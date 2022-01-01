  • Home
A map showing the location of Brooklyn Breakfast Shop @ Prep ATX 1300 East Anderson Lane, Austin Texas 78752 Building D

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop @ Prep ATX 1300 East Anderson Lane, Austin Texas 78752 Building D

No reviews yet

1300 East Anderson Lane

Building D

Austin, TX 78752



Popular Items

Classic Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
"The Jessica" Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Serranos, Green Chile and Smoked Cheddar Queso on Brioche
“The Sweet Heat” Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Pickles, Sweet Heat Sauce, Sunny Egg, House-Made Whey Biscuit

Food

Classic Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

Classic Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$9.00

Bagel options are Jalapeño Cheddar and Everything seeded (monday -sunday) Weekends only we have Sesame and sunflower. please choose one and a substitute in case we don't have it.

Fennel Sausage, Charred Fresno Pimento, House Pickles, Sunny Egg, on our Whey biscuits

Fennel Sausage, Charred Fresno Pimento, House Pickles, Sunny Egg, on our Whey biscuits

$9.00

House - Made Whey Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Pickled Onions, Sunny Egg

$10.50Out of stock
“The Sweet Heat” Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Pickles, Sweet Heat Sauce, Sunny Egg, House-Made Whey Biscuit

“The Sweet Heat” Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Pickles, Sweet Heat Sauce, Sunny Egg, House-Made Whey Biscuit

$11.00

If out of biscuits, we can always Sub it out for a brioche bun

Toasted Croissant, Two Eggs, and Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

"Texas Poutine" Thick Cut Fries, Sausage Gravy, Dos Lunas Cheddar Cheese Curds, Sunny Egg.

$11.00Out of stock
"The Jessica" Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Serranos, Green Chile and Smoked Cheddar Queso on Brioche

"The Jessica" Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Serranos, Green Chile and Smoked Cheddar Queso on Brioche

$11.00

" The Tony" Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, House Slaw on Brioche

$11.00

Citrus Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast with Strawberry Basil Jam

$10.00
Two 4oz Beef Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, Charred Onion Aioli, Sunny Egg on Brioche

Two 4oz Beef Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, Charred Onion Aioli, Sunny Egg on Brioche

$13.00

Smashed burger patties are Cooked all the way and remain juicy

Add Bacon

$2.00

Bacon, Egg And Cheese On A Biscuit

$9.00

Add egg

$1.50

Add avocado

$0.75

"Brisket Queso Fries" Thick Cut Fries, Avocado, Lime, Pickled Serranos, Brisket

$12.00

Braised Jewish brisket, jalapeño pepper jelly, pickled res onions, Sunny egg, on a biscuit

$13.50

Biscuit Sandwich Sampler ( one of each Biscuit Sandwich type)

$30.00

Sausage Biscuit, Sweet Heat Fried Chicken Biscuit, Braised Brisket Biscuit

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

8oz Portion

Green Chile Smoked Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$5.00

8oz Portion

Beverages

Richards Sparkling Rain Water

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Moontower Matcha

$3.50

Flavors Vary

Chameleon Black Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Side Sauces

Shishito Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Side Portion

Charred Onion Aioli

$0.50

2oz Side Portion

Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

2oz Side Portion

Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

2oz Side Portion

House Hot Sauce

$0.50

2oz Side Portion

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 East Anderson Lane, Building D, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

