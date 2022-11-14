A map showing the location of Brooklyn Express PizzaView gallery
Pizza

Brooklyn Express Pizza

596 Reviews

$

7949 Broad River Rd

Irmo, SC 29063

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE 16" Round Thin-Crust
Garlic Knots (6)

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.92

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.41

Pepporini Bites (6)

$6.16

Pepperoni Bites (12)

$8.63

Meatballs

$5.55

Fried Mac-n-Cheese Bites

$8.63

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.96

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$11.10

Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ sauce

$8.63

French Fries

$4.92

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$8.63

Garlic Bread

$4.92

Fried Mushrooms

$8.63

Extra Sauce

$0.58

Cherall

$29.62

Wings

6 Wings

$8.04

12 Wings

$16.09

24 Wings

$31.04

30 Wings

$39.09

60 Wings

$73.59

Salads

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Sm. House Salad

$9.00

Lg. House Salad

$10.30

Sm. Greek Salad

$10.30

Lg. Greek Salad

$15.44

Sm. Chef Salad

$10.30

Lg. Chef Salad

$15.44

Sm. Antipasti Salad

$10.30

Lg. Antipasti Salad

$15.44

Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.30

Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.44

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.30

Side Salad

$4.68

Family Salad

$43.20

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.16

Triple Chocolate Lovers Cake

$6.16

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$6.16

Cannoli

$6.16

Cheesecake

$4.92

Zeppoly(donut)

