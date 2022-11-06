Brooklyn Organic Kitchen
890 south lake boulevard
Mahopac, NY 10541
Popular Items
B ENERGIZED | COFFEE TEA SMOOTHIES JUICES
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee- 16oz
Espresso
Organic Lattes
Tea
SUPER FOOD SMOOTHIES
PLEASE CHOOSE ONE: Berry Healthy: Wild Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Dates, Coconut Water or Choice of Milk Kale Power: Kale, Mango, Dates, Lemon, Ginger, Coconut Water or Choice of Milk. Tropical Delight: Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries, Banana, Dates Coconut Milk.
B Woken Shot
2 oz Freshly juiced Wheatgrass, Ginger, Turmeric and Lemon with a pinch of Pepper... better than a cup of coffee to get you going!
Individual Saratoga Water
FRESHLY SQUEEZED JUICES
Fresh squeezed organic juice
Individual Saratoga Sparkling Water
CAKES & DESSERTS
ORGANIC MUFFINS
GF BLUEBERRY LEMON
GF NUTELLA BANANA
GF APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT
TRADITIONAL CRANBERRY ORANGE
TRADITIONAL NUTELLA BANANA
TRADITIONAL BLUEBERRY LEMON
TRADITIONAL APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT
VEGAN & GF BLUEBERRY LEMON
VEGAN & GF NUTELLA BANANA
VEGAN & GF APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT
B WOKEN | BREAKFAST & BRUNCH
AVOCADO TOASTIE
Freshly smashed organic avocados, sliced red onions, cherry tomatoes, Himalayan sea salt on your choice of bread drizzled with olive oil and our fresh basil aoili (nut free)
NAPA BOWL
Fresh organic arugula topped with roasted herbed potatoes, farm fresh cherry tomatoes, your choice of bacon (we recommend shiitake!), sliced avocado, and 2 eggs cooked your way. Drizzled with our fresh basil aioli (nut free)
CUSTOM OMELETTE
Create your own amazing organic omelette! Comes with our herbed roasted potatoes or a house salad
TUSCAN QUINOA BOWL
Organic kale sauteed with onions & tomatoes and tossed with roasted butternut squash and white quinoa, topped with 2 eggs your way
BROOKLYN BURRITO
Our breakfast burrito filled with organic black beans, quinoa, cherry tomatoes and your choice of meat and cheese, traditional or vegan! Comes with sour cream and our spicy mayo.
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
Choice of bread soaked in our delicious Cinnamon Coconut Milk Batter or Vegan Coconut Milk Batter, Served with Maple Syrup
AMAZING CREPES
One large organic plain crepe with your choice of fillings
FARMERS MARKET SCRAMBLE
Organic zucchini, onions, kale, tomatoes & roasted potatoes scrambled in your choice of eggs, add meat if you'd like!
WARMING CEREAL BOWL
Our warming breakfast cereal bowl made with white quinoa cooked in your choice of milk and topped with your choice of toppings
YOGURT PARFAIT
Organic Whole Milk Vanilla Yogurt or Vegan Vanilla Coconut Milk Yogurt, Crunchy Hemp Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Honey or Agave
SUPER HEALTHY WRAP
Organic sauteed broccoli raab & chicken sausage scrambled in egg whites, rolled in your choice of wrap with melted traditional or vegan feta. Comes with fruit or salad on the side.
THE BROSTÏ
A bowl of our house roasted herbed potatoes topped with caramelized onions and peppers, uncured black forest ham, melted cheddar and 2 eggs your way .. so satisfying and delicious!
CRÊPES MADAME
1 large organic crêpe filled with uncured black forest ham & swiss cheese Topped with two poached eggs
CRÊPES BANANAS FOSTER
1 large crêpe stuffed with caramelized bananas sautéed in a dark rum butter sauce with walnuts
MORNING BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Customize your own morning breakfast sandwich, traditional or vegan!
