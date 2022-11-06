Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Brooklyn Organic Kitchen

62 Reviews

$$

890 south lake boulevard

Mahopac, NY 10541

Order Again

Popular Items

MODERN GREEK SALAD
BBQ JACKFRUIT PANINI
ORGANIC SOUPS

B ENERGIZED | COFFEE TEA SMOOTHIES JUICES

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00
Iced Coffee- 16oz

Iced Coffee- 16oz

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Organic Lattes

Organic Lattes

Tea

Tea

$4.00
SUPER FOOD SMOOTHIES

SUPER FOOD SMOOTHIES

$12.00

PLEASE CHOOSE ONE: Berry Healthy: Wild Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Dates, Coconut Water or Choice of Milk Kale Power: Kale, Mango, Dates, Lemon, Ginger, Coconut Water or Choice of Milk. Tropical Delight: Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries, Banana, Dates Coconut Milk.

B Woken Shot

$4.00

2 oz Freshly juiced Wheatgrass, Ginger, Turmeric and Lemon with a pinch of Pepper... better than a cup of coffee to get you going!

Individual Saratoga Water

Individual Saratoga Water

$4.00

FRESHLY SQUEEZED JUICES

$12.00

Fresh squeezed organic juice

Individual Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

CAKES & DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE VEGAN

CARROT CAKE VEGAN

$12.00Out of stock
PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BROWNIE VEGAN & GF

PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE BROWNIE VEGAN & GF

$8.00
DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE GF

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE GF

$8.00

ORGANIC MUFFINS

GF BLUEBERRY LEMON

$6.00

GF NUTELLA BANANA

$6.00

GF APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT

$6.00

TRADITIONAL CRANBERRY ORANGE

$6.00

TRADITIONAL NUTELLA BANANA

$6.00

TRADITIONAL BLUEBERRY LEMON

$6.00

TRADITIONAL APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT

$7.00

VEGAN & GF BLUEBERRY LEMON

$7.00

VEGAN & GF NUTELLA BANANA

$7.00

VEGAN & GF APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT

$6.00

B WOKEN | BREAKFAST & BRUNCH

AVOCADO TOASTIE

AVOCADO TOASTIE

$16.00

Freshly smashed organic avocados, sliced red onions, cherry tomatoes, Himalayan sea salt on your choice of bread drizzled with olive oil and our fresh basil aoili (nut free)

NAPA BOWL

NAPA BOWL

$18.00

Fresh organic arugula topped with roasted herbed potatoes, farm fresh cherry tomatoes, your choice of bacon (we recommend shiitake!), sliced avocado, and 2 eggs cooked your way. Drizzled with our fresh basil aioli (nut free)

CUSTOM OMELETTE

CUSTOM OMELETTE

$18.00

Create your own amazing organic omelette! Comes with our herbed roasted potatoes or a house salad

TUSCAN QUINOA BOWL

TUSCAN QUINOA BOWL

$18.00

Organic kale sauteed with onions & tomatoes and tossed with roasted butternut squash and white quinoa, topped with 2 eggs your way

BROOKLYN BURRITO

BROOKLYN BURRITO

$16.00

Our breakfast burrito filled with organic black beans, quinoa, cherry tomatoes and your choice of meat and cheese, traditional or vegan! Comes with sour cream and our spicy mayo.

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

Choice of bread soaked in our delicious Cinnamon Coconut Milk Batter or Vegan Coconut Milk Batter, Served with Maple Syrup

AMAZING CREPES

AMAZING CREPES

$10.00

One large organic plain crepe with your choice of fillings

FARMERS MARKET SCRAMBLE

FARMERS MARKET SCRAMBLE

$18.00

Organic zucchini, onions, kale, tomatoes & roasted potatoes scrambled in your choice of eggs, add meat if you'd like!

WARMING CEREAL BOWL

WARMING CEREAL BOWL

$14.00

Our warming breakfast cereal bowl made with white quinoa cooked in your choice of milk and topped with your choice of toppings

YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$14.00

Organic Whole Milk Vanilla Yogurt or Vegan Vanilla Coconut Milk Yogurt, Crunchy Hemp Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Honey or Agave

SUPER HEALTHY WRAP

SUPER HEALTHY WRAP

$18.00

Organic sauteed broccoli raab & chicken sausage scrambled in egg whites, rolled in your choice of wrap with melted traditional or vegan feta. Comes with fruit or salad on the side.

THE BROSTÏ

THE BROSTÏ

$20.00

A bowl of our house roasted herbed potatoes topped with caramelized onions and peppers, uncured black forest ham, melted cheddar and 2 eggs your way .. so satisfying and delicious!

