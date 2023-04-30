Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg 7 Heyward St
7 Heyward St
BROOKLYN, NY 11249
GIFT PACKAGES
Gift Box - Hot Breakfast For One
Egg omelet, bagel with butter on the side, farina, chopped salad including Israeli, tomato olive, & Arabian salad, 2 Fresh worm cheese crepe blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on side, slice of cheesecake, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
Gift Box - Hot Lunch For One
Eggplant Parmesan, hot soup your choice, gourmet leafy salad your choice, 2 cheese blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on the side, slice of cheesecake, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
Gift Box - All Day For One
2 bagels, scoop of 3 spreads: tuna, cream cheese, & egg salad, chopped salads: Israeli, tomato olive, & Arabian salad, 2 fresh worm cheese crape blintzes with a chocolate drizzle and strawberry dipping sauce on the side, muffin, BB Bottle drink your choice. Beautifully packaged in a Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
Gift Box - Hot Breakfast For Two
2 Bagels, egg omelet of 4 egg & cheese quesadilla, farina, pancakes, gourmet leafy salads, 2 fresh worm cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, 2 BB Bottle drinks. Beautifully wrapped a Brooklyn Bagel gift boxed. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
Gift Box - Hot Lunch For Two
3 Bagels, scoop of tuna, egg salad, guacamole and cream cheese, 2 gourmet leafy salad, 2 worm cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, in-house cheesecakes, 2 BB Bottle drinks. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928Beautifully packaged a Brooklyn bagel gift box.
Gift Box - All Day For Two
3 Bagels, scoop of tuna, egg salad, guacamole and cream cheese, 2 gourmet leafy salad, 2 cheese crepe blintzes, 2 muffins, slice cheesecakes, 2 BB Bottle drinks. Beautifully packaged & gift boxed. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
Gift Box
Create your own package & have it displayed Brooklyn Bagel Gift Box. Add your item to the shopping cart & add this gift box. The store will have your order wrapped up for you. To add a note WhatsApp/Txt our corporate platter manager, Shlome Klein @ 347.678.3928
DRINKS
Hot Cappuccino / Latte
Espresso, steamed micro foamed milk. Add a flavor: caramel, french vanilla & hazelnut.
Hot Brewed Coffee
Freshly ground on-premises, brewed constantly at the self-serving station.
Hot Caramel Crunch Latte
Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, hot formed milk, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel topping
Hot Pistachio Latte
Hot Salted Caramel Latte
Espresso, steamed foamed milk, dairy caramel sauce.
Hot Swiss Chocolate
Steamed Foamed Milk, Swiss Chocolate, Chocolate chunks.
Hot White Supreme Chocolate
Whipped coffee, steamed milk, with melted white Swiss chocolate chunks.
Hot Tropical Tea
Hot Americano
Hot Espresso Shot
Hot Mocha Latte
Hot Lemon Ginger Healing Tea
Raw wildflower honey, fresh ginger root, hot water. Lemon, Enjoy it for its medicinal properties, like soothing a sore throat or upset stomach, or just because it's so good.
Italian Espresso Cappuccino Frappe
Pistachio Frappe
Double Chocolate Frappe
Mochaccino Frappe
Carmel Crunch Frappe
Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel topping
Salty Pretzel Creamo
Creamos
Ice cream, milk, whipped cream. Flavors: , Fragola Strawberry, Rocky peanut, Salty Pretzel Crunch, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, & Mixed milkshakes.
Organic Natural FruitSmoothies
REAL FRUITS. NO SWEETENER ADD. avail: strawberry, strawberry mango, tropical blend, tropical blueberry strawberry mango. Bases avail: milk, water, orange juice
Florida Sunshine FruitSmoothie
FruitSmoothies
Blended Ice, base, fruit puree concentrate, sweetener, whipped cream; Flavors avail: strawberry, mango, tropical blend. Bases avail: milk, water, orange juice
Limonada FruitSmoothie
Pina Colada FruitSmoothie
Ice Coffee
Cold brew iced coffee, milk over ice.