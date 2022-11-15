Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Boyz 507 E Midland Street

review star

No reviews yet

507 E Midland Street

Bay City, MI 48706

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Traditional Cheese Pizza
18" Pizza with Garlic Knots Combo

Pizza

Traditional Cheese Pizza

$9.49+

New York style. Thin throughout with nice outer ring of crust.

Build Your Own Vegan Pizza

$11.99+

10" Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust

$12.99

Lower carb (48 carbs per pizza crust) version compared to a traditional pizza. Traditional sauce. Thin all the way through. Gluten free.

12" Udi's Gluten Free Crust

$12.99

Udi's brand

24 Oz Pizza Sauce

$7.49

Pizza Dough

$3.99

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

KC Masterpiece sauce, chicken, bacon, pineapple

Brooklyn Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99+

Alfredo sauce, chicken, and a choice of two items

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.99+

Basil pesto sauce, chicken, feta, roasted red peppers, black olives

Deluxe Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Gourmet Veggie Pizza

$14.99+

Feta cheese crumbles, roasted red peppers, red onions, artichoke, and roma tomatoes

Greek Pizza

$14.99+

Feta cheese crumbles, black olives, onions, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes

Hawaii 5-0

$14.99+

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

Kickin Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Spicy buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella, chicken and bacon

Margarite Pizza

$14.99+

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan, and a choice of two items

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.99+

Pesto as sauce, feta, artichoke, mushrooms, and black olives

Pesto Delicacy

$14.99+

Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, feta, black and Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, tomato, artichoke

Pompeii Pizza

$14.99+

Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, feta, black and Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, tomato, artichoke

Veg Head

$14.99+

Vegan Specialty Pizza

$16.99+

Vegan mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce, artichoke, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, and spinach

White Pizza

$14.99+

Blend of ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan, fresh garlic, spinach and broccoli

Wise Guy Pizza

$14.99+

Sausage, onions, and green peppers

Take Out Specials

14" Pizza with Garlic Knots Combo

$20.99

Large pizza with up to 3 items with an order of Garlic Knots

18" Pizza with Garlic Knots Combo

$26.99

Super Large pizza with up to 3 items with an order of Garlic Knots

18" Cheese Pizza (Thursday only)

$10.99

Super large cheese pizza

Two 12" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)

$16.99

Two 14" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)

$22.99

Two 18" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)

$29.99

14" Pizza with 3 toppings

$14.99

Appetizers

8 Traditional Breaded Wings

$8.99

Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Thai Asian. Includes ranch or blue cheese.

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of fries

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Served with horseradish mayo, ranch or marinara

Calamari

$11.00

Cheesebread

$9.00

Fried Ravioli Sausage

$8.00

Cheese and sausage filled ravioli served with house made marinara

Garlic Knot Trio

$11.00

Garlic knots made better with your choice of a trio of sauces; pizza sauce, ranch, marinara, blush, Alfredo, nacho or pesto cream

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Oven baked knots tossed in butter, fresh garlic and Italian herbs.

Meatballs Ricotta

$8.00

Four scratch made meatballs simmered in our house tomato sauce with ricotta, parmesan and romano

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

White truffle oil, garlic, salt, pepper, garlic aioli

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A creamy seasoned blend of bechamel, cream cheese, spinach and artichokes with crostini.

Vegan Garlic Knots

$10.00

Dairy free version of the original

Salads

Garden Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Mozzarella, red onion, cucumber, black olive, tomato and croutons.

Antipasta Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, imported Provolone, red onion, black and green olives, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, artichoke, giardiniera, roasted red peppers, salami, pepperoni and pepperoncini. House vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, char-grilled chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper, pepperoni and pepperoncini. Greek vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, Mozzarella, red onion, cucumber, black olive, tomato and croutons.

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Penne layered with marinara, sausage, mozzarella, parmesan and romano

Cavatappi Mac

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta blended with heavy cream, mozzarella, parmesan, romano, seasonings

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$19.00

Breaded chicken cutlets, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella. Includes pasta with marinara.

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, lemon butter cream sauce, capers

Creamy Pesto Chicken

$19.00

Pasta tossed with a rich blend of heavy cream, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, parmesan, chicken

Lobster & Crab Ravioli

$23.00

Tender lobster and crab ravioli covered in an Alfredo blush sauce.

Manicotti

$19.00

Cheese filled manicotti baked with house marinara and mozzarella. Includes dinner Caesar or dinner salad.

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

Fresh sautéed classic Alfredo with cream, Parmesan and special blend of seasonings. A house favorite. Includes dinner salad or dinner Caesar.

Pasta and Meatballs

$17.00

Fresh, slow simmered marinara and homemade meatballs over your choice of pasta.. Includes dinner salad or dinner Caesar

Pasta Basil Pesto

$17.00

A blend of basil, olive oil, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper tossed with your choice of pasta. Includes dinner salad or dinner Caesar.

