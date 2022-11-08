Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock 5217 98th St #600

No reviews yet

5217 98th St #600

Lubbock, TX 78724

Popular Items

18" Pizza
14" Pizza
10 Wings (2 Sauces)

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Meatballs

$10.00

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Jalapeno Popper Rolls

$10.00

Panko Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.00

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Salads

Balsamic Apple

$8.00

Balsamic Apple Small

$4.00

Caprese

$8.00

Classic Cesar

$8.00

Classic Cesar Small

$4.00

Greek

$7.00

House

$8.00

House Small

$4.00

Wings

10 Wings (2 Sauces)

$14.00

20 Wings (3 Sauces)

$26.00

Calzones

Meat Calzone

$9.00

Veggie Calzone

$9.00

Subs

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$9.00

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Build Your Own

18" Pizza

$16.00

14" Pizza

$12.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

Famous Pies

GF Classic NY

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, black olives

14" Classic NY

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, red onions, mushroom, black olives

18" Classic NY

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, red onions, mushroom, black olives

GF Margherita

$18.00

Olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil, San Marzano tomatoes

14" Margherita

$18.00

Olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil, San Marzano tomatoes

18" Margherita

$24.00

Olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil, San Marzano tomatoes

GF Mona Lisa

$18.00

Olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, spinach, Gorgonzola

14" Mona Lisa

$18.00

Olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, spinach, Gorgonzola

18" Mona Lisa

$24.00

Olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, spinach, Gorgonzola

GF Aloha

$18.00

Smoked ham, fresh pineapple, bacon, jalapeño

14" Aloha

$18.00

Smoked ham, fresh pineapple, bacon, jalapeño

18" Aloha

$24.00

Smoked ham, fresh pineapple, bacon, jalapeño

GF Meat Lover

$18.00

Pepperoni, smoked ham, sausage, bacon

14" Meat Lover

$18.00

Pepperoni, smoked ham, sausage, bacon

18" Meat Lover

$24.00

Pepperoni, smoked ham, sausage, bacon

GF Ranger

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese

14" Ranger

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese

18" Ranger

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese

GF Mad Italian

$18.00

Sausage, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, garlic, pineapple

14" Mad Italian

$18.00

Sausage, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, garlic, pineapple

18" Mad Italian

$24.00

Sausage, red onion, bell pepper, banana pepper, garlic, pineapple

GF Veggie

$18.00

Bell pepper, mushroom, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black olives

14" Veggie

$18.00

Bell pepper, mushroom, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black olives

18" Veggie

$24.00

Bell pepper, mushroom, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black olives

GF Mama Gallos

$18.00

Meatball, red onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes

14" Mama Gallos

$18.00

Meatball, red onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes

18" Mama Gallos

$24.00

Meatball, red onion, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes

GF Blanco

$18.00Out of stock

14" Blanco

$18.00Out of stock

18" Blanco

$24.00Out of stock

GF The Tony

$18.00Out of stock

14" The Tony

$18.00Out of stock

18" The Tony

$24.00Out of stock

Wednesday special

GF Mona Lisa

$9.00

14" Mona Lisa

$9.00

18" Mona Lisa

$12.00

GF Aloha

$9.00

14" Aloha

$9.00

18" Aloha

$12.00

GF Meat Lover

$9.00

14" Meat Lover

$9.00

18" Meat Lover

$12.00

GF Ranger

$9.00

14" Ranger

$9.00

18" Ranger

$12.00

GF Mad Italian

$9.00

14" Mad Italian

$9.00

18" Mad Italian

$12.00

GF Veggie

$9.00

14" Veggie

$9.00

18" Veggie

$12.00

GF Mama Gallos

$9.00

14" Mama Gallos

$9.00

18" Mama Gallos

$12.00

GF Blanco

$9.00

18” Blanco

$12.00

14” The Tony

$9.00

18” The Tony

$12.00

Family Special

18" Pizza and 20 Wings

$35.00

Extras

Ranch 2 oz

$0.50

Marinara 4oz

$1.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Bar Room Plate Special

Surf n Turf

$40.00

Soda

Fountain

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Order the best pizza in town- daily freshly made dough, sauces, hand cut toppings, and crispy bone-in wings that are sure to make you come back wanting more.

5217 98th St #600, Lubbock, TX 78724

