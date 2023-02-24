Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brookland's Finest Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

3126 12th Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20017

Popular Items

Colonel Burger
Pretzel Bites
Salmon BLT

Dinner Menu

Small Plates

Brookland Zoo Charcuterie

$17.00

Bay Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Sweet Potato Agnolotti

$18.00

Poutine

$14.00

Mussels & Chorizo

$15.00

Soup and Salad

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Beer Cheese Soup

Beet Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$11.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crispy Kale Salad

$14.00

Snacks

Brussels Sprouts Chips

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.50

Tempura Onion Rings

$7.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Sandwiches

Colonel Burger

$16.50

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Veggie Sandwich

$15.50

Turkey Panini

$16.00

Southern Style Chicken Club

$16.00

Baltimore Style Pit Beef

$17.00

Entrees

Seared Salmon & Grits

$24.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Veggie Gnocchi

$22.00

Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

Vegan Curry

$20.00

Porcini Rubbed Prime Rib

$29.00

Lamb Osso Buco

$28.00

Cioppino

$25.00

Fried Maryland Catfish

$22.00

Half Chicken

$26.00

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Hand Made Squid Ink Fettuccini, Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Roasted Tomatoes, Saffron White Wine Sauce

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie

$8.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Fruit Cobbler

$8.00

Peach

Brioche Bread Pudding

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake, Oreo Crust

Ice Cream

$5.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Vanilla Macaron

$3.50

Sorbet

$5.00

Coffee Flan

$8.00

Sides

Cheesy Grits

$5.50

Chili Oil Brussels Sprouts

$5.50

Grilled Broccolini

$5.50

Grilled Kale

$5.50

Jasmine Rice

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Sauteed Spinach

$5.50

Side Fries

$5.50

Small House Salad

$7.50

Spicy Greens

$5.50

Garlic Toast

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Panini

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meet us in Northeast.

Website

Location

3126 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

