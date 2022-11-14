Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar

35 Reviews

$

5920 Steubenville Pike

McKees Rocks, PA 15136

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

