Brooklyn Kabab House Inc. 6823-25 5th ave

6823 5th ave

Brooklyn, NY 11220

Popular Items

Pistachio Baklawa ( 1pc )
Chicken Shawarma
Lamb Kabab

APPETIZERS

Hummus

$8.00

Chick peas dip with Tahini and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Falafel (6 Pcs)

$8.00

Chick peas, Onion, Garlic and Parsley.

Shawarma over Hummus

$12.00

Choice of Lamb or Chicken served over Hummus.

Kafta over Hummus

$12.00

Choice of Lamb or Beef Kafta over Hummus.

Baba Ghannouch

$8.00

Grilled, Smokey Eggplant; Mashed with Tahini, topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon.

Labna

$8.00

Topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Zaatar.

Kibbeh (3 pcs)

$12.00

Ground Beef, mixed with spices, cracked Wheat and stuffed with Cashew Nuts.

Grape Leaves (4 pcs)

$8.00

Topped with special House Vinaigrette.

Pita Bead

$3.00

SALADS

B-K Mixed Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, garlicky Croutons, Caesar dressing, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Parmesan Cheese. With Grilled Chicken (add $4.00) with Shrimp (add $6.00).

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce mixed with Onions, Calamata Olives, Fetta Cheese and Dressing.

Tabbouleh Salad

$11.00

Chopped Fresh Parsley cracked Wheat, Scallions Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Vinaigrette.

Fattoush Salad

$11.00

Romain Lettuce, mixed with toasted Pita Croutons, red Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh mint and Pomegranate Molasses.

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Baby Arugula, tossed with Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes and citrus Dressing.

Fresh Green Salad

$6.00

SOUPS

Lamb Soup

$4.00+

ENTREES

Chicken Shawarma

$16.00

Lamb & Beef Shawarma

$17.00

Adana Lamb Kabab

$17.00

Chicken shish Kabab

$16.00

Salmon Kabab

$27.00

Lamb Chops

$27.00

Falafel

$15.00

Kafta Kabab

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp Kabab

$27.00

Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

Zucchini, Eggplant and Cauliflower, Avocado, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Half Chicken

$14.00

With Rice, Salad and Sauce.

Whole Chicken

$20.00

With Rice, Salad and Sauce.

Lamb Kabab

$21.00

Mixed Kabab Grill

$26.00

Chicken kabab-Adana kabab-Lamb chops

Mixed Shawarma(lamb&beef and Chicken)

$22.00

Chicken Kafta Kabab

$16.00

Whole Chicken No rice No salad

$17.00

Half chicken No rice No salad

$11.00

Lamb over Rice

$12.00

Chicken over Rice

$11.00

FAMILY MEAL

Mix Family Kabab (4 people)

$67.00

Lamb Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Adana kabab, Adana beef kabab, Adana chicken kabab, Lamp Chops served with Rice, Salad, garlic&tahini sauce, Babaghanoush and Hummus (4 people).

Mix Combo (2 People)

$42.00

Lamb Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Adana kabab, Adana Beef Kabab, Adana chicken kabab, served with Rice, Salad, garlic & tahini Sauce and hummus. (3 People).

Mix Kabab Grill (2People)

$36.00

Chicken Kabab, Adana Kabab, Lamb Kabab & Mixed Shawarma served with Basmati Rice, Salad, Garlic& Tahini Sauce

STEAKS

Rib Eye Steak

$31.00

Dipped with Arabic Spices & Grilled on High Flame.

Grilled Salmon Steak

$27.00

Marinated in Lemon Garlic & Arabic Spices.

