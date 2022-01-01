Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

review star

No reviews yet

935 3rd Avenue North

Naples, FL 34102

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage + Egg + Cheese
Everything Bagel*
Egg + Cheese

Bagels Only - Unmodified

Asiago Bagel*

$2.49

Blueberry*

$2.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip*

$2.49

Cinnamon Raisin*

$2.49Out of stock

Egg Bagel*

$2.49

Egg Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Everything Bagel*

$2.49

Flagel Everything*

$2.49

Garlic Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar*

$2.49

Onion Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Plain Bagel*

$2.49

Poppy Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Pumpernickel Rye*

$2.49Out of stock

Rainbow Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Salt Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Sesame Bagel*

$2.49

Spicy Everything

$2.49

Wheat Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Whole Wheat Bagel*

$2.49

Schmear Sandwich

Asiago Bagel*

$2.49

Blueberry*

$2.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip*

$2.49

Cinnamon Raisin*

$2.49Out of stock

Egg Bagel*

$2.49

Egg Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Everything Bagel*

$2.49

Flagel Everything*

$2.49

Garlic Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar*

$2.49

Onion Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Plain Bagel*

$2.49

Poppy Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Pumpernickel Rye*

$2.49Out of stock

Rainbow Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Salt Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Sesame Bagel*

$2.49

Spicy Everything

$2.49

Wheat Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Whole Wheat Bagel*

$2.49

Spread Sandwich

Asiago Bagel*

$2.49

Blueberry*

$2.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip*

$2.49

Cinnamon Raisin*

$2.49Out of stock

Egg Bagel*

$2.49

Egg Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Everything Bagel*

$2.49

Flagel Everything*

$2.49

Garlic Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar*

$2.49

Onion Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Plain Bagel*

$2.49

Poppy Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Pumpernickel Rye*

$2.49Out of stock

Rainbow Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Salt Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Sesame Bagel*

$2.49

Spicy Everything

$2.49

Wheat Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Whole Wheat Bagel*

$2.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg SW

$6.99

Egg + Cheese

$7.99

Bacon + Egg + Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Sausage + Egg + Cheese

$9.99

Ham + Egg+ Cheese

$9.99

Pork Roll + Egg + Cheese

$9.99

Pastrami + Egg + Cheese

$11.99

Jimmy P's pastrami with eggs and American cheese

Avocado "Toast"

$10.99

Smashed avocado, 2 eggs over medium and pickled red onions. Topped with Everything Bagel seasoning.

Sides

CC Tub - Small (4 oz)*

$2.99

CC Tub - Medium (8 oz)*

$5.99

CC Tub - Large (16 oz)*

$11.99

Lox CC (4oz)*

$5.49

Lox CC (8oz)*

$10.99

Lox CC (16 oz)*

$20.99

Pickle*

$1.99

Chips*

$2.49

8 oz Chicken Salad*

$5.99

16 oz Chicken Salad*

$11.99

8 oz Tuna Salad*

$6.99

16 oz Tuna Salad*

$12.99

8 oz Coleslaw*

$4.99Out of stock

16 oz Coleslaw*

$9.99Out of stock

Whitefish (4oz)*

$3.99

8 oz Whitefish Salad*

$6.99

16 oz Whitefish Salad*

$11.99

8 oz Egg Salad*

$5.99Out of stock

16 oz Egg Salad*

$11.99Out of stock

1 oz Lox*

$2.79

Hashbrown Patty

$1.99

Cold Lunch Sandwich

The Zoe (Chicken Salad)*

$9.99

Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato

Canal Street (Tuna Salad)*

$10.99

Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

The Coney Island (Pastrami)*

$13.99

Jimmy P's pastrami with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Creamy Horseradish

Smoked (Nova) Lox*

$13.99

Lox with Capers, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cream Cheese

The Empire State (Turkey Club)*

$13.99

Turkey with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo

Egg Salad*

$9.99Out of stock

Egg salad & lettuce

Turkey SW*

$9.99

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce and tomato

Veg out

$10.99

Housemade hummus, tomato, cucumber, onions, sprouts

Hot Lunch Sandwich

Times Square (BLT)*

$13.99

10 Slices of Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pablo's Sauce

The Lady Liberty (Rachel)*

$14.99

Jimmy P's pastrami served hot with Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing

The Hudson (Tuna Melt)*

$11.99

Tuna Salad with Provolone and Tomato

The 5 Boroughs (Cuban)*

$13.99

Pork Roll, Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Pickles with Aioli

Bottled Beverages

16 oz Orange Juice*

$4.49

Natalie's

Natalie's Miscellaneous*

$4.49

Blood Orange or Strawberry Lemonade

Martinelli's Apple*

$3.99Out of stock

Coke*

$2.49

Diet Coke*

$2.49

Bottled Water*

$2.49

Smart Water*

$3.99

Chocolate Milk*

$2.99

Gatorade*

$3.99

Spindrift Sparkling*

$2.99Out of stock

Dr. Brown's Soda*

$2.99

Rootbeer or Black Cherry

Celsius Miscellaneous

$3.99

Coffees & Hot Tea

16 oz Coffee*

$2.49

Iced Coffee (20oz)*

$2.99

Hot Tea (12oz)*

$2.49

Green Tea, English Breakfast, or Earl Grey

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Hand rolled New York style bagels baked fresh daily. Click on the Instagram logo for more information. If online ordering is off, we are more than likely sold out.

