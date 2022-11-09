Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery

2865 North Reserve Street

Missoula, MT 59808

Weekly Special

16oz Maple Cold Brew with Brown Sugar Spiced Foam & Chocolate Cake Truffle Slice

$9.00

Bagel

Plain

Plain

$2.39
Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.39
Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$2.39
Pumpernickel

Pumpernickel

$2.39
Sesame

Sesame

$2.39
Everything

Everything

$2.39
Multigrain

Multigrain

$2.39Out of stock
Poppy Seed

Poppy Seed

$2.39
Whole Wheat Everything

Whole Wheat Everything

$2.39
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$18.99
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$11.49

Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.29
Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$7.49
Sausage, Egg and Cheese

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$7.49
Bacon, Sausage, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$7.99
Bagel with Nova Lox and Scallion Cream Cheese

Bagel with Nova Lox and Scallion Cream Cheese

$7.99

Build Your Own Sandwich

$3.49
Tuna and Cucumber

Tuna and Cucumber

$6.99
"The Italian Bagel" - Egg, Prosciutto, Provolone with Balsamic

"The Italian Bagel" - Egg, Prosciutto, Provolone with Balsamic

$8.29
French Dip - Roast Beef, Portobello Mushroom and Ajus

French Dip - Roast Beef, Portobello Mushroom and Ajus

$8.29
B.L.T Bagel

B.L.T Bagel

$7.49
Pizza Bagel - marinara sauce, provolone cheese, pepperoni

Pizza Bagel - marinara sauce, provolone cheese, pepperoni

$7.99
Grilled Cheese Bagel

Grilled Cheese Bagel

$4.99
Cream Cheese and Jam Sandwich

Cream Cheese and Jam Sandwich

$4.99
The PB&J Bagel

The PB&J Bagel

$4.99
Cinnamon and Sugar

Cinnamon and Sugar

$4.99
Specialty Bagel Sandwich (A New York Classic)

Specialty Bagel Sandwich (A New York Classic)

$8.99

Nova Lox on a bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce, onion and capers.

Turkey Club

$7.99

Choice of bagel, smoked turkey, bacon, mayo, Dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion

Tomato and Avocado

$7.49

choice of bagel, tomato, avocado, sprouts, balsamic vinaigrette

Reuben

$8.29

pumpernickel bagel, sauerkraut, corned beef, thousand island dressing.

New Yorker

$8.49

Coffee

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.20+
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.20+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.60
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.55+
Americano

Americano

$3.90+
Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$5.45+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.55+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.95+

Frappuccino

$3.95+

Drinks

Rishi Tea

$3.75+

Chai Tea

$4.95+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.69
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.69
Egg Cream

Egg Cream

$3.99+

Cream Cheese

Plain (1/2 lb.)

Plain (1/2 lb.)

$2.79
Chocolate Chip (1/2 lb.)

Chocolate Chip (1/2 lb.)

$2.79
Vegetable (1/2 lb.)

Vegetable (1/2 lb.)

$2.79
Strawberry (1/2 lb.)

Strawberry (1/2 lb.)

$2.79
Blueberry (1/2 lb.)

Blueberry (1/2 lb.)

$2.79
Jalapeno (1/2 lb.)

Jalapeno (1/2 lb.)

$2.99

Scallion (1/2 lb.)

$2.99
Lox (1/2 lb.)

Lox (1/2 lb.)

$3.49

Knishes, Blintz's and Pancakes

Coney Island Potato Knish

$2.99

Kings-Round Potato Knish

$2.99Out of stock

Kings-Round Spinach Knish

$2.99Out of stock

Kings-Round Broccoli Knish

$2.99
Potato Pancake

Potato Pancake

$2.49
Zucchini Pancake

Zucchini Pancake

$2.49

Sweet Potato Pancake

$2.49

Cheese Blintz

$2.99

Cherry Cheese Blintz

$2.99

Cherry Blintz

$2.99

Apple Blintz

$2.99

Blueberry Blintz

$2.99

Blueberry Cheese Blintz

$2.99

Mini Knish

$1.50

Gelato

Chocolate

Chocolate

$2.99+
Vanilla Chip

Vanilla Chip

$2.99+
Cappuccino Crunch

Cappuccino Crunch

$2.99+
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$2.99+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.99+
Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$2.99+Out of stock
Pistachio