YEMENI AUTHENTIC MEAL

Haneeth Lamb

$30.00

Oven Roasted Lamb, cooked slowly with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq

Haneeth Chicken

$17.00

Oven Roasted Lamb, cooked slowly with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq

Mandi Lamb

$32.00

Steamed Roasted Lamb marinated in Traditional Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq

Masslouq Lamb

$30.00

Boiled Juicy Tender Lamb with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq

Masslouq Chicken

$17.00

Boiled Juicy Tender Chicken with Yemeni Spices Served with Soup, Salad, Basmati Rice Sahawiq

Kabsah Lamb

$30.00

Lamb Tenderloin mixed with Sauteed Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, and Yemeni Spices mixed with Basmati Rice Served with Soup and Salad and Sahawiq

Chicken Kabsah

$17.00

Chopped Half Chicken Sauteed with Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, Parsely and Yemeni Spices mixed with Basmati Rice Served with Soup and Salad and Sahawiq

Salmon Kabsah

$22.00

Salmon Fish mixed with Sauteed Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, and Yemeni Spices mixed with Basmati Rice Served with Soup and Salad and Sahawiq

Zurbyan Chicken

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Glaba with Basmati Rice, Scallion, Parsley and onions served Mixed & Ready to Eat with Sahawiq on the side

Zurbyan Lamb

$30.00

Lamb Glaba Cooked with Basmati Rice, Scallion, Parsely and onions served Mixed & Ready to Eat with Sahawiq on the side

Saltah "Mixed Vegetables"

$15.00

Fresh assorted root vegetables combined with whipped Fenugreek and Lamb sauce. Served very hot (volcano style) in traditional Yemeni way served with Home made Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Lamb Agdah

$30.00

Cooked Masslouq (Boiled) Large Chunks of Lamb with Vegetables in the Yemeni Style Served with Basmati Rice Or Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Chicken Agdah

$17.00

Cooked Masslouq (Boiled) Chicken with Vegetables in the Yemeni Style Served with Basmati Rice Or Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Salmon Agdah

$22.00

Cooked Salmon Fish with Vegetables in the Yemeni Style Served with Basmati Rice Or Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fahsah Lamb

$20.00

Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Lamb and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fahsah Chicken

$17.00

Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Chicken and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread Sahawiq

Fahsah Salmon

$22.00

Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Salmon and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fahsah Tuna

$17.00

Traditional Saltah combined with shredded Tuna and Served Bubbling Hot in a Clay Bowl with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Lamb Glaba

$30.00

Minced tender Lamb meat Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Served with Basmati Rice topped with a vegetable sauce and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Chicken Glaba

$17.00

Minced tender Chicken meat Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Served with Basmati Rice topped with a vegetable sauce and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Shrimp Glaba

$22.00

Fresh Shrimps Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Served with Basmati Rice topped with a vegetable sauce and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Branzini Fish

$27.00

Fresh Branzini Fish Marinated with a special blend of Yemeni Spices and grilled in Traditional Clay Oven Served with Basmati Rice topped with vegetable sauce and Sahawiq

Vegetarian Dish

$12.00

Assorted Sauteed Mixed Vegetables Stew Served with Basmati Rice and Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

YEMENI BREAKFAST & APPETIZERS

Maraq "Soup"

$2.00

Aromatic Yemeni Lamb Broth Soup infused in Traditional Spices

Foul (Fava Beans)

$12.00

Fine Mashed Fava Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Topped with Olive Oil Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fassolia (Red Kidney Beans)

$12.00

Kidney Beans Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fassolia Cheese

$14.00

Kidney Beans Sauteed with Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fassolia Tuna

$14.00

Kidney Beans Sauteed with Tuna, Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fassolia with Eggs

$14.00

Kidney Beans Sauteed with Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Shak-Shookah

$12.00

Yemeni Style Scrambled Eggs Sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions and Spices Served with Homemade Clay Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Kibdah (Lamb Liver)

$14.00

Sauteed Cubed of Lamb Liver, with Onions, Tomatoes Served with Home made Clay Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Kibdah over Hummus

$17.00

Sauteed Cubed of Lamb Liver, with Onions, Tomatoes Served over Hummus with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Lahem Seghar (Small Sauteed Lamb)

$15.00

Minced Lamb meat, Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Yemeni Spices served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Lahem Seghar over Hummus