CRÊPES MADAME

CRÊPES MADAME

$20.00

1 large organic crêpe filled with uncured black forest ham & swiss cheese Topped with two poached eggs

CRÊPES BANANAS FOSTER

$18.00

1 large crêpe stuffed with caramelized bananas sautéed in a dark rum butter sauce with walnuts

MORNING BREAKFAST SANDWICH

MORNING BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.00

Customize your own morning breakfast sandwich, traditional or vegan!

B LIGHT | SOUPS & SALADS

ORGANIC SOUPS

ORGANIC SOUPS

PINT OR QUART OF SOUP TO GO

MODERN GREEK SALAD

MODERN GREEK SALAD

$18.00

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta or Vegan Feta Cheese, Crispy Chickpeas, Fresh Squeezed Lemon & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing

RED ROCKET SALAD

RED ROCKET SALAD

$18.00

Organic Red Quinoa, Arugula, Garbanzos, Red Onions, Strawberries, Walnuts, Avocado, Our Maple Balsamic Dressing *Can be made without walnuts

HARVEST SALAD

HARVEST SALAD

$18.00

Tenderized Kale, Farro, Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese

ROASTED VEGGIE CAESAR

ROASTED VEGGIE CAESAR

$18.00

Roasted broccoli and cauliflower , house made croutons , red onions, fresh cherry tomatoes , mediterranean olives creamy house made vegan caesar dressing , Traditional Parmigiano Reggiano or Vegan Shredded Mozzarella, chopped pistachio nuts

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

$22.00
SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO

SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO

$24.00
EXOTIC CRAB SALAD

EXOTIC CRAB SALAD

$28.00Out of stock

RIVIERA SALAD

$22.00

Arborio rice tossed with arugula, garbanzos, sliced red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, Mediterranean Tuna

B TRADITIONAL

BROOKLYN BLT

BROOKLYN BLT

$18.00

Our BLT comes with your choice of uncured bacon, freshly smashed organic avocado, lettuce, tomato, and our basil aioli, on your choice of bread

BROOKLYN BURGER

BROOKLYN BURGER

$22.00

Organic Grass Fed Beef*, Melted Cheddar, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, on Brioche

Chicken Parm Panini

$22.00

Breaded and lightly fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella, our marinara sauce and fresh basil aioli

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$20.00

Our Poached Chicken Salad made with Vegan Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomatoes, Our Honey Mustard

FILET MIGNON PANINI

FILET MIGNON PANINI

$26.00

Grass fed Filet Mignon, Arugula, Portobello Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Our Maple Balsamic Fig Dressing, Choice of Bread

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$20.00

Organic Chicken, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, vegan or conventional Mozzarella, our vegan Basil Aioli, on your Choice of Wrap

Maple Bourbon BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

Maple Bourbon BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$24.00

Slow Roasted pork smothered in our maple bourbon BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and pickles on brioche roll

MODERN TUNA MELT

MODERN TUNA MELT

$20.00

mediterranean tuna mixed in our balsamic dressing, red onions and celery, pressed on your choice of bread with cheddar

NYC PASTRAMI REUBEN

NYC PASTRAMI REUBEN

$22.00

Tender pastrami pressed on marbled rye, with our house made sauerkraut, melted swiss and spicy brown mustard

ORGANIC SALMON CLUB

ORGANIC SALMON CLUB

$26.00

Chargrilled Organic Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smashed Avocado, Our Vegan Basil Aioli, on choice of bread

SOUTHERN FRIED HOT AGAVE CHICKEN Traditional

SOUTHERN FRIED HOT AGAVE CHICKEN Traditional

$22.00

tender chicken thighs battered in buttermilk and fried to crispy perfection, drizzled in our amazing hot agave sauce, on ciabatta roll with melted cheddar

TRUFFLE BURGER

TRUFFLE BURGER

$24.00

Organic grass fed beef patty smothered in truffled portobello mushrooms and swiss cheese

Uptown Philly Cheese Steak

Uptown Philly Cheese Steak

$26.00

6 oz Grass Fed Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Peppers & Portobello Mushrooms, Melted American Cheese pressed on ciabatta roll with american cheese

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI RABE PANINI

$24.00

Grilled chicken & sauteed broccoli rabe, traditional mozzarella, basil aioli pressed on ciabatta roll.

