Bronze Cafe
2380 North Buffalo Drive
Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Popular Items
The Bizness
shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette; topped with any THREE toppings
Housemade Cold Overnight Oats
Gluten-free oats soaked overnight in organic oat milk with dried cranberries, Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, agave nectar (served cold)
The VEGAN Bakon Egg and Cheese
Thrilling Foods bakon strips, Just Egg vegan egg patty, Chao Field Roast melted vegan cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
FOOD
Breakfast
The Bacon Egg and Havarti Sammich
roasted bacon strips, scrambled egg patty, melted Havarti cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
Sammiches: NON-Vegan
The Albacore Melt
housemade albacore tuna salad, melted Havarti cheese, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Albacore Sammich
housemade albacore tuna salad, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Basil Chicken Salad Sammich
basil chicken salad, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The California Turkey
roasted turkey slices, avocado, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Complicated Order
roasted turkey slices, roasted bacon strips, housemade bacon jam, avocado, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Grilled Cheese Sammich
melted Havarti cheese, basil aioli
The LGBTQ
roasted bacon strips, housemade bacon jam, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Miss Piggy
basil chicken salad, roasted bacon strips, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Turkey Bacon Melt
roasted turkey slices, roasted bacon strips, melted Havarti cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Turkey Kraut Melt
roasted turkey slices, sauerkraut, melted Havarti cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing
The What What
roasted turkey slices, pepperoni, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette
The Mediterranean Turkey
roasted turkey slices, hummus, tomato, cucumber, roasted red peppers, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette, served on pita flatbread
Sammiches: VEGAN
The Chickpea Toona Melt
housemade chickpea toona salad, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Chickpea Toona Sammich
housemade chickpea toona salad, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Guac & Hummus Sammich
avocado, hummus, carrots, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, vegan ranch, lemon vinaigrette
The Reubenesque Sammich
Unreal Deli vegan corned beef, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, sauerkraut, housemade vegan 1000 island dressing
The RSTLNE
Thrilling Foods bakon strips, vegan soy curls “bacon” jam, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The VEGAN Turk'y Bakon Melt
Unreal Deli vegan turkey slices, Thrilling Foods bakon strips, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Vegan Cheesesteak
Unreal Deli vegan steak slices, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, roasted red peppers, avocado, basil aioli
The VEGAN Grilled Cheese
melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, basil aioli
The Vegucated Order
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, Thrilling Foods bakon strips, vegan soy curl “bacon” jam, avocado, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The West Coast
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, avocado, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Whoop Whoop
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, Happy Little Plants vegan pepperoni slices, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette
The Tree of Life
spring mix, lemon vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, avocado, tomato, mango vinaigrette, pickled onions, vegan ranch dressing, brazil nut crumble
The Greek VEGAN Turk'y
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, hummus, tomato, cucumber, roasted red peppers, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette
Salads: NON-Vegan
The Bacon Chicken Chop Chop
roasted chicken served cold, chopped bacon served warm, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, ranch dressing, served on chopped green leaf lettuce
The Mexican Chicken Caesar with Chipotle Croutons
roasted chicken served cold, shaved parmesan, chipotle spiced croutons, pepitas, Caesar dressing, served on chopped green leaf lettuce
The Beet Box
roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette, served on spring mix
Salads: VEGAN
The David Special
shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette; topped with roasted beets, carrots, avocado, curried quinoa, herb and garlic chickpeas, hemp seeds
The Negocio
shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette and spicy vinaigrette; topped with warm TVP soy crumbles, warm brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, shredded red cabbage, avocado, and pepitas
The Thai Noodle Salad
mung bean noodles, steamed broccoli, tomato, cucumber, carrots, shredded red cabbage, fried shallots, fried garlic, Thai turmeric ginger dressing, served over chopped green leaf lettuce
Sides
Albacore Tuna (a la carte)
Our housemade albacore tuna salad is made with albacore tuna, chopped celery, sweet relish, garlic, vegan mayonnaise, and lemon juice.
Babaganoosh with Pita
roasted eggplant pureed with Middle Eastern spices
Bacon Jam (a la carte)
Our housemade bacon jam is basically chopped bacon and chopped onions simmered with organic brown sugar and black balsamic vinegar. It's the perfect complement to any meat sammich or to scrambled eggs or avocado toast.
Basil Chicken Salad (a la carte)
Our basil chicken salad is made with shredded chicken, shredded Granny Smith apples, chopped celery, fresh parsley, dried basil, vegan mayonnaise, and apple cider vinegar.
Brown Basmati Rice (a la carte)
Chickpea Toona (a la carte)
Our housemade vegan chickpea toona is made with chopped chickpeas, chopped celery, sweet relish, garlic, vegan mayonnaise, and lemon juice.
Curried Quinoa (a la carte)
Our curried quinoa features cooked quinoa, dried cranberries, fresh parsley, curry powder, apple cider vinegar, and lemon vinaigrette.
Hummus with Pita
Lemon & Herb Chickpeas (a la carte)
Our herb and garlic chickpeas are made with garlic, fresh parsley, lemon juice, and dried dill.
