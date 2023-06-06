Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brookeville Beer Farm

review star

No reviews yet

20315 Georgia Ave

Brookeville, MD 20833

Popular Items

Cheese

Cheese

$18.00

red sauce, cheese

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$22.00

red sauce, mozz, chili flakes,pancetta,pepperoni, sausage

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$21.00

red sauce, mozz, pepperoni

Food

Appetizers

Hummus Platter

$17.00

hummus, carrot, cucumber, pepper, tomato, flatbread

Pimento Cheese Platter

$17.00

pimento cheese, carrot, cucumber, pepper, tomato, flatbread

Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$18.00

red sauce, cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$19.00

red sauce, basil, mozzarella, evoo

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

red sauce, eggplant,basil,mozz, parm

Arugula & Prosciutto

Arugula & Prosciutto

$22.00

red sauce, mozz, arugula,prosciutto, parm

Spicy Bee

Spicy Bee

$20.00

red sauce, mozz,pepper, chili flakes, cherry peppers, hot honey

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$21.00

red sauce, mozz, pepperoni

Burrata

Burrata

$20.00

red sauce, asiago,arugula, parm, lemon, burrata

Veggie Lover

$20.00

red sauce, mozz, spinach,onions, peppers, mushrooms

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$22.00

red sauce, mozz, chili flakes,pancetta,pepperoni, sausage

Pineapple

Pineapple

$20.00

red sauce, mozz, pineapple,pancetta, green peppers

Italian White

Italian White

$21.00

evoo,garlic,ricotta, asiago, smoked mozz, parm

Artichoke

Artichoke

$21.00

evoo, mushrooms, artichoke,mozz, gorgonzola

Woodfired

Woodfired

$20.00

evoo,garlic,mozz,pancetta,asiago,mushrooms, onions

Smoked Pesto

Smoked Pesto

$19.00

evoo, smoked mozz,asiago, roasted tomato, pest, parm

1/2 & 1/2 Red Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 White Pizza

Local Sausage

Local Sausage

$21.00

red sauce, mozz, sausage

Snacks

Mixed Olives

$3.00

mixed olives

Sweet Pickles

$3.00

sweet pickles

Chips

$3.00

Sea Salt, BBQ, Jalapeno, Pita or Pretzels

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Diet Black Cherry

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Off Premise Beer

4 Packs

4 Pack Barred Owl

4 Pack Barred Owl

$18.00

4 Pack Case

4 Pack Clover

4 Pack Clover

$16.00
4 Pack Downpour
$16.00

4 Pack Downpour

$16.00
4 Pack Hazy Pina
$16.00

4 Pack Hazy Pina

$16.00
4 Pack Hittin Stride
$16.00

4 Pack Hittin Stride

$16.00
4 Pack Honey Philsner
$16.00

4 Pack Honey Philsner

$16.00
4 Pack Hop Envy
$16.00

4 Pack Hop Envy

$16.00
4 Pack Lost Barrels
$18.00

4 Pack Lost Barrels

$18.00
4 Pack McDonnells
$16.00

4 Pack McDonnells

$16.00
4 Pack Meadow's Mist
$18.00

4 Pack Meadow's Mist

$18.00
4 Pack Oriole

4 Pack Oriole

$16.00
4 Pack Pina Colada Sour
$16.00

4 Pack Pina Colada Sour

$16.00
4 Pack Prevailing Winds
$18.00

4 Pack Prevailing Winds

$18.00
4 Pack Quad

4 Pack Quad

$16.00
4 Pack Road Dust
$16.00

4 Pack Road Dust

$16.00
4 Pack Scottie
$16.00

4 Pack Scottie

$16.00
4 Pack Tall, Dark & Handsome
$16.00

4 Pack Tall, Dark & Handsome

$16.00
4 Pack Winning Combination
$18.00

4 Pack Winning Combination

$18.00
4 Pack Yellow Finch
$16.00

4 Pack Yellow Finch

$16.00

Mixed 4pk

$18.00
Merlins Flight
$18.00

Merlins Flight

$18.00

Corona Na

$14.00

Blueberry Lager

$16.00

6 Packs

6 Pack Case

6 Pack Dewpoint
$12.00

6 Pack Dewpoint

$12.00
6 Pack Farm Dog
$12.00

6 Pack Farm Dog

$12.00
6 Pack Philsner
$12.00

6 Pack Philsner

$12.00
6 Pack Interdependence
$12.00

6 Pack Interdependence

$12.00
6 Pack Roxie

6 Pack Roxie

$12.00
6 Pack Bay Lite
$12.00

6 Pack Bay Lite

$12.00
6 Pack Cider

6 Pack Cider

$12.00
6 Pack Happenchance
$12.00

6 Pack Happenchance

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Blending farming and brewing into exceptional beers

20315 Georgia Ave, Brookeville, MD 20833

