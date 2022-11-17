Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria Mill Creek
18 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson
Location
15121 Main Street, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mill Creek
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant