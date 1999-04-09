- Home
Brooklyn Bridge Deli TBD
1309 South Collins Street
Plant City, FL 33563
Breakfast
HALF Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
WHOLE Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Croissant & Cream Cheese
All Out Breakfast
Served with Two Eggs, Choice of Sausage or Bacon, Home Fries or Grits, and Toast.
Pancakes w/ Choice of Meat
Two large fluffy pancakes served with your choice of Bacon or Sausage
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Bagel
Egg & Cheese with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter
HALF Breakfast Cuban
Egg & cheese on cuban bread with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter.
WHOLE Breakfast Cuban
Egg & cheese on cuban bread with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter.
HALF Heart Attack
Egg & Cheese on cuban bread with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mayo & Butter.
Half Breakfast Sandwich on Toast
Egg & cheese on toast with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
WHOLE Breakfast Sandwich on Toast
Egg & cheese on toast with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
HALF B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.
WHOLE B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter
Biscuit Sandwich
Biscuit with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
WHOLE Heart Attack
Egg & Cheese on cuban bread with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mayo & Butter.
Biscuit Sandwich with Egg
A Biscuit with egg, cheese, and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
Omelettes
Western Omelet
Huge Omelet stuffed with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, & Jalapenos. Served with a side of toast or grits.
Double Meat Omelet
Huge Omelet filled with your choice of two meats (Ham, Sausage, Turkey, or Bacon) and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of toast or grits.
Single Meat Omelet
Huge Omelet filled with your choice of meat (Ham, Sausage, Turkey, or Bacon) and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of toast or grits.
Cheese Omelet
Huge Omelet filled with shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of toast or grits.
Soup & Salad
Small Soup
8 ounce cup of our soup of the day
Medium Soup
12 ounce cup of our soup of the day
Large Soup
16 ounce cup of our soup of the day
SMALL Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Croutons
LARGE Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Croutons
Greek Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepperoni, & a Scoop of Potato Salad
SMALL Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Turkey, Ham, Swiss, & Mozzarella Cheese.
LARGE Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Turkey, Ham, Swiss, & Mozzarella Cheese.
SMALL Tossed Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheddar Cheese with a Pepperoni Fan and a Black Olive.
LARGE Tossed Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheddar Cheese with a Pepperoni Fan and a Black Olive.
Salad Platter
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Pepperoncinis and a scoop of your choice of Tuna, Chicken, Potato, or Egg Salad.
Extra Dressing
Sides
Deli Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich HALF
Ham, Salami, Roast Pork, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.
Cuban Sandwich WHOLE
Ham, Salami, Roast Pork, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.
Club Sandwich HALF
Piled high on your choice of bread with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo.
Club Sandwich WHOLE
Piled high on your choice of bread with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo.
Hero WHOLE
Loaded with Ham, Bologna, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & House Dressing on a Hoagie Bun (or your choice of bread).
Genoa Salami HALF
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Genoa Salami WHOLE
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Roast Pork HALF
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Roast Pork WHOLE
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Corned Beef HALF
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Corned Beef WHOLE
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Pastrami HALF
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Pastrami WHOLE
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Ham HALF
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Ham WHOLE
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Turkey HALF
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Turkey WHOLE
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Bologna HALF
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Bologna WHOLE
Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.
Turkey Cuban HALF
Turkey, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.
Turkey Cuban WHOLE
Turkey, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.
Speciality Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Provolone on a Hoagie
Chicken Philly
Chicken, Peppers, Onions, & Provolone on a Hoagie.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken marinated in our house dressing with lettuce, tomato & mayo and served on an onion roll.
Reuben HALF
Deliciously made and piled high with Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island Dressing, served on Toasted Rye Bread.
Reuben WHOLE
Deliciously made and piled high with Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island Dressing, served on Toasted Rye Bread.
Cheeseburger
Ground Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, & Choice your choice of Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with your Choice of Bread and Cheese (Swiss, American, Provolone)
Chicken Salad HALF
Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread
Chicken Salad WHOLE
Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread
Egg Salad HALF
Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread
Egg Salad WHOLE
Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread
Tuna Salad HALF
Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread
Tuna Salad WHOLE
Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread
Combos
Half Cuban Special
Half cuban sandwich (Ham, Salami, Roast Pork, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato) with a bag of chips and a small drink.
Cheeseburger Special
Cheeseburger (Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup & Cheese) with a bag of chips and a small drink.
Soup & Salad
Served with a small salad and the soup of the day.
Soup & Loaded Potato
Served with our soup of the day and a loaded potato (Butter, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream & Chives)
Half Sandwich & Soup
Served with your choice of a small salad and our soup of the day.
Half Sandwich & Salad
Served with your choice of a small salad and a half sandwich.
Half Sandwich & Loaded Potato
Served with your choice of a half sandwich and a loaded potato (Butter, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream & Chives)
Drinks
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Small town deli with great tasting food! Enjoy our covered outdoor seating while you eat!
1309 South Collins Street, Plant City, FL 33563