B LIGHT | SOUPS & SALADS
ORGANIC SOUPS
PINT OR QUART OF SOUP TO GO
MODERN GREEK SALAD
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta or Vegan Feta Cheese, Crispy Chickpeas, Fresh Squeezed Lemon & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing
RED ROCKET SALAD
Organic Red Quinoa, Arugula, Garbanzos, Red Onions, Strawberries, Walnuts, Avocado, Our Maple Balsamic Dressing *Can be made without walnuts
HARVEST SALAD
Tenderized Kale, Farro, Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese
ROASTED VEGGIE CAESAR
Roasted broccoli and cauliflower , house made croutons , red onions, fresh cherry tomatoes , mediterranean olives creamy house made vegan caesar dressing , Traditional Parmigiano Reggiano or Vegan Shredded Mozzarella, chopped pistachio nuts
SOUP & SALAD COMBO
SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO
EXOTIC CRAB SALAD
RIVIERA SALAD
Arborio rice tossed with arugula, garbanzos, sliced red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, Mediterranean Tuna
B TRADITIONAL
BROOKLYN BLT
Our BLT comes with your choice of uncured bacon, freshly smashed organic avocado, lettuce, tomato, and our basil aioli, on your choice of bread
BROOKLYN BURGER
Organic Grass Fed Beef*, Melted Cheddar, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, on Brioche
Chicken Parm Panini
Breaded and lightly fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella, our marinara sauce and fresh basil aioli
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
Our Poached Chicken Salad made with Vegan Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomatoes, Our Honey Mustard
FILET MIGNON PANINI
Grass fed Filet Mignon, Arugula, Portobello Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Our Maple Balsamic Fig Dressing, Choice of Bread
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
Organic Chicken, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, vegan or conventional Mozzarella, our vegan Basil Aioli, on your Choice of Wrap
Maple Bourbon BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Roasted pork smothered in our maple bourbon BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and pickles on brioche roll
MODERN TUNA MELT
mediterranean tuna mixed in our balsamic dressing, red onions and celery, pressed on your choice of bread with cheddar
NYC PASTRAMI REUBEN
Tender pastrami pressed on marbled rye, with our house made sauerkraut, melted swiss and spicy brown mustard
ORGANIC SALMON CLUB
Chargrilled Organic Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smashed Avocado, Our Vegan Basil Aioli, on choice of bread
SOUTHERN FRIED HOT AGAVE CHICKEN Traditional
tender chicken thighs battered in buttermilk and fried to crispy perfection, drizzled in our amazing hot agave sauce, on ciabatta roll with melted cheddar
TRUFFLE BURGER
Organic grass fed beef patty smothered in truffled portobello mushrooms and swiss cheese
Uptown Philly Cheese Steak
6 oz Grass Fed Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Peppers & Portobello Mushrooms, Melted American Cheese pressed on ciabatta roll with american cheese
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI RABE PANINI
Grilled chicken & sauteed broccoli rabe, traditional mozzarella, basil aioli pressed on ciabatta roll.
B VEGAN
SONOMA CHICKPEA SALAD WRAP
Mashed garbanzos mixed with celery, red onions, golden raisins, grapes, currants, walnuts in our creamy vegan dressing
VEGAN PHILLY 'CHEESESTEAK'
Grilled season seitan sauteed with onions and peppers, pressed on vegan ciabatta with vegan cheddar
BBQ JACKFRUIT PANINI
Seasoned and slow roasted BBQ jackfruit, smashed avocado and spicy mayo, pressed on local ciabatta roll
STIR FRIED QUINOA & CRISPY TOFU
Carrots, onions, peppers, portobello mushrooms & kale stir fried in coconut oil with red & white quinoa, topped with crispy tofu and our sesame ginger dressing
VEGAN PORTOFINO WRAP
Grilled Seitan Sautéed Onions Peppers Vegan Mozzarella Basil Aioli
VEGAN BROSTI
A skillet full of roasted herbed potatoes topped with caramelized onions & peppers, grilled seitan, melted vegan cheddar and topped with shiitake bacon
PO BOY
Crispy oyster mushroom 'calamari' seasoned to perfection on ciabatta roll with with melted vegan cheddar, our spicy tartar, half sour pickles, lettuce & tomato
HOT AGAVE MUSHROOM “CHICKEN” SANDWICH
Oyster mushrooms in Southern fried style buttermilk batter breaded and fried and smothered in our special hot agave sauce, vegan cheddar, pickles, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta roll
JACKFRUIT NACHOS
Our crispy tortilla chips smothered in vegan cheddar, seasoned jackfruit, black beans , topped with avocado, vegan sour cream and our pico de gallo *can be gluten free
VEGAN 'PASTRAMI' REUBEN
Our seitan ‘pastrami’, house made sauerkraut, melted vegan swiss, vegan 1000 island dressing, spicy mustard, pressed on ciabatta roll
IMPOSSIBLE TRUFFLE BURGER
House seasoned Impossible 'beef' burger smothered in vegan swiss and truffled portobello mushrooms on vegan brioche roll
IMPOSSIBLE BROOKLYN BURGER
House seasoned Impossible 'beef' burger, vegan cheddar, avocado, shiitake bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo
VEGAN SEITAN ‘CHICKEN PARM’
Seitan "chicken cutlet" breaded and lightly fried, pressed on ciabatta with vegan mozzarella, our home made sauce & drizzled with our basil aioli
MEDITERRANEAN ‘TUNA’ MELT
Banana blossoms mixed with our mediterranean dressing, red onions and celery, pressed on ciabatta with vegan cheddar
Just Egg Omelette
Just egg vegan omelette filled with your choice of vegetables & cheese
B GENEROUS | SHARING PLATES
Truffled Kale & Chickpeas Bowl
Loaded Herbed Potatoes
Vegan Loaded with Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Sour Cream & Shiitake Bacon ! Regular Loaded with Cheddar, Sour Cream & Applewood Smoked Bacon !
Bowl of Hand Cut Mixed Fries
large bowl of white and sweet potato fries
Vegan Crispy Mushroom’Calamari’
Platter comes with our house made red sauce and spicy mayo
MEZZE PLATTER
Our hummus, roasted yellow peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, traditional or vegan feta comes with our house made tortilla chips Perfect to share
Sesame Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower in our delicious sweet and spicy sesame sauce with pineapple Gluten free and Vegan
Custom Nachos
Our crispy tortilla chips smothered in your choice of traditional or vegan toppings!
ORGANIC DINNER PACKAGE PRE ORDER
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Modern American Organic Restaurant
890 south lake boulevard, Mahopac, NY 10541