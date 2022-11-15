Brooklyn Boyz 507 E Midland Street
507 E Midland Street
Bay City, MI 48706
Order Again
Pizza
Traditional Cheese Pizza
New York style. Thin throughout with nice outer ring of crust.
Build Your Own Vegan Pizza
10" Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust
Lower carb (48 carbs per pizza crust) version compared to a traditional pizza. Traditional sauce. Thin all the way through. Gluten free.
12" Udi's Gluten Free Crust
Udi's brand
24 Oz Pizza Sauce
Pizza Dough
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
KC Masterpiece sauce, chicken, bacon, pineapple
Brooklyn Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken, and a choice of two items
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, chicken, feta, roasted red peppers, black olives
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Gourmet Veggie Pizza
Feta cheese crumbles, roasted red peppers, red onions, artichoke, and roma tomatoes
Greek Pizza
Feta cheese crumbles, black olives, onions, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes
Hawaii 5-0
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
Kickin Chicken Pizza
Spicy buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella, chicken and bacon
Margarite Pizza
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan, and a choice of two items
Mediterranean Pizza
Pesto as sauce, feta, artichoke, mushrooms, and black olives
Pesto Delicacy
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, feta, black and Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, tomato, artichoke
Pompeii Pizza
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, feta, black and Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, tomato, artichoke
Veg Head
Vegan Specialty Pizza
Vegan mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce, artichoke, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, and spinach
White Pizza
Blend of ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan, fresh garlic, spinach and broccoli
Wise Guy Pizza
Sausage, onions, and green peppers
Take Out Specials
14" Pizza with Garlic Knots Combo
Large pizza with up to 3 items with an order of Garlic Knots
18" Pizza with Garlic Knots Combo
Super Large pizza with up to 3 items with an order of Garlic Knots
18" Cheese Pizza (Thursday only)
Super large cheese pizza
Two 12" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)
Two 14" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)
Two 18" Pizzas (1 Topping Included)
14" Pizza with 3 toppings
Appetizers
8 Traditional Breaded Wings
Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Thai Asian. Includes ranch or blue cheese.
Basket of Fries
Basket of fries
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with horseradish mayo, ranch or marinara
Calamari
Cheesebread
Fried Ravioli Sausage
Cheese and sausage filled ravioli served with house made marinara
Garlic Knot Trio
Garlic knots made better with your choice of a trio of sauces; pizza sauce, ranch, marinara, blush, Alfredo, nacho or pesto cream
Garlic Knots
Oven baked knots tossed in butter, fresh garlic and Italian herbs.
Meatballs Ricotta
Four scratch made meatballs simmered in our house tomato sauce with ricotta, parmesan and romano
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara
Parmesan Truffle Fries
White truffle oil, garlic, salt, pepper, garlic aioli
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A creamy seasoned blend of bechamel, cream cheese, spinach and artichokes with crostini.
Vegan Garlic Knots
Dairy free version of the original
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, red onion, cucumber, black olive, tomato and croutons.
Antipasta Salad
Mixed greens, imported Provolone, red onion, black and green olives, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, artichoke, giardiniera, roasted red peppers, salami, pepperoni and pepperoncini. House vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, char-grilled chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, Feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper, pepperoni and pepperoncini. Greek vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan and croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Mozzarella, red onion, cucumber, black olive, tomato and croutons.
Entrees
Baked Ziti
Penne layered with marinara, sausage, mozzarella, parmesan and romano
Cavatappi Mac
Cavatappi pasta blended with heavy cream, mozzarella, parmesan, romano, seasonings
Chicken Parmesan Entree
Breaded chicken cutlets, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella. Includes pasta with marinara.
Chicken Piccata
Breaded chicken cutlet, lemon butter cream sauce, capers
Creamy Pesto Chicken
Pasta tossed with a rich blend of heavy cream, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, parmesan, chicken
Lobster & Crab Ravioli
Tender lobster and crab ravioli covered in an Alfredo blush sauce.
Manicotti
Cheese filled manicotti baked with house marinara and mozzarella. Includes dinner Caesar or dinner salad.
Pasta Alfredo
Fresh sautéed classic Alfredo with cream, Parmesan and special blend of seasonings. A house favorite. Includes dinner salad or dinner Caesar.
Pasta and Meatballs
Fresh, slow simmered marinara and homemade meatballs over your choice of pasta.. Includes dinner salad or dinner Caesar
Pasta Basil Pesto
A blend of basil, olive oil, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper tossed with your choice of pasta. Includes dinner salad or dinner Caesar.
Pasta Bolognese
Pasta Marinara
Tortellini Carbonara
Cheese filled tortellini, heavy cream, bacon, parmesan, romano, pepper
Calzones & Strombolis
Calzone
Mozzarella, Ricotta and Parmesan baked in a large crescent shaped pizza pocket with your choice of favorite pizza toppings. Base price includes one item. Includes a side of marinara.
Stromboli
A large homemade pizza dough rolled up like a cigar with your choice of favorite pizza toppings. Base price includes one item. Includes a side of marinara.
Vegan Stromboli
A large homemade pizza dough rolled up like a cigar with your choice favorite pizza toppings and served with a vegan pomodoro sauce on the side. Base price includes one item.
Split Plate Calzone/Strom
Dessert
Berry Sticks
Cannoli
Two stuffed with sweet ricotta, chocolate drizzle
Cinnamon Knots
Tossed with cinnamon and sugar. Cream cheese frosting.
