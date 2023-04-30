Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg 7 Heyward St

review star

No reviews yet

7 Heyward St

BROOKLYN, NY 11249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

Available in classic, scallion, spicy, vegetable.

Iced Belgium Chocolate Milk

$6.50

Our Belgium chocolate milk poured over ice flavored with our chocolate sauce recommended with whip cream.

Build Your Own Salad

$14.50

Create your own salad just the way you like it.


GIFT PACKAGES

Gift Box - Hot Breakfast For One

$95.00

Egg omelet, bagel with butter on the side, farina, chopped salad including Israeli, tomato olive, & Arabian salad, 2 Fresh worm cheese crepe blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on side, slice of cheesecake, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928

Gift Box - Hot Lunch For One

$95.00

Eggplant Parmesan, hot soup your choice, gourmet leafy salad your choice, 2 cheese blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on the side, slice of cheesecake, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928

Gift Box - All Day For One

$95.00

2 bagels, scoop of 3 spreads: tuna, cream cheese, & egg salad, chopped salads: Israeli, tomato olive, & Arabian salad, 2 fresh worm cheese crape blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on the side, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928

Gift Box - Hot Breakfast For Two

$115.00

2 Bagels, egg omelet of 4 egg & cheese quesadilla, farina, pancakes, gourmet leafy salads, 2 fresh worm cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, 2 BB Bottle drinks. Beautifully wrapped a Brooklyn Bagel gift boxed. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928

Gift Box - Hot Lunch For Two

$115.00

3 Bagels, scoop of tuna, egg salad, guacamole and cream cheese, 2 gourmet leafy salad, 2 worm cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, in-house cheesecakes, 2 BB Bottle drinks. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928Beautifully packaged a Brooklyn bagel gift box.

Gift Box - All Day For Two

$115.00

3 Bagels, scoop of tuna, egg salad, guacamole and cream cheese, 2 gourmet leafy salad, 2 cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, slice cheesecakes, 2 BB Bottle drinks. Beautifully packaged & gift boxed. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928

Gift Box

$7.00

Create your own package & have it displayed Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box. Add your item to the shopping cart & add this gift box. The store will have your order wrapped up for you. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928

DRINKS

Hot Cappuccino / Latte

$7.50

Espresso, steamed micro foamed milk. Add a flavor: caramel, french vanilla & hazelnut.

Hot Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Freshly ground on-premises, brewed constantly at the self-serving station.

Hot Caramel Crunch Latte

$7.50

Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, hot formed milk, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel topping

Hot Pistachio Latte

$7.50
Hot Salted Caramel Latte

$8.50

Espresso, steamed foamed milk, dairy caramel sauce.

Hot Swiss Chocolate

$7.50

Steamed Foamed Milk, Swiss Chocolate, Chocolate chunks.

Hot White Supreme Chocolate

$7.50

Whipped coffee, steamed milk, with melted white Swiss chocolate chunks.

Hot Tropical Tea

$5.50
Hot Americano

$6.50
Hot Espresso Shot

$5.75
Hot Mocha Latte

$6.50

Hot Lemon Ginger Healing Tea

$7.50

Raw wildflower honey, fresh ginger root, hot water. Lemon, Enjoy it for its medicinal properties, like soothing a sore throat or upset stomach, or just because it's so good.

Italian Espresso Cappuccino Frappe

$9.50
Pistachio Frappe

$8.50
Double Chocolate Frappe

$8.50
Mochaccino Frappe

$9.50
Carmel Crunch Frappe

$8.50

Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel topping

Salty Pretzel Creamo

$9.50
Creamos

$9.50

Ice cream, milk, whipped cream. Flavors: , Fragola Strawberry, Rocky peanut, Salty Pretzel Crunch, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, & Mixed milkshakes.

Organic Natural FruitSmoothies

$12.50

REAL FRUITS. NO SWEETENER ADD. avail: strawberry, strawberry mango, tropical blend, tropical blueberry strawberry mango. Bases avail: milk, water, orange juice

Florida Sunshine FruitSmoothie

$8.50
FruitSmoothies

$8.50

Blended Ice, base, fruit puree concentrate, sweetener, whipped cream; Flavors avail: strawberry, mango, tropical blend. Bases avail: milk, water, orange juice

Limonada FruitSmoothie

$8.50
Pina Colada FruitSmoothie

$7.50
Ice Coffee

$6.50

Cold brew iced coffee, milk over ice.

Iced Latte refreshing

$6.50
Iced Mocha Iced Latte

$5.50
Iced Lemon Ginger Tea

$6.50