Pasta Bolognese

$21.00Out of stock

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$21.00

Cheese filled tortellini, heavy cream, bacon, parmesan, romano, pepper

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta and Parmesan baked in a large crescent shaped pizza pocket with your choice of favorite pizza toppings. Base price includes one item. Includes a side of marinara.

Stromboli

$13.00

A large homemade pizza dough rolled up like a cigar with your choice of favorite pizza toppings. Base price includes one item. Includes a side of marinara.

Vegan Stromboli

$15.00

A large homemade pizza dough rolled up like a cigar with your choice favorite pizza toppings and served with a vegan pomodoro sauce on the side. Base price includes one item.

Split Plate Calzone/Strom

$1.00

Dessert

Berry Sticks

$9.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Two stuffed with sweet ricotta, chocolate drizzle

Cinnamon Knots

$9.00

Tossed with cinnamon and sugar. Cream cheese frosting.

Ice Cream

$2.99

Italian Cream Cake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Dense, fudgy, Peruvian chocolate, GMO Free

Tiramisu

$7.00

Mascarpone, lady fingers, imported sweet cocoa

Sides

Extra Crostini

$2.49

Parmesan

$0.75

Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25

Pepperoncini

$0.79

Side of Sausage with marinara

$6.99

Chicken Parm Side

$7.99Out of stock

Side of breaded chicken baked with marinara and mozzarella

Side Anchovy

$1.79

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Alfredo

$1.99

Blush

$1.99

Nacho Cheese

$1.49

Pesto

$1.99

Pesto Cream

$1.99

Pomodoro

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Kids

Chicken Strips Kids Meal

$9.00

Chicken Strips served with sidewinder fries

Kids Buttered Pasta

$5.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$9.00

Kids pasta with house made Alfredo. Includes breadstick.

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$9.00

Kid's pasta with house made marinara. Includes breadstick.

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Cherry Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Lemonade - Blackberry

$3.29

Lemonade - Strawberry

$3.29

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.69

Ice Tea - Blackberry

$2.69

Ice Tea - Strawberry

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Coffee - Regular

$2.09

Coffee - Decaf

$2.09

Milk

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Bottle Water

$2.25

Coke - 12 oz

$2.25

Coke Zero - 12 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke - 12 oz

$2.25

Mt. Dew - 12 oz

$2.25

Red Bull

$2.25

Root Beer - 12 oz

$2.25

San Pelligrino

$2.25

Sprite - 12 oz

$2.25

Vernors - 12 Oz

$2.25

Diet Pepsi - 12 Oz

$2.25

2 Liter Coke

$3.19

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.19

2 Liter Sprite

$3.19

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Apple Jack

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

B-52

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

$6.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Bocce Ball

$6.00

Brooklyn

$6.00

Apple Cider Spritzer

$7.49

Cape Cod

$6.00

Caramel Apple Mule

$6.00

Caramel Appletini

$7.00

Chocolatini

$7.00

Coffee - Baileys

$6.00

Coffee - Millionaires

$6.00

Coffee - Mochaccino

$6.00

Coffee - Nutty Irishman

$6.00

Coffee - White Russian

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$6.00

Dragonfruit Martini

$7.00

Fall Mule

$7.49

Gimlet

$7.00

Grape Ape

$6.00

Grape Groove

$6.50

Green Appletini

$7.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Fall Aperol Spritz

$7.49

Candy Corn Martini

$7.00

Drunk Witch

$6.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Johnny Vegas

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Key Lime Martini

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Limencello Spritzer

$6.00

Limencello Sunrise

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Italian Greyhound

$6.50

Italian Martini

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mermaid Tale

$7.00

Mermaid Water

$6.50

Miami Beach

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mudslide

$7.00

Negroni

$6.00

NY Lemonade

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

OO7

$6.00

Red Head Slut

$6.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Sazerac

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Sloe Comfortable Screw

$6.50

Sloe Gin Fizz

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.50

Rum Runner

$7.00

Tropical Bay Breeze

$6.00

Sunset Martini

$7.00

Winter Mule

$7.49

Winter Margarita

$7.00

Winter Spritz

$7.49

Witches Brew

$6.00

Beer

3 Floyds Zombie Dust 16oz

$5.00

Atwater Dirty Blonde 16oz

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted 16oz

$5.00

Blue Moon Belgian White 16oz

$4.50

Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Killians 16oz

$4.00

MBC Copper Harbor 16oz

$5.00

Old Nation M-43 16oz

$6.00

Perrin Black 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

New Holland Poet

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$3.32

Bud

$3.32

Bud 55

$3.32

Bud Light Bottle

$3.32

Bud Light Selzer Straw Lemon

$3.32

Coors Light

$3.32

Corona

$4.01

Erdinger NA

$3.54

Founders All Day IPA

$4.01

Guiness Draught Stout

$4.48

Heineken

$4.01

Lennie Summer Shandy

$3.54

Mich Ultra

$3.32

Miller Light

$3.32

O'Douls NA

$3.54

Oddside Bean Flicker

$4.48

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.07

Peroni

$4.01

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$4.01

Shorts Huma Lupa Licious

$4.48

Shorts Soft Parade Shandy

$4.48

St Paulys NA

$3.54

Stella Artois

$4.01

Truly

$3.54

Growler

$5.00

Growler + first fill

$22.00

Growler refill

$17.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$8.00

Craft Beer Pitcher

$11.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Rosso, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 6oz

