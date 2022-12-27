Main picView gallery

1245 H ST NE

Washington, DC 20002

Allergies

** PEANUT ALLERGY **

** GLUTEN FREE **

** DAIRY FREE **

** TREE NUTS **

** NIGHTSHADES **

** SHELLFISH**

Petite

Calabaza Herb Soup

Out of stock

Cassava & murasaki, ninja radish, roast corn

Cassava Croquette with D’Anjou

Out of stock

Shiitake, crispy mustard greens, smoked salt

Charred Yuzu Squid

$12.00

Herb pesto, satsuma currant glaze

Gem Blossom Salad

$11.00

Hamachi Crudo

$18.00

Choquette, frisee, rose apple

Spiced Short Rib Gyoza with Plum Sauce

Out of stock

Celtuce, sweet carrot, wood ear mushrooms

Torched Oysters

$22.00

Garden

Okinawan Patatas Bravas with Miso-Turmeric Sauce

Out of stock

Charred lime okra, perilla and cabbage

Charred Melon Salad

Out of stock

Fennel, scotch bonnet honey vinaigrette

Grilled Aubergine and Broccolini

$20.00

Couscous, kale, guinea sauce

Heirloom Carrots

$18.00

Charred cabbage, toasted chana, collard pesto

Paratha with Pickled Melon and Feta

Out of stock

Daal, collard greens, red lentils

Land

Grilled Poulet

$24.00Out of stock

Oyster trumpet mushroom, cashew bird’s eye glaze

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Merlot Reduction

Out of stock

Charred Shallots, yu choy, porcini mushrooms

Braised Oxtail with Pappardelle

$26.00

Lima beans, butter beans, darjeeling

Crispy Chicken and Blackstrap Molasses

Out of stock

Mandarin orange, baby mustard greens, fennel fronds

Butchers Cut

$32.00

​​King trumpet mushrooms, tamarind black garlic puree

Sea

Bush Smoked Snapper

$24.00

Snow pea shoots, callaloo relish, black barrel sauce

Grilled Sea Bass

$26.00

Green papaya, rainbow carrot, spring onion

Wild Pepper Prawns

$26.00

Red mustard greens, garlic chives, red cabbage

Bay scallop & Halibut Pepper Stew

Out of stock

Little neck clams, acorn squash, bird’s eye

Seared Kingfish and Beetroot Sauce

Out of stock

Charred greens, house herb seasoning, sorrel

Earthy Compliments

Coconut Basmati and Bamboo Rice

$6.00

Spring onion, thyme, shallots

Split Pea Herbed Rice

$6.00

Parsley, basil, scotch bonnet

Provision Frites

Out of stock

Edo, cassava, russet

Dessert

Rooibos Tea Yogurt

$12.00

Passion fruit, kumquat

Mango Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Lime, spiced rum chantilly

Ube Rum Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Grape nut, roast white nectarine

Matcha Yucca Crumble

$12.00Out of stock

Mascarpone, yuzu, key lime

Cacao Beetroot Cake

$12.00

Currants, red beet hibiscus granita

Guava Cheese Doughnut

$12.00

Blood orange, honey, cinnamon

Crane Room

Forbidden Black Rice Chips

Nori, sesame seeds, piri piri creme fraiche

Ginger farinata with herb coconut sauce

Chrysanthemum leaves, spinach, escarole

Chapati with honey chevre and chana puree

Thai basil, gruyere, ramps, lemon balm

Torched Oysters

Kyuri, flying fish roe, chili

Green Tea Mussels with Lime Garlic Sauce

Crispy chickpeas, leeks, chive flowers

Chilled Smoked Trout with Crispy Shallots

Broccolini, fermented garlic chili oil, smoked trout roe

Sea Bream Tartare

Tomatillo, scotch bonnet pesto, coco water

Cocktail Snacks

Citrus Olives

Orange, pomelo, kumquat

Ground Spice Trail Mix

Brazil nuts, macadamia, almonds

Unripe Plantain Chips with Ikura

Spiced sour cream, chives, toasted nori

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Rail Vodka

$16.00

Gin

Fords

$13.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Rum

The Funk

$12.00

Cruzan

$13.00

Bacardi Reserva

$15.00

Plantation Overproof

$13.00

Plantation Pot Still

$15.00

Ten to One

$13.00

Appleton

$14.00

Tequila

Volcan Blanco

$13.00

Volcan Reposado

$13.00

Dobel Blanco

$15.00

Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Whiskey

Redemption Rye

$14.00

Redemption Bourbon

$14.00

Dewars

$13.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Iwai Whisky 45

$18.00

Iwai Mars Whisky

$16.00

Red Wine

GLS Bronze, Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Domaine Les Aphillanthes, Cotes Du Rhone

$12.00

GLS Bodegas Amador Garcia, Tempranillo

$13.00

GLS Fattoria Moretto, Lambrusco

$13.00

BTL Old Westminster, Cabernet Franc

$58.00

BTL Kara Tara, Pinot Noir

$61.00

BTL Raeburn, Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Wapisa, Malbec Reserve

$65.00

BTL Stark Conde, Syrah

$72.00

BTL Artesana, Tannat

$68.00

BTL D. Chateau La Gaffeliere Saint-Emillion Grand Cru Bordeaux

$97.00

White Wine

GLS Bronze, Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Elena Walch, Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Kumasha, Chenin Blanc

$13.00

GLS Selbach, Incline Riesling

$12.00

BTL Casala Del Giglio, Viogner

$56.00

BTL Tegernseerhof, T26, Gruner Veltliner

$58.00

Skin Contact

Vichingo, Skin Contact -Vermentino

$13.00Out of stock

Sparkling

GLS Kir-Yianni, Xinomavro

$15.00

GLS Castelli Cielo, “Famiglia Love Story’, Prosecco

$10.00

BTL N.V. Fermi Bohigas, Rossinyol de Moragas-Cava

$60.00

Rose

Tagernseerhof, Zweigett Rose

$12.00

Dessert

Saverio, Vento De Oeste, Madeira

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Bronze is an innovative restaurant serving a menu that reconceptualizes the past of Afro-Fare in a way that changes the present and the future. Birthed from imaginative Afrofuturism, this project is the living representation of the fictional story of global trade and travels of Alonzo Bronze, African-born in the 1300s, known as The Traveler by his people.

1245 H ST NE, Washington, DC 20002