Ice Cream
Italian Cream Cake
NY Cheesecake
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
Dense, fudgy, Peruvian chocolate, GMO Free
Tiramisu
Mascarpone, lady fingers, imported sweet cocoa
Sides
Extra Sauces
Kids
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Lemonade - Blackberry
Lemonade - Strawberry
Kids Fountain Drink
Ice Tea
Ice Tea - Blackberry
Ice Tea - Strawberry
Hot Tea
Coffee - Regular
Coffee - Decaf
Milk
Juice
Bottle Water
Coke - 12 oz
Coke Zero - 12 oz
Diet Coke - 12 oz
Mt. Dew - 12 oz
Red Bull
Root Beer - 12 oz
San Pelligrino
Sprite - 12 oz
Vernors - 12 Oz
Diet Pepsi - 12 Oz
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Apple Jack
Appletini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Raspberry Vodka Lemonade
Blueberry Lemonade
Bocce Ball
Brooklyn
Apple Cider Spritzer
Cape Cod
Caramel Apple Mule
Caramel Appletini
Chocolatini
Coffee - Baileys
Coffee - Millionaires
Coffee - Mochaccino
Coffee - Nutty Irishman
Coffee - White Russian
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Dragonfruit Martini
Fall Mule
Gimlet
Grape Ape
Grape Groove
Green Appletini
Green Tea
Greyhound
Fall Aperol Spritz
Candy Corn Martini
Drunk Witch
Harvey Wallbanger
Hurricane
Jager Bomb
Johnny Vegas
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Key Lime Martini
Lemon Drop
Limencello Spritzer
Limencello Sunrise
Long Island Iced Tea
Italian Greyhound
Italian Martini
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
Mermaid Tale
Mermaid Water
Miami Beach
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
NY Lemonade
Old Fashioned
OO7
Red Head Slut
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sloe Comfortable Screw
Sloe Gin Fizz
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wine Spritzer
Rum Runner
Tropical Bay Breeze
Sunset Martini
Winter Mule
Winter Margarita
Winter Spritz
Witches Brew
Beer
3 Floyds Zombie Dust 16oz
Atwater Dirty Blonde 16oz
Bells Two Hearted 16oz
Blue Moon Belgian White 16oz
Bud Light 16oz
Killians 16oz
MBC Copper Harbor 16oz
Old Nation M-43 16oz
Perrin Black 16oz
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
New Holland Poet
Angry Orchard
Bud
Bud 55
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Selzer Straw Lemon
Coors Light
Corona
Erdinger NA
Founders All Day IPA
Guiness Draught Stout
Heineken
Lennie Summer Shandy
Mich Ultra
Miller Light
O'Douls NA
Oddside Bean Flicker
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Peroni
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
Shorts Huma Lupa Licious
Shorts Soft Parade Shandy
St Paulys NA
Stella Artois
Truly
Growler
Growler + first fill
Growler refill
Bud Light Pitcher
Craft Beer Pitcher
Wine
Corkage Fee
Rosso, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 6oz
Pinot Noir, Candoni 6oz
Chianti, Bell'agio 6oz
Malbec, Alta Vista 6oz
Cabernet, William Hill 6oz
Prosecco, Cupcake 6oz
Moscato, Mirassou 6oz
Riesling, Chateau Grand Traverse 6oz
Pinot Grigio, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 6oz
Chardonnay, Dark Horse 6oz
Serena, Cascina Pian D'or 6oz
Ercole Barbera 6oz
Ercole 6oz
Velvet Devil 6oz
Nespolino 6oz
Rosso, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 9oz
Pinot Noir, Candoni 9oz
Chianti, Bell'agio 9oz
Malbec, Alta Vista 9oz
Cabernet, William Hill 9oz
Moscato, Mirassou 9oz
Riesling, Chateau Grand Traverse 9oz
Pinot Grigio, Coppola Rosso & Bianco 9oz
Chardonnay, Dark Horse 9oz
Serena, Cascina Pian D'or 9oz
Berry Sangria, Yellowtail 9oz
Velvet Devil
"Poggio al Moro" Bolgheri Rosso, Santini
Barbera, Ercole
Barbera, San Silvestro
Berry Sangria, Yellowtail Bottle
Cabernet, Ca'Momi
Cabernet, Decoy
Cabernet, William Hill Bottle
Chardonnay, Ca'Momi
Chardonnay, Dark Horse Bottle
Chianti Classico Riserva, Lornano
Chianti, Bell'agio Bottle
Faustino V
Malbec, Alta Vista Bottle
Merlot, Josh
Merlot, Velvet Devil
Moscato, Mirassou
Nebbioli d'Alba Brumo, San Silvestro
Pinot Grigio, Coppola Rosso & Bianco Bottle
Pinot Noir, Candoni Bottle
Pinot Noir, Shiba Wichern
Riesling, Chateau Grand Traverse Bottle
Rioja, Siglio
Rosso, Coppola Rosso & Bianco Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Ranga Ranga
Serena, Cascina Pian D'or Bottle
Spiked Coffee & Chocolate
Vodka
Well Vodka - Smirnoff
Absolut
Absolut Peppar
Chopin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Orange
Well Vodka - Smirnoff DBL
Absolut DBL
Absolut Peppar DBL
Chopin DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
Tito DBL
Smirnoff Raspberry DBL
Smirnoff Orange DBL
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey - Seagrams
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Skrewball
Well Whiskey - Seagrams DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jameson DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Bulliet Bourbon DBL
Gentleman Jack DBL
Fireball DBL
Liqueurs
Amaretto Di Saronno
Apple Pucker
Baileys Irish Cream
Cointreau
Chambord
Creme de Cocoa
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Galliano
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Blue Curacao
Sloe Gin
Campari
Sambuca
Peach Schnapps
RumChata
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
507 E Midland Street, Bay City, MI 48706