$7.00

Pinot Noir, Candoni 6oz

$9.00

Chianti, Bell'agio 6oz

$8.00

Malbec, Alta Vista 6oz

$8.00

Cabernet, William Hill 6oz

$8.00

Prosecco, Cupcake 6oz

$6.00

Moscato, Mirassou 6oz

$7.00

Riesling, Chateau Grand Traverse 6oz

$8.00

Pinot Grigio, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 6oz

$7.00

Chardonnay, Dark Horse 6oz

$7.00

Serena, Cascina Pian D'or 6oz

$9.00

Ercole Barbera 6oz

$7.00

Ercole 6oz

$9.00

Velvet Devil 6oz

$9.00

Nespolino 6oz

$9.00

Rosso, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 9oz

$9.00

Pinot Noir, Candoni 9oz

$11.00

Chianti, Bell'agio 9oz

$10.00

Malbec, Alta Vista 9oz

$10.00

Cabernet, William Hill 9oz

$10.00

Moscato, Mirassou 9oz

$9.00

Riesling, Chateau Grand Traverse 9oz

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 9oz

$9.00

Chardonnay, Dark Horse 9oz

$9.00

Serena, Cascina Pian D'or 9oz

$11.00

Berry Sangria, Yellowtail 9oz

$9.00

Velvet Devil

$11.00

"Poggio al Moro" Bolgheri Rosso, Santini

$40.00

Barbera, Ercole

$25.00

Barbera, San Silvestro

$21.00

Berry Sangria, Yellowtail Bottle

$24.00

Cabernet, Ca'Momi

$38.00

Cabernet, Decoy

$28.00

Cabernet, William Hill Bottle

$26.00

Chardonnay, Ca'Momi

$27.00

Chardonnay, Dark Horse Bottle

$23.00

Chianti Classico Riserva, Lornano

$33.00

Chianti, Bell'agio Bottle

$24.00

Faustino V

$26.00

Malbec, Alta Vista Bottle

$24.00

Merlot, Josh

$25.00

Merlot, Velvet Devil

$20.00

Moscato, Mirassou

$23.00

Nebbioli d'Alba Brumo, San Silvestro

$30.00

Pinot Grigio, Coppola Rosso & Bianco Bottle

$23.00

Pinot Noir, Candoni Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Noir, Shiba Wichern

$40.00

Riesling, Chateau Grand Traverse Bottle

$26.00

Rioja, Siglio

$25.00

Rosso, Coppola Rosso & Bianco Bottle

$23.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Ranga Ranga

$24.00

Serena, Cascina Pian D'or Bottle

$28.00

Spiked Coffee & Chocolate

Baileys

$6.00

Millionaire

$6.00

Mochaccino

$6.00

Nutty Irishman

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka - Smirnoff

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Chopin

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Tito

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Well Vodka - Smirnoff DBL

$8.00

Absolut DBL

$9.00

Absolut Peppar DBL

$9.00

Chopin DBL

$10.00

Grey Goose DBL

$10.00

Ketel One DBL

$10.00

Tito DBL

$10.00

Smirnoff Raspberry DBL

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange DBL

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin - Gordons

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin - Gordons DBL

$8.00

Beefeater DBL

$9.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum - Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Well Rum - Bacardi DBL

$8.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$9.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$9.00

Malibu DBL

$9.00

Meyers DBL

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila -Sauza Silver

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Cuervo 1800

$7.00

Tres Agaves

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Well Tequila -Sauza Silver DBL

$8.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$9.00

Cuervo 1800 DBL

$10.00

Tres Agaves DBL

$10.00

Patron Silver DBL

$10.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$4.50

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Well Whiskey - Seagrams

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Well Whiskey - Seagrams DBL

$8.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$9.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$11.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$9.00

Jim Beam DBL

$9.00

Jameson DBL

$9.00

Makers Mark DBL

$10.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$9.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$11.00

Bulliet Bourbon DBL

$11.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$10.00

Scotch & Bourbon

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Creme de Cocoa

$5.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Galliano

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$5.50

Campari

$5.50

Sambuca

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

RumChata

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

507 E Midland Street, Bay City, MI 48706

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