$4.89

Pizza

SMALL 14" Round Thin-Crust

$16.03

LARGE 16" Round Thin-Crust

$17.55

Personal 10" pizza

$11.34

16 Inch Deep Dish

$23.55

18 Inch

$21.74

Stuffed Pizzas

Small Meatza stuffed

$24.68

Large Meatza stuffed

$30.85

Small Chicken Parm Stuffed

$24.68

Large Chicken Parm Stuffed

$30.85

Small Veggie Stuffed

$24.68

Large Veggie Stuffed

$30.85

Small BBQ Chicken Stuffed

$24.68

Large BBQ Chicken Stuffed

$30.85

Small Buffalo Chicken Stuffed

$24.68

Large Buffalo Chicken Stuffed

$30.85

Small Stuffed

$20.96

Large Stuffed

$23.44

Gourmet Pizzas

Sm. Half & Half

$22.94

Sm. Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.94

Sm. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.94

Sm. Brooklyn's Finest

$22.94

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Wing

$22.94

Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.94

Sm. Chicken Broccoli Bianco

$22.94

Sm. Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.94

Sm. Chicken Parmigiana

$22.94

Sm. Hawaiian Pizza

$22.94

Sm. Jake's Smokehouse

$22.94

Sm. Lasagna Pizza Pasta

$22.94

Sm. Meatza Pizza

$22.94

Sm. Melanzana Pizza

$22.94

Sm. Philly Cheesesteak

$22.94

Sm. Pizza Bianco

$22.94

Sm. Primavera Pizza

$22.94

Sm. The Godfather

$22.94

Sm. Tomato Bacon Ranch

$22.94

Sm. Veggie Lover's

$22.94

Lg. Half & Half

$28.80

Lg. Bacon Cheeseburger

$28.80

Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.80

Lg. Brooklyn's Finest

$28.80

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Wing

$28.80

Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.80

Lg. Chicken Broccoli Bianco

$28.80

Lg. Chicken Cordon Bleu

$28.80

Lg. Chicken Parmigiana

$28.80

Lg. Hawaiian Pizza

$28.80

Lg. Jake's Smokehouse

$28.80

Lg. Lasagna Pizza Pasta

$28.80

Lg. Margarita Pizza

$28.80

Lg. Meatza Pizza

$28.80

Lg. Melanzana Pizza

$28.80

Lg. Philly Cheesesteak

$28.80

Lg. Pizza Bianco

$28.80

Lg. Primavera Pizza

$28.80

Lg. The Godfather

$28.80

Lg. Tomato Bacon Ranch

$28.80

Lg. Veggie Lover's

$28.80

18" Half & Half

$31.87

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$31.87

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$31.87

18" Brooklyn's Finest

$31.87

18" Buffalo Chicken Wing

$31.87

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$31.87

18" Chicken Broccoli Bianco

$31.87

18" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$31.87

18" Chicken Parmigiana

$31.87

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$31.87

18" Jake's Smokehouse

$31.87

18" Lasagna Pizza Pasta

$31.87

18" Margarita Pizza

$31.87

18" Meatza Pizza

$31.87

18" Melanzana Pizza

$31.87

18" Philly Cheesesteak

$31.87

18" Pizza Bianco

$31.87

18" Primavera Pizza

$31.87

18" The Godfather

$31.87

18" Tomato Bacon Ranch

$31.87

18" Veggie Lover's

$31.87

Calzones & Pizza Rolls

3 Cheese Calzone

$12.33

Family Size Calzone

$30.85

Spinach Roll

$12.33

Coney Island Roll

$12.33

Veggie Roll

$12.33

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$12.33

Broccoli Roll

$12.33

The God Father Roll

$12.33

Philly Cheesesteak Roll

$12.33

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$12.33

Bacon Cheeseburger Roll

$12.33

Chicken Cordon Bleu Roll

$12.33

BBQ Chicken Roll

$12.33

Tomato Bacon Ranch Mozzarella Roll

$12.33

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mozzarella Roll

$12.33

Ham Mozzarella Roll

$12.33

Sausage Mozzarella Roll

$12.33

Mozzarella Pepperoni Roll

$12.33

Hawaiian Roll

$12.33

Cheese Strmboli

$12.33

Beverages

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.30

Arnold Palmer

$3.39

Daily Special

2 Slices & Drink

$9.19

Single Cheese Slice

$4.52

Single Gourmet Slice

$5.89

SUBS

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$12.33

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.33

Sausage Parm Sub

$12.33

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.33

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.33

Buff. Chicken Sub

$12.33

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$12.33

Italian Sub

$12.33

Pasta

Penne w/ sm house salad

$16.82

Spaghetti w/ sm house salad

$14.80

Pasta Bandera With Shrimps w/ sm. house salad

$29.57

Baked Zetti

$17.27

Mediteranian Brunch

$18.47

Chicken Parm Pasta w/ sm. house salad

$20.96

Chicken Alfredo Pasta w/ sm. house salad

$20.96

Ravioli

$16.03

Eggplant Parm pasta

$20.96

Meatball Parm Pasta

$20.96

Sausage Parm Pasta

$20.96

Chick Alfreto Half Plate

$12.29

Penne Pasta Alfedo

$14.80

Penne W\ Butter Sause

$12.29

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sause sm house salad

$20.96

Spaghetti w/meatballs sm house salad

$20.96

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Large Tray

$89.76

Spaghetti Meatballs Large Tray

$134.64

Spaghetti And Sause Large Tray

$89.76

Drinks

Craft Draft

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$3.25

Bold Rock

$4.00

Bucket Bud Light

$12.00

Bucket Ultra

$13.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Bush Light Apple

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.50

Clubtails

$5.00

Dos Equis

$3.50

Heineken

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Little Sumpin

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.50

Natural Light

$3.25

Narragansett

$3.25

PBR

$2.50

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.00

Seagrams

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Truly All Flavors

$4.00

White Claw All Flavors

$4.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Draft Bud Ultra

$3.50

Drinks

Coastal pinot noir

$5.50

Lindeman Cabernet

$5.42

Lindemans Pino Grigio

$5.50

Lindeman Chardonnay

$5.50

Babe

$6.50

Seagrams

$3.80

Prosecco

$6.50

Shirt

Small

$21.68

Medium

$21.68

XL

$21.68

XXL

$21.68

Hat

hat

$21.68

Beer Mug

$10.84

Mug

Mug

$10.84

Coaster

$21.68

Lane

Per person throwing

$20.00

Weekday Axe Throwing

$15.00

Mug Club Membership

$100.00

CRUNCH Axe

$10.00

Standard Axe League

$100.00

Mug Throwing Price

$10.00

Advertise

$35.00

Extra Hour Throwing

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy New York Style Pizza in Columbia

Website

Location

7949 Broad River Rd, Irmo, SC 29063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search similar restaurants

Map