$17.00

Minced Lamb meat, Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Yemeni Spices served over Hummus with Home made Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Chicken over Hummus

$15.00

Minced Chicken meat, Sauteed with Onions, Tomatoes and Yemeni Spices served over Hummus with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread and Sahawiq

Fatah Marak

$12.00

Chopped Homemade Clay Oven Baked Bread Soaked in Our Aromatic Yemeni Lamb Broth Soup Served in a Clay Bowl

Shafoot

$6.00

Traditional Yemeni Appetizer made of Sliced Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread Soaked in Greek Yogurt, Sour Cream, Green Peppers, Parsley and Served Cold

Sahawiq

$5.00

Yemeni Spicy Chutney made of Tomatoes, Garlic, Green Chilis, Parsely and Our Mix of Spices

Sahawiq Cheese

$10.00

Yemeni Spicy Chutney mixed with Cheese Spread and served with Homemade Clay Oven Baked Yemeni Bread

Yemeni Basmati Rice

$7.00

Aromatic Long Grain Basmati Rice

Rashoosh

$6.00

Traditional Yemeni Bread Baked in Clay Oven

Yemeni Desserts

Fatah Samn "Ghee"

$12.00

Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Yemeni Ghee, Cream, Honey and Topped with Black Seeds

Fatah Tamr "Dates"

$12.00

Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Dates and Honey and Topped with Black Seeds

Fatah With Honey

$12.00

Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Butter and Honey and Topped with Black Seeds

Maasoub

$15.00

Traditional Yemeni Dessert made of Mashed Banana, Sliced Oven Baked Bread enriched with Butter, Cream, Dates and Honey and Topped with Black Seeds

BURGERS

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Falafel Burger

$10.99

Kafta Burger

$10.99

Halal Bacon Burger

$11.99

Shawarma Burger

$11.99

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$12.99

SANDWICHES

Chicken Shawarma

Lamb & Beef Shawarma

Kafta Kabab

Lamb Kabab

Cheesesteak

Crispy Chicken

Zinger Sandwich

chicken kabab

chicken kabab

Adana Lamb and Beef

Adana Chicken Kabab

Vegetarian

Chicken Kafta Kabab

Kebdah

mix shawarma

Falafel Sandwich

Hummus sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$22.00

Baba Ghanoush Sandwich

SIDE DISHES

French Fries

$7.00+

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Mix Spicy Kalamata

$7.00

Beef Sambusas (3 pcs)

$7.00

Vegan Sambusas (3 Pcs)

$7.00

Cheese French Fries

$9.00+

Onion Rings

$8.00+

Mozzarella Sticks (6PCS)

$9.99

Chicken Sambusa (3 Pcs)

$7.00

12" HALAL PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Chicken Kabab Pizza

$15.00

Halal Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Kafta Kabab Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Vegan Mix Pizza

$15.00

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

$15.00

Lamb Shawarma Pizza

$16.00

Tuna Pizza

$15.00

Build your Own Pizza

$17.00

Shawarma Mix Pizza

$17.00

WINGS

Chicken Wings with Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings with Fries

$12.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$12.99

DESSERTS

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Mahalaya

$10.00

Pistachio Baklawa ( 1pc )

$4.00

Harisa

$10.00

Basbousa

$10.00

Kounafa

$10.00

Large Cake (1 Slice)

$7.00

Tulumba ( 1 pc )

$3.00

Small Cake (1 Slice)

$5.00

DRINKS

Snapple

$5.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Ice Tea

$7.00

Water

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Ayran

$5.99

Ayran (Yogurt drink)

Aloe Vera Farmers

$4.99

redbull

$5.00

uludag gazoz

$4.00

American drinks- milk drinks

$6.00

Vinut juice

$5.00

Okf smoothie

$6.99

COFFEE

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hazelnut Latte

$7.00

Macchiato

$7.00

Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Capuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Turkish Coffee

$6.00

Ice Coffee

$6.00

TEA

Hot Tea

$3.75

Yemeni Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Juices

Immunity Shot

$8.49+

Wheatgrass

Happy Shot

$8.49+

Wheatgrass & Pineapple Shot

Hot Shot

$8.49+

Ginger

Flu shot (2 oz)

$8.49+

Wheatgrass, Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cayenne, Lemon.

