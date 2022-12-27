Bronze
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bronze is an innovative restaurant serving a menu that reconceptualizes the past of Afro-Fare in a way that changes the present and the future. Birthed from imaginative Afrofuturism, this project is the living representation of the fictional story of global trade and travels of Alonzo Bronze, African-born in the 1300s, known as The Traveler by his people.
Location
1245 H ST NE, Washington, DC 20002
Gallery