Roasted Beets (a la carte)
Our roasted beets are prepared with cooked quinoa, fresh parsley, apple cider vinegar, and lemon vinaigrette.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Agrodolce Vinaigrette (a la carte)
Our brussels sprouts are roasted with canola oil and pink Himalayan salt and garnished with our housemade agrodolce vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken (a la carte)
Our roasted chicken is oven-roasted with canola oil and cracked black pepper.
Roasted Dill & Garlic Potatoes
Chopped red potatoes roasted with dried dill, fresh garlic, and lemon vinaigrette.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Onions (a la carte)
Chopped yams roasted with chopped red onion and canola oil and then tossed with fresh parsley
Soy Protein Crumbles (a la carte)
TVP cooked with chipotle peppers, fresh garlic, cumin, fresh cilantro, and lemon juice.
Steamed Broccoli with Hemp Hearts (a la carte)
Steamed broccoli served cold and topped with hemp hearts
Tomato Basil Soup
Tomatoes, celery, onions, carrots, vegan butter, dried basil, dried oregano, and pink Himalayan salt
VEGAN Soy Curl Bakon Jam (a la carte)
Our housemade VEGAN soy curl bakon jam is basically chopped soy curls and chopped onions simmered with organic brown sugar, black balsamic vinegar, and liquid smoke. It's the perfect complement to any vegan sammich or to vegan breakfast scramble or avocado toast.
Whole Washed Avocado
One whole washed, perfectly ripe, avocado for you to enjoy at home.
Sweets
Sweets Grab Bag
Apple Danish
Banana Flax Cake GF
Berry Lemonade Cookie
Blueberry Muffin
Butter Pecan Cookie
Caramel Pecan Brownie GF (NUTS)
Carrot Pineapple Cake GF
Chai Spice Cookie
Cherry Danish S/F
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Muffin
Chocolate PB Surprise (NUTS)
Coffee Cake Muffin
Cranberry Almond Muffin (NUTS)
Fruity Pebbles Treat GF
Jalapeño Bacon Cheddar Scone
Loving v Virginia
Matcha Zucchini Almond Cake GF (NUTS)
Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle (NUTS)
Pumpkin Chip Muffin
Raspberry Scone
Rocky Road Cookie (NUTS)
S'Mores Turnover
Savory Broccoli Cheddar Puff Pastry
Savory Jalapeño Bacon Egg Cheesy Puff Pastry
Vegan Cheesecake Slice
DRINKS
Smoothies
Lattes
Almond Latte
Almond Mocha Latte
Banana Latte
Banana Mocha Latte
Banana Nut Latte
Black Walnut Latte
Blueberry Banana Latte
Blueberry Latte
Blueberry Maple Latte
Caramel Apple Latte
Caramel Latte
Chai Latte
Chai Vanilla Latte
Chocolate
Cinnamon Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Vanilla Latte
Elvis Latte
Ginger Latte
Golden Mylk Latte
Grand Marnier Mocha Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut Mocha Latte
Latte
Lavender Latte
Lavender Mocha Latte
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lemon Cookie Latte
Maple Bacon Latte
Maple Latte
Matcha Blueberry Latte
Matcha Latte
Matcha Peach Latte
Matcha Raspberry
Matcha Rose Latte
Matcha Strawberry Latte
Matcha Vanilla Latte
Mocha Latte
Mocha Rose Latte
MUD\WTR Latte
Orange Blossom Latte
Pandan Latte
PB Fit Latte
PB Mocha
PB&J Blueberry Latte
PB&J Peach Latte
PB&J Raspberry Latte
PB&J Strawberry Latte
Peach Almond Latte
Peach Latte
Peach Vanilla Latte
Peppermint Latte
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Pistachio Latte
Pistachio Rose Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Raspberry Latte
Raspberry Mocha Latte
Red Velvet Latte
Rose Latte
Sesame Latte
Steamed Milk (No Espresso)
Strawberry Almond Latte
Strawberry Banana Latte
Strawberry Latte
Ube Latte
Vanilla Latte
White Mocha Latte
Bottled Beverages
Better Booch Kombucha 16oz
Coco Love 100% Coconut Water 500mL
Dark Moon Cold Brew Coffee
Evian 500mL
Fiji 500mL
Guayaki Yerba Mate 500mL
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water 14oz
Ito En (Unsweetened) Iced Tea
Joyburst Energy Drink 12oz
JSH Cold Pressed Juice 12oz
Maine Root 12oz
Mela Water 500mL
Olipop Sparkling Tonic 12oz
Perrier 500mL
Real Coco Org Coconut Water 11.2oz
Smart Water 20oz
Space Tea 12oz
Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream 12oz
Stubborn Classic Black Cherry Tarragon 12oz
Stubborn Root Beer 12oz
Yerbae Energy Drink 16oz
Juices
Filtered Water
SNACKS
Retail Packaged Items
Refrigerated/Frozen Foods
Unreal Corned Beef Slices 2.5lb pack
Unreal Turkey Slices 2.5lb pack
Unreal Steak Slices 2.5lb pack
Just Egg 4 pack
Little Northern Bakehouse Wide Slice GF Bread 20oz
Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich 5.25oz
My Mochi 1.5oz
Thrilling Foods Bakon Strips 8oz
Virgin Cheese 5oz
Just Egg Liquid Quart 32oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fit-friendly and delicious sammiches, salads, soups, smoothies, lattes, juices, and baked treats
2380 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128