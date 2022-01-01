Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brooklyn Pie and Bar

2032 South Lamar

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

14" Pizza
18" Pizza
Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli

Apps

Garlic Knots

$6.00

4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara

Meatball Plate

$10.00

4 Meatballs. Topped and baked with Marinara, Mozzarella, and Basil

Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli

$11.00

6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara

Spinach Artichoke Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

4 Spinach Artichoke Rolls. Spinach, Artichoke, and Cream Cheese filling. Served with a side of Marinara

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Salads

Sm Classic Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar dressing

Lg Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar dressing

Sm House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, shredded Mozzarella, Croutons

Lg House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, shredded Mozzarella, Croutons

Sm Balsamic Apple Salad

$6.00

Spinach, Apple, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, toasted Walnut, Balsamic dressing

Lg Balsamic Apple Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Apple, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, toasted Walnut, Balsamic dressing

Sm Greek Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olive, Banana pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Greek dressing

Lg Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Roma tomato, Kalamata olive, Banana pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Greek dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roma tomato, Balsamic dressing, Black pepper

Add Chicken

$3.00

Calzones

Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Spinach, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper

Meat Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage

Wings

10 Piece Wings

$15.00

Choose up to 2 sauces. Served with Ranch and Celery

20 Piece Wings

$29.00

Choose up to 3 sauces. Served with Ranch and Celery

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Sourdough bread, Basil Pesto, Roma tomato, Fresh Basil, Prosciutto, Balsamic

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.00

Sourdough bread, Basil Pesto, grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Red bell pepper, Mozzarella

BYO Pizza

All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****

18" Pizza

$22.00

All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****

14" Pizza

$16.00

All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.50

All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****

Dough Puck 18"

$5.00

Dough Puck 14"

$4.00

Famous Pies

18" Classic NY

$27.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive

18" Marg

$27.50

Olive Oil and Garlic sauce, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

18" Mona Lisa

$27.50

Olive Oil and Garlic sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach, Gorgonzola

18" Hawtalian

$27.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno

18" Meat Lovers

$27.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Ham, Bacon

18" Ranger

$27.50

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion

18" Mad Italian

$27.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Banana Pepper, Garlic, Pineapple

18" Moma Gallos

$27.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatball, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Garlic

18" Veggie

$27.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Black Olive, Red Onion

14" Classic NY

$23.00

14" Marg

$23.00

14" Mona Lisa

$23.00

14" Hawtalian

$23.00

14" Meat Lovers

$23.00

14" Ranger

$23.00

14" Mad Italian

$23.00

14" Moma Gallos

$23.00

14" Veggie

$23.00

GF Classic NY

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive

GF Marg

$18.00

Olive Oil and Garlic sauce, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

GF Mona Lisa

$18.00

Olive Oil and Garlic sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Spinach, Gorgonzola

GF Hawtalian

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Jalapeno

GF Meat Lovers

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Ham, Bacon

GF Ranger

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion

GF Mad Italian

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Banana Pepper, Garlic, Pineapple

GF Moma Gallos

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatball, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Garlic

GF Veggie

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Roma Tomato, Black Olive, Red Onion

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Rotating flavor of the week by Austintatious Creations

Specials

18" 1 Topping + 20 Wings

$37.00Out of stock

Please limit 1 special per order*****

18" Famous + 14" Cheese

$27.50Out of stock

Please limit 1 special per order***

Bevs

Bottled Water

$3.00

BTL Coke

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Waterloo

$2.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Draft Beer

64 oz Growler Rotating Draft

$30.00

64 oz Growler Thirsty Goat

$30.00

64 oz Growler Dos XX

$30.00

64 oz Growler Lovely Day

$30.00

64 oz Growler Fresh Kicks

$30.00

$10 off Bring your own empty growler

-$10.00

Please select this if you are bringing your own bottle to save $10 ***

Beer Pitcher

$17.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

2032 South Lamar, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

