Brooklyn Bridge Deli TBD

1309 South Collins Street

Plant City, FL 33563

Breakfast

HALF Sausage Gravy & Biscuit

$3.99

WHOLE Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$5.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.99

Croissant & Cream Cheese

$2.99

All Out Breakfast

$8.49

Served with Two Eggs, Choice of Sausage or Bacon, Home Fries or Grits, and Toast.

Pancakes w/ Choice of Meat

$8.49

Two large fluffy pancakes served with your choice of Bacon or Sausage

Breakfast Sides

Two Eggs

$2.49

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Side of Ham

$2.99

Side of Home Fries

$2.99

Side of Toast

$1.49

Grits

$2.49

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Oatmeal

$2.49

Corned Beef Hash

$2.49

(1) Pancake

$2.99

(2) Pancakes

$5.99

(3) Pancakes

$8.99

Side of Gravy

$1.99

One Egg

$1.25

Muffins

$1.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Bagel

$5.99

Egg & Cheese with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter

HALF Breakfast Cuban

$5.99

Egg & cheese on cuban bread with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter.

WHOLE Breakfast Cuban

$9.49

Egg & cheese on cuban bread with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter.

HALF Heart Attack

$8.49

Egg & Cheese on cuban bread with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mayo & Butter.

Half Breakfast Sandwich on Toast

$3.99

Egg & cheese on toast with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

WHOLE Breakfast Sandwich on Toast

$6.99

Egg & cheese on toast with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

HALF B.L.T.

$4.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.

WHOLE B.L.T.

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Egg & Cheese with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Mayo, and Butter

Biscuit Sandwich

$2.49

Biscuit with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

WHOLE Heart Attack

$12.99

Egg & Cheese on cuban bread with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mayo & Butter.

Biscuit Sandwich with Egg

$2.99

A Biscuit with egg, cheese, and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

Omelettes

Western Omelet

$10.99

Huge Omelet stuffed with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, & Jalapenos. Served with a side of toast or grits.

Double Meat Omelet

$9.49

Huge Omelet filled with your choice of two meats (Ham, Sausage, Turkey, or Bacon) and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of toast or grits.

Single Meat Omelet

$7.99

Huge Omelet filled with your choice of meat (Ham, Sausage, Turkey, or Bacon) and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of toast or grits.

Cheese Omelet

$7.49

Huge Omelet filled with shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of toast or grits.

Soup & Salad

Small Soup

$4.49

8 ounce cup of our soup of the day

Medium Soup

$5.49

12 ounce cup of our soup of the day

Large Soup

$6.49

16 ounce cup of our soup of the day

SMALL Caesar Salad

$4.49

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Croutons

LARGE Caesar Salad

$6.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Croutons

Greek Salad

$9.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Onions, Pepperoni, & a Scoop of Potato Salad

SMALL Chef Salad

$5.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Turkey, Ham, Swiss, & Mozzarella Cheese.

LARGE Chef Salad

$9.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Turkey, Ham, Swiss, & Mozzarella Cheese.

SMALL Tossed Salad

$3.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheddar Cheese with a Pepperoni Fan and a Black Olive.

LARGE Tossed Salad

$6.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheddar Cheese with a Pepperoni Fan and a Black Olive.

Salad Platter

$9.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Pepperoncinis and a scoop of your choice of Tuna, Chicken, Potato, or Egg Salad.

Extra Dressing

$0.49

Sides

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Deviled Eggs

$2.49

Chips

$0.99

Side of Chicken Salad

$1.99

5.5 oz Cup

Side of Egg Salad

$1.99

5.5 oz Cup

Side of Potato Salad

$1.99

5.5 oz Cup

Side of Tuna Salad

$1.99

5.5 oz Cup

Deli Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich HALF

$6.99

Ham, Salami, Roast Pork, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.

Cuban Sandwich WHOLE

$9.49

Ham, Salami, Roast Pork, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.

Club Sandwich HALF

$6.99

Piled high on your choice of bread with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo.

Club Sandwich WHOLE

$9.49

Piled high on your choice of bread with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo.

Hero WHOLE

$9.49

Loaded with Ham, Bologna, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & House Dressing on a Hoagie Bun (or your choice of bread).

Genoa Salami HALF

$5.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Genoa Salami WHOLE

$8.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Roast Pork HALF

$5.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Roast Pork WHOLE

$8.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Corned Beef HALF

$5.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Corned Beef WHOLE

$8.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Pastrami HALF

$5.49Out of stock

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Pastrami WHOLE

$8.49Out of stock

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Ham HALF

$5.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Ham WHOLE

$8.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Turkey HALF

$5.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Turkey WHOLE

$8.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Bologna HALF

$5.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Bologna WHOLE

$8.49

Served all the way with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on your choice of Rye, Whole Wheat, White, Pumpernickel, or Cuban Bread.

Turkey Cuban HALF

$6.99

Turkey, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.

Turkey Cuban WHOLE

$9.49

Turkey, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato on Cuban Bread.

Speciality Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Steak, Peppers, Onions, & Provolone on a Hoagie

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Chicken, Peppers, Onions, & Provolone on a Hoagie.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken marinated in our house dressing with lettuce, tomato & mayo and served on an onion roll.

Reuben HALF

$5.99

Deliciously made and piled high with Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island Dressing, served on Toasted Rye Bread.

Reuben WHOLE

$8.99

Deliciously made and piled high with Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island Dressing, served on Toasted Rye Bread.

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Ground Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, & Choice your choice of Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Cheese with your Choice of Bread and Cheese (Swiss, American, Provolone)

Chicken Salad HALF

$3.99

Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread

Chicken Salad WHOLE

$6.99

Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread

Egg Salad HALF

$3.99

Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread

Egg Salad WHOLE

$6.99

Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread

Tuna Salad HALF

$3.99

Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread

Tuna Salad WHOLE

$6.99

Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on your Choice of Bread

Combos

Half Cuban Special

$8.99

Half cuban sandwich (Ham, Salami, Roast Pork, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato) with a bag of chips and a small drink.

Cheeseburger Special

$9.99

Cheeseburger (Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup & Cheese) with a bag of chips and a small drink.

Soup & Salad

$8.99+

Served with a small salad and the soup of the day.

Soup & Loaded Potato

$9.99+

Served with our soup of the day and a loaded potato (Butter, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream & Chives)

Half Sandwich & Soup

$9.99+

Served with your choice of a small salad and our soup of the day.

Half Sandwich & Salad

$9.99

Served with your choice of a small salad and a half sandwich.

Half Sandwich & Loaded Potato

$9.99

Served with your choice of a half sandwich and a loaded potato (Butter, Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream & Chives)

Desserts

Cookies (2)

$1.49

Brownie

$1.99

Candy Bar

$1.49

Drinks

Iced Tea- Small

$2.49

Iced Tea- Large

$2.99

Fountain Drink- Small

$1.99

Fountain Drink- Large

$2.99

Coffee- Small

$1.49

Coffee- Large

$1.99

Bottled Water

$0.50

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Bottled Sports Drink

$1.99

Bottled Juice

$1.99

Yoo-Hoo

$1.99

Monster

$2.99

Starbucks

$2.49

Jarritos

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.75

Cup of Water

$0.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Small town deli with great tasting food! Enjoy our covered outdoor seating while you eat!

1309 South Collins Street, Plant City, FL 33563

