served cold and topped with hemp hearts

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

Tomatoes, celery, onions, carrots, vegan butter, dried basil, dried oregano, and pink Himalayan salt

VEGAN Soy Curl Bakon Jam (a la carte)

$6.00+

Our housemade VEGAN soy curl bakon jam is basically chopped soy curls and chopped onions simmered with organic brown sugar, black balsamic vinegar, and liquid smoke. It's the perfect complement to any vegan sammich or to vegan breakfast scramble or avocado toast.

Whole Washed Avocado

$3.50

One whole washed, perfectly ripe, avocado for you to enjoy at home.

Sweets

Sweets Grab Bag

$9.00

Apple Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Flax Cake GF

$4.00

Berry Lemonade Cookie

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Butter Pecan Cookie

$4.00

Caramel Pecan Brownie GF (NUTS)

$4.00

Carrot Pineapple Cake GF

$4.00

Chai Spice Cookie

$4.00

Cherry Danish S/F

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate PB Surprise (NUTS)

$4.00

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Cranberry Almond Muffin (NUTS)

$4.00

Fruity Pebbles Treat GF

$4.00

Jalapeño Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.00

Loving v Virginia

$4.00

Matcha Zucchini Almond Cake GF (NUTS)

$4.00

Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle (NUTS)

$4.00

Pumpkin Chip Muffin

$4.00

Raspberry Scone

$4.00

Rocky Road Cookie (NUTS)

$4.00

S'Mores Turnover

$4.00

Savory Broccoli Cheddar Puff Pastry

$13.00

Savory Jalapeño Bacon Egg Cheesy Puff Pastry

$13.00

Vegan Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

DRINKS

Smoothies

Berry Detox Smoothie

$7.00

Cacao Superfoods Blended

$10.00

MUD/WTR Superfoods Blended

$10.00

Kale Apple Banana Blended

$7.00

Chocolate Banana Date Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Superfoods Blended

$10.00

Matcha Superfoods Blended

$10.00

Coconut Sesame Date Blended

$7.00

Lattes

Almond Latte

$5.50+

Almond Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Banana Latte

$5.50+

Banana Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Banana Nut Latte

$5.50+

Black Walnut Latte

$5.50+

Blueberry Banana Latte

$5.50+

Blueberry Latte

$5.50+

Blueberry Maple Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Chocolate

$5.50+

Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Chai Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Elvis Latte

$5.50+

Ginger Latte

$5.50+

Golden Mylk Latte

$5.50+

Grand Marnier Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50+

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Latte

$5.50+

Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Lavender Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Lemon Cookie Latte

$5.50+

Maple Bacon Latte

$5.50+

Maple Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Blueberry Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Peach Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Raspberry

$5.50+

Matcha Rose Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Strawberry Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Mocha Rose Latte

$5.50+

MUD\WTR Latte

$5.50+

Orange Blossom Latte

$5.50+

Pandan Latte

$5.50+

PB Fit Latte

$5.50+

PB Mocha

$5.50+

PB&J Blueberry Latte

$5.50+

PB&J Peach Latte

$5.50+

PB&J Raspberry Latte

$5.50+

PB&J Strawberry Latte

$5.50+

Peach Almond Latte

$5.50+

Peach Latte

$5.50+

Peach Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Pistachio Latte

$5.50+

Pistachio Rose Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Raspberry Latte

$5.50+

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Red Velvet Latte

$5.50+

Rose Latte

$5.50+

Sesame Latte

$5.50+

Steamed Milk (No Espresso)

$4.50+

Strawberry Almond Latte

$5.50+

Strawberry Banana Latte

$5.50+

Strawberry Latte

$5.50+

Ube Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

White Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Bottled Beverages

Better Booch Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

Coco Love 100% Coconut Water 500mL

$4.00

Dark Moon Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Evian 500mL

$3.00

Fiji 500mL

$3.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate 500mL

$4.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water 14oz

$4.00

Ito En (Unsweetened) Iced Tea

$3.00

Joyburst Energy Drink 12oz

$3.00

JSH Cold Pressed Juice 12oz

$8.00

Maine Root 12oz

$3.49

Mela Water 500mL

$4.00

Olipop Sparkling Tonic 12oz

$4.00

Perrier 500mL

$3.00

Real Coco Org Coconut Water 11.2oz

$3.00

Smart Water 20oz

$3.00

Space Tea 12oz

$4.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream 12oz

$3.50

Stubborn Classic Black Cherry Tarragon 12oz

$3.50

Stubborn Root Beer 12oz

$3.50

Yerbae Energy Drink 16oz

$4.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Org Acai Superfoods Juice

$8.00+

Org Celery Juice

$8.00+

Org Citrus Immunity Juice

$8.00+

Org Cranberry Juice

$6.00+

Org Dragon Fruit Superfoods Juice

$8.00+

Org Green Mighty Dozen Juice

$8.00+

Org Lemonade

$6.00+

Pink Grapefruit Juice

$6.00+

Pomegranate Juice

$8.00+

Filtered Water

24oz Cuppa Water $1

$1.00

24oz Cuppa Ice $1

12oz Cuppa Water

24oz Cuppa Water

12oz Cuppa Ice

24oz Cuppa Ice

SNACKS

Retail Packaged Items

88 Acres Seed Bars 1.6oz

$2.99

Hawaiian Chips 1.5oz

$1.89

Kettle Chips 2oz

$2.59

Lulu Plantain Chips 2.5oz

$2.59

Popcorners 1oz

$1.89

Route 11 Potato Chips 2oz

$2.59

Sun Chips 1.5oz

$1.89

Tim's Potato Chips 1.5oz

$1.89

Unisoy Vegan Jerky 3.5oz

$6.99

Refrigerated/Frozen Foods

Unreal Corned Beef Slices 2.5lb pack

$44.99

Unreal Turkey Slices 2.5lb pack

$44.99

Unreal Steak Slices 2.5lb pack

$44.99

Just Egg 4 pack

$6.99

Little Northern Bakehouse Wide Slice GF Bread 20oz

$12.99

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich 5.25oz

$6.99

My Mochi 1.5oz

$2.29

Thrilling Foods Bakon Strips 8oz

$13.99

Virgin Cheese 5oz

$14.50

Just Egg Liquid Quart 32oz

$13.50

MUD\WTR

Mud\Wtr Canister (30 servings)

$50.00

Mud\Wtr Starter Kit (90 servings)

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fit-friendly and delicious sammiches, salads, soups, smoothies, lattes, juices, and baked treats

2380 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128

