Brooklyn Kabab House Inc. 6823-25 5th ave
6823 5th ave
Brooklyn, NY 11220
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Hummus
Chick peas dip with Tahini and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Falafel (6 Pcs)
Chick peas, Onion, Garlic and Parsley.
Shawarma over Hummus
Choice of Lamb or Chicken served over Hummus.
Kafta over Hummus
Choice of Lamb or Beef Kafta over Hummus.
Baba Ghannouch
Grilled, Smokey Eggplant; Mashed with Tahini, topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon.
Labna
Topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Zaatar.
Kibbeh (3 pcs)
Ground Beef, mixed with spices, cracked Wheat and stuffed with Cashew Nuts.
Grape Leaves (4 pcs)
Topped with special House Vinaigrette.
Pita Bead
SALADS
B-K Mixed Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, garlicky Croutons, Caesar dressing, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese. With Grilled Chicken (add $4.00) with Shrimp (add $6.00).
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce mixed with Onions, Calamata Olives, Fetta Cheese and Dressing.
Tabbouleh Salad
Chopped Fresh Parsley cracked Wheat, Scallions Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Vinaigrette.
Fattoush Salad
Romain Lettuce, mixed with toasted Pita Croutons, red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh mint and Pomegranate Molasses.
Arugula Salad
Baby Arugula, tossed with Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes and citrus Dressing.
Fresh Green Salad
SOUPS
ENTREES
Chicken Shawarma
Lamb & Beef Shawarma
Adana Lamb Kabab
Chicken shish Kabab
Salmon Kabab
Lamb Chops
Falafel
Kafta Kabab
Jumbo Shrimp Kabab
Mixed Vegetables
Zucchini, Eggplant and Cauliflower, Avocado, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Half Chicken
With Rice, Salad and Sauce.
Whole Chicken
With Rice, Salad and Sauce.
Lamb Kabab
Mixed Kabab Grill
Chicken kabab-Adana kabab-Lamb chops
Mixed Shawarma(lamb&beef and Chicken)
Chicken Kafta Kabab
Whole Chicken No rice No salad
Half chicken No rice No salad
Lamb over Rice
Chicken over Rice
FAMILY MEAL
Mix Family Kabab (4 people)
Lamb Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Adana kabab, Adana beef kabab, Adana chicken kabab, Lamp Chops served with Rice, Salad, garlic&tahini sauce, Babaghanoush and Hummus (4 people).
Mix Combo (2 People)
Lamb Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Adana kabab, Adana Beef Kabab, Adana chicken kabab, served with Rice, Salad, garlic & tahini Sauce and hummus. (3 People).
Mix Kabab Grill (2People)
Chicken Kabab, Adana Kabab, Lamb Kabab & Mixed Shawarma served with Basmati Rice, Salad, Garlic& Tahini Sauce
STEAKS
YEMENI AUTHENTIC MEAL
Haneeth Lamb
Oven Roasted Lamb, cooked slowly with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq
Haneeth Chicken
Oven Roasted Lamb, cooked slowly with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq
Mandi Lamb
Steamed Roasted Lamb marinated in Traditional Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq
Masslouq Lamb
Boiled Juicy Tender Lamb with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq
Masslouq Chicken
Boiled Juicy Tender Chicken with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice Sahawiq
Kabsah Lamb
Lamb Tenderloin mixed with Sauteed Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, and Yemeni Spices mixed with Basmati Rice Served with Soup and Salad and Sahawiq
Chicken Kabsah
Chopped Half Chicken Sauteed with Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, Parsely and Yemeni Spices mixed with Basmati Rice Served with Soup and Salad and Sahawiq
Salmon Kabsah
Salmon Fish mixed with Sauteed Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, and Yemeni Spices mixed with Basmati Rice Served with Soup and Salad and Sahawiq
Zurbyan Chicken
Boneless Chicken Glaba with Basmati Rice, Scallion, Parsley and onions served Mixed & Ready to Eat with Sahawiq on the side
Zurbyan Lamb
Lamb Glaba Cooked with Basmati Rice, Scallion, Parsely and onions served Mixed & Ready to Eat with Sahawiq on the side
Saltah "Mixed Vegetables"
Fresh assorted root vegetables combined with whipped Fenugreek and Lamb sauce. Served very hot (volcano style) in traditional Yemeni way served with Home made Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Lamb Agdah
Cooked Masslouq (Boiled) Large Chunks of Lamb with Vegetables in the Yemeni Style Served with Basmati Rice Or Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Chicken Agdah
Cooked Masslouq (Boiled) Chicken with Vegetables in the Yemeni Style Served with Basmati Rice Or Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Salmon Agdah
Cooked Salmon Fish with Vegetables in the Yemeni Style Served with Basmati Rice Or Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fahsah Lamb
Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Lamb and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fahsah Chicken
Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Chicken and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread Sahawiq
Fahsah Salmon
Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Salmon and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fahsah Tuna
Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Tuna and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Lamb Glaba
Minced tender Lamb meat Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Served with Basmati Rice topped with a vegetable sauce and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Chicken Glaba
Minced tender Chicken meat Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Served with Basmati Rice topped with a vegetable sauce and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Shrimp Glaba
Fresh Shrimps Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Served with Basmati Rice topped with a vegetable sauce and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Branzini Fish