B VEGAN

SONOMA CHICKPEA SALAD WRAP

SONOMA CHICKPEA SALAD WRAP

$18.00

Mashed garbanzos mixed with celery, red onions, golden raisins, grapes, currants, walnuts in our creamy vegan dressing

VEGAN PHILLY 'CHEESESTEAK'

VEGAN PHILLY 'CHEESESTEAK'

$20.00

Grilled season seitan sauteed with onions and peppers, pressed on vegan ciabatta with vegan cheddar

BBQ JACKFRUIT PANINI

BBQ JACKFRUIT PANINI

$20.00

Seasoned and slow roasted BBQ jackfruit, smashed avocado and spicy mayo, pressed on local ciabatta roll

STIR FRIED QUINOA & CRISPY TOFU

STIR FRIED QUINOA & CRISPY TOFU

$20.00+

Carrots, onions, peppers, portobello mushrooms & kale stir fried in coconut oil with red & white quinoa, topped with crispy tofu and our sesame ginger dressing

VEGAN PORTOFINO WRAP

$20.00

Grilled Seitan Sautéed Onions Peppers Vegan Mozzarella Basil Aioli

VEGAN BROSTI

VEGAN BROSTI

$20.00

A skillet full of roasted herbed potatoes topped with caramelized onions & peppers, grilled seitan, melted vegan cheddar and topped with shiitake bacon

PO BOY

PO BOY

$22.00

Crispy oyster mushroom 'calamari' seasoned to perfection on ciabatta roll with with melted vegan cheddar, our spicy tartar, half sour pickles, lettuce & tomato

HOT AGAVE MUSHROOM "CHICKEN" SANDWICH

HOT AGAVE MUSHROOM “CHICKEN” SANDWICH

$22.00

Oyster mushrooms in Southern fried style buttermilk batter breaded and fried and smothered in our special hot agave sauce, vegan cheddar, pickles, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta roll

JACKFRUIT NACHOS

JACKFRUIT NACHOS

$22.00

Our crispy tortilla chips smothered in vegan cheddar, seasoned jackfruit, black beans , topped with avocado, vegan sour cream and our pico de gallo *can be gluten free

VEGAN 'PASTRAMI' REUBEN

VEGAN 'PASTRAMI' REUBEN

$22.00

Our seitan ‘pastrami’, house made sauerkraut, melted vegan swiss, vegan 1000 island dressing, spicy mustard, pressed on ciabatta roll

IMPOSSIBLE TRUFFLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE TRUFFLE BURGER

$22.00

House seasoned Impossible 'beef' burger smothered in vegan swiss and truffled portobello mushrooms on vegan brioche roll

IMPOSSIBLE BROOKLYN BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BROOKLYN BURGER

$22.00

House seasoned Impossible 'beef' burger, vegan cheddar, avocado, shiitake bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo

VEGAN SEITAN 'CHICKEN PARM'

VEGAN SEITAN ‘CHICKEN PARM’

$22.00

Seitan "chicken cutlet" breaded and lightly fried, pressed on ciabatta with vegan mozzarella, our home made sauce & drizzled with our basil aioli

MEDITERRANEAN 'TUNA' MELT

MEDITERRANEAN ‘TUNA’ MELT

$22.00

Banana blossoms mixed with our mediterranean dressing, red onions and celery, pressed on ciabatta with vegan cheddar

Just Egg Omelette

Just Egg Omelette

$20.00

Just egg vegan omelette filled with your choice of vegetables & cheese

B GENEROUS | SHARING PLATES

Truffled Kale & Chickpeas Bowl

$14.00

Loaded Herbed Potatoes

$16.00

Vegan Loaded with Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Sour Cream & Shiitake Bacon ! Regular Loaded with Cheddar, Sour Cream & Applewood Smoked Bacon !

Bowl of Hand Cut Mixed Fries

$10.00

large bowl of white and sweet potato fries

Vegan Crispy Mushroom'Calamari'

Vegan Crispy Mushroom’Calamari’

$22.00

Platter comes with our house made red sauce and spicy mayo

MEZZE PLATTER

MEZZE PLATTER

$22.00

Our hummus, roasted yellow peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, traditional or vegan feta comes with our house made tortilla chips Perfect to share

Sesame Cauliflower

Sesame Cauliflower

$22.00

Crispy cauliflower in our delicious sweet and spicy sesame sauce with pineapple Gluten free and Vegan

Custom Nachos

Custom Nachos

$25.00+

Our crispy tortilla chips smothered in your choice of traditional or vegan toppings!

ORGANIC DINNER PACKAGE PRE ORDER

ORGANIC TRADITIONAL CHICKEN PARM DINNER

ORGANIC VEGAN CHICKEN PARM DINNER

ORGANIC SALMON DINNER

ORGANIC SICILIAN CHICKEN DINNER

ORGANIC SESAME GINGER STIR FRIED QUINOA AND VEGETABLES

BRAISED TRADITIONAL LOCAL SHORT RIBS

BRAISED VEGAN MUSHROOM 'SHORT RIBS'

ROASTED ORGANIC CHICKEN DINNER

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern American Organic Restaurant

Brooklyn Organic Kitchen image
Brooklyn Organic Kitchen image

Search similar restaurants

Map
