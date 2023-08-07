Coney Island Bagels 2829 Coney Island Ave
2829 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Bagels/Spreads/BH
Fresh Bagels & Bread
Fresh Baked Bagel
Our Famous Hand-rolled, Kettled Cooked Bagel, made with the finest ingredients in Brooklyn.
Flagel
Our same Famous Bagels, flattened before baking.
Mini-Bagel
Mini-Bagels: perfect miniature versions of our Hand-rolled, Kettle Cooked beauties.
Bialys
Bell's Bialys, traditional.
Bagel Chips
Home-made Bagel Chips! They go amazing with our Savory and Sweet Cream Cheese Spreads.!
Handcrafted Cream Cheese Spreads
Plain Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
Veggie Cream Cheese
Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread
Lox Spread
Fresh Lox Spread made with locally smoked Catsmo Salmon.
Lox Scallion Spread
Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese
Olive Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese with Fresh Strawberries.
Choco Choco Chip
Chocolate infused Cream Cheese with Belgian Chocolate Chunks.
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese with a Cinnamon Infusion, mixed with Walnuts and California Raisins.
Tofu Cream Cheese
Plant-based Cream Cheese s