Green and Ginger

$8.49+

“ Good for: Energy & Immunity ” Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon without grind, Ginger, Green Apple.

Sweet Cleanser

$8.49+

Carrot, Apple, Celery, Lemon.

Feel the Beet

$8.49+

“ Good for: Blood health, Brain health, Hair, Skin & Nails ” (16 oz): Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery. (20 oz): Beet, Carrot, Apple, Orange.

Hangover Cure

$8.49+

“ Good for: Post Work Out Energy ” Celery, Pineapple, Apple, Grapefruit.

Turmeric Tonic

$8.49+

“ Anti-inflammation ” Orange, Turmeric, Ginger, Apple, Pineapple.

Green Immunity

$8.49+

“ Strength ” Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple, Wheatgrass.

Glowing Skin

$8.49+

Cucumber, Apple, Ginger, Lemon juiced.

OJ Citrus Cooler

$8.49+

Orange, Pineapple, Lime juiced, Ginger, Carrot.

juice

$8.49+

juice

Orange

$7.00+

Lemon

$7.00+

Lemon Mint

$7.50+

Smoothies

Peanut Butter Protein

$8.49+

(16 oz) Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Coconut Shavings, Banana. (20 oz) Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Coconut, Banana.

PB & J-Muscle Maker

$8.49+

Frozen Banana, Frozen Strawberries, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Dates.

Very Berry

$8.49+

Frozen Strawberries, Frozen Banana, Frozen Blueberries Apple Juice or Almond Milk.

Green Muscle Machine

$8.49+

Kale/Spinach, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water.

For The Soul-Cacao

$8.49+

Cacao Powder, Dates, Banana, Coconut Shavings, Almond Milk.

Strawberry Banana Twist

$8.49+

Strawberry, Frozen Banana, Water.

Pina Colada

$8.49+

Spinach, Pineapple, Pear, Coconut Water, Ice.

Furi

$8.49+

Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk/Water, Ice.

Mango Madness

$8.49+

Mango, Orange Juice or Water, Banana, Lime Juiced.

Tropical Guava

$8.49+

Guava, Frozen Banana, Frozen Cherries, Frozen Pineapple, Lime Juice.

Build your own Smoothie

$8.49+

EXTRAs

Lamb Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$10.00

Chicken Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$10.00

Kafta Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$8.00

Chicken Kafta Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$8.00

Adana Lamb (1 Skewer Extra)

$8.00

Adana Chicken (1 Skewer Extra)

$8.00

Lamb&Beef Shawarma

$9.00

Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

Lamb Chops (1 Piece)

$7.00

Tahini Sauce Extra

$2.25

Hot Sauce Extra

$2.25

Garlic Sauce Extra

$2.25

Mayo Sauce Extra

$2.25

Ketchup Extra

$2.25

Sahawiq Yemeni Sauce Extra

$3.50

Pita Bread

$3.00

Turkish Bread

$4.00+

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Meat & Chicken

Lamb Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$8.00

Chicken Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$8.00

Kafta Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$6.00

Chicken Kafta Kabab (1 Skewer Extra)

$6.00

Adana Lamb (1 Skewer Extra)

$6.00

Adana Chicken (1 Skewer Extra)

$6.00

Lamb&Beef Shawarma

$7.00

Chicken Shawarma

$6.00

Lamb Chops (1 Piece)

$5.00

Sauce

Tahini Sauce Extra

$0.25

Hot Sauce Extra

$0.25

Garlic Sauce Extra

$0.25

Mayo Sauce Extra

$0.25

Ketchup Extra

$0.25

Sahawiq Yemeni Sauce Extra

$1.50

Bread

Pita Bread

$1.00

Turkish Bread

$2.00+

Rice

Basmati Rice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