Pistachio

$2.99+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$2.99+

White Chocolate Raspberry

$2.99+

Specialty Pasta

Lobster Ravioli LB - Ready to cook

$15.99Out of stock
Blue Crab Ravioli LB - Ready to cook

Blue Crab Ravioli LB - Ready to cook

$15.99Out of stock
Jumbo Stuffed Shells LB

Jumbo Stuffed Shells LB

$7.99
Manicotti LB

Manicotti LB

$7.99

Shrimp and Roasted Garlic Ravioli LB - Ready to cook

$9.99Out of stock

Italian Pastry

Plain Cannoli

Plain Cannoli

$4.99
Dozen Plain Cannoli

Dozen Plain Cannoli

$48.99
Chocolate Cannoli

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.99
Dozen Chocolate Cannoli

Dozen Chocolate Cannoli

$51.99
Mini Plain Cannoli

Mini Plain Cannoli

$2.59

Dozen Mini Plain Cannoli

$29.99
Mini Chocolate Cannoli

Mini Chocolate Cannoli

$2.79
Dozen Mini Chocolate Cannoli

Dozen Mini Chocolate Cannoli

$31.99
Lobster Tails

Lobster Tails

$5.99Out of stock
Sfogliatella

Sfogliatella

$3.99

Cookie

Rainbow (lb)

Rainbow (lb)

$25.00Out of stock
Soft Pignoli (lb)

Soft Pignoli (lb)

$25.00

Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake 6"

$18.50

New York Cheesecake 8"

$36.00
New York Cheese Cake 10"

New York Cheese Cake 10"

$39.99

New York Cheese Cake 10" Slice

$6.99

Cake

Chocolate Truffle Cake 8"

$28.50
Chocolate Truffle Cake 10"

Chocolate Truffle Cake 10"

$42.99
Chocolate Truffle Slice

Chocolate Truffle Slice

$7.00
Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$36.99
Tiramisu Cup

Tiramisu Cup

$6.99

Tiramisu Cake Slice

$6.99

Italian Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$5.49

Vodka Sauce

$5.99
White Clam Sauce

White Clam Sauce

$5.99

Red Clam Sauce

$5.99

Pasta

FETTUCCINE 

$2.49

LINGUINE

$2.49

LINGUINE FINE 

$2.49

SPAGHETTINI

$2.49

SPAGHETTI

$2.49

PERCIATELLI 

$2.49Out of stock

CUT ZITI

$2.49

RIGATONI

$2.49

FUSILLI LONG  

$2.49

FUSILLI 

$2.49

SHELLS (CONCHIGLIE)

$2.49

ELBOWS 

$2.49Out of stock

FARFALLE

$2.49Out of stock

Candy

TORRONE ASST(BLUE BOX)   

$9.99Out of stock

TORRONE CHOC (RED BOX) 

$9.99Out of stock

Retail

BALSAMIC VINEGAR 

$5.99

RSTD. PEPP. 12OZ

$5.99

Lox by the Pound

$15.99

Biscotti by the Box

$10.99

Trial Menu Items - Limited Time

Tortellini Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Olive Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Artichoke Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Greek Pasta Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Grilled Veg Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Francese

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$3.99Out of stock

Tuscan Chicken

$3.99Out of stock

Rice Balls

$2.99Out of stock

Catering

Regular Bagel Platter

$24.99

Deluxe Bagel Platter

$34.99

Pastry Platter

$54.99

Bagel and Pastry Platter

$54.99

Pasta and Sauce Basket

$34.99

Deluxe Pasta and Sauce Basket

$49.99

Cheesecake Platter

$59.99

Sandwich Platter

$64.99

You get 6 bagel sandwiches, cut in half.

Grab and Go

Blintz

$2.29

Cheesecake Slice (Grab and Go)

$6.99

Chocolate Truffle Slice (Grab and Go)

$6.99

Cannolis (Grab and Go)

$8.99
Rainbow Cookies (3)

Rainbow Cookies (3)

$2.79Out of stock
Pignoli Cookies (3)

Pignoli Cookies (3)

$2.59
Sfogliatella (Grab and Go)

Sfogliatella (Grab and Go)

$3.99

Potato Pancake (Grab and Go)

$3.49

Sweet Potato Pancake (Grab and Go)

$3.49
Zucchini Pancake (Grab and Go)

Zucchini Pancake (Grab and Go)

$3.49

Bread Pudding

$4.99Out of stock
Sweet Noodle Pudding

Sweet Noodle Pudding

$4.99
Potato Pudding

Potato Pudding

$4.99

Bagged Coffee

Caffe Del Sol

$13.99

Bristro Blend

$13.99

Caffe Luna

$13.99

Novacella Decaf

$13.99

Nor'Wester

$13.99

Queen City

$13.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New York's Finest Bagels, Pastries and more...

Location

2865 North Reserve Street, Missoula, MT 59808

Directions