Fresh Branzini Fish Marinated with a special blend of Yemeni Spices and grilled in Traditional Clay Oven Served with Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq
Vegetarian Dish
Assorted Sauteed Mixed Vegetables Stew Served with Basmati Rice and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
YEMENI BREAKFAST & APPETIZERS
Maraq "Soup"
Aromatic Yemeni Lamb Broth Soup infused in Traditional Spices
Foul (Fava Beans)
Fine Mashed Fava Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Olive Oil Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fassolia (Red Kidney Beans)
Kidney Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fassolia Cheese
Kidney Beans Sauteed with Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fassolia Tuna
Kidney Beans Sauteed with Tuna, Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fassolia with Eggs
Kidney Beans Sauteed with Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Shak-Shookah
Yemeni Style Scrambled Eggs Sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions and Spices Served with Homemade Clay Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Kibdah (Lamb Liver)
Sauteed Cubed of Lamb Liver, with Onions, Tomatoes Served with Home made Clay Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Kibdah over Hummus
Sauteed Cubed of Lamb Liver, with Onions, Tomatoes Served over Hummus with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Lahem Seghar (Small Sauteed Lamb)
Minced Lamb meat, Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Yemeni Spices served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Lahem Seghar over Hummus
Minced Lamb meat, Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Yemeni Spices served over Hummus with Home made Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Chicken over Hummus
Minced Chicken meat, Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Yemeni Spices served over Hummus with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq
Fatah Marak
Chopped Homemade Clay Oven Baked Bread Soaked in Our Aromatic Yemeni Lamb Broth Soup Served in a Clay Bowl
Shafoot
Traditional Yemeni Appetizer made of Sliced Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread Soaked in Greek Yogurt, Sour Cream, Green Peppers, Parsley and Served Cold
Sahawiq
Yemeni Spicy Chutney made of Tomatoes, Garlic, Green Chilis, Parsely and Our Mix of Spices
Sahawiq Cheese
Yemeni Spicy Chutney mixed with Cheese Spread and served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread
Yemeni Basmati Rice
Aromatic Long Grain Basmati Rice
Rashoosh
Traditional Yemeni Bread Baked in Clay Oven
Yemeni Desserts
Fatah Samn "Ghee"
Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Yemeni Ghee, Cream, Honey and Topped with Black Seeds
Fatah Tamr "Dates"
Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Dates and Honey and Topped with Black Seeds
Fatah With Honey
Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Butter and Honey and Topped with Black Seeds
Maasoub
Traditional Yemeni Dessert made of Mashed Banana, Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Butter, Cream, Dates and Honey and Topped with Black Seeds
BURGERS
SANDWICHES
SIDE DISHES
12" HALAL PIZZA
WINGS
DESSERTS
DRINKS
COFFEE
Juices
Immunity Shot
Wheatgrass
Happy Shot
Wheatgrass & Pineapple Shot
Hot Shot
Ginger
Flu shot (2 oz)
Wheatgrass, Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne, Lemon.
Green and Ginger
“ Good for: Energy & Immunity ” Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon without grind, Ginger, Green Apple.
Sweet Cleanser
Carrot, Apple, Celery, Lemon.
Feel the Beet
“ Good for: Blood health, Brain health, Hair, Skin & Nails ” (16 oz): Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery. (20 oz): Beet, Carrot, Apple, Orange.
Hangover Cure
“ Good for: Post Work Out Energy ” Celery, Pineapple, Apple, Grapefruit.
Turmeric Tonic
“ Anti-inflammation ” Orange, Turmeric, Ginger, Apple, Pineapple.
Green Immunity
“ Strength ” Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple, Wheatgrass.
Glowing Skin
Cucumber, Apple, Ginger, Lemon juiced.
OJ Citrus Cooler
Orange, Pineapple, Lime juiced, Ginger, Carrot.
juice
juice
Orange
Lemon
Lemon Mint
Smoothies
Peanut Butter Protein
(16 oz) Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Coconut Shavings, Banana. (20 oz) Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Coconut, Banana.
PB & J-Muscle Maker
Frozen Banana, Frozen Strawberries, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Dates.
Very Berry
Frozen Strawberries, Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberries Apple Juice or Almond Milk.
Green Muscle Machine
Kale/Spinach, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water.
For The Soul-Cacao
Cacao Powder, Dates, Banana, Coconut Shavings, Almond Milk.
Strawberry Banana Twist
Strawberry, Frozen Banana, Water.
Pina Colada
Spinach, Pineapple, Pear, Coconut Water, Ice.
Furi
Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk/Water, Ice.
Mango Madness
Mango, Orange Juice or Water, Banana, Lime Juiced.
Tropical Guava
Guava, Frozen Banana, Frozen Cherries, Frozen Pineapple, Lime Juice.
Build your own Smoothie
EXTRAs
Lamb Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)
Chicken Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)
Kafta Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)
Chicken Kafta Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)
Adana Lamb (1 Skewer Extra)
Adana Chicken (1 Skewer Extra)
Lamb&Beef Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma
Lamb Chops (1 Piece)
Tahini Sauce Extra
Hot Sauce Extra
Garlic Sauce Extra
Mayo Sauce Extra
Ketchup Extra
Sahawiq Yemeni Sauce Extra
Pita Bread
Turkish Bread
Basmati Rice
Meat & Chicken
Sauce
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
