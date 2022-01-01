Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brookyln Pints Microcreamery

review star

No reviews yet

725 Union Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoops

$3.95

3 Scoops

$5.00

Pint (16 oz)

$10.00

Multiple Pints

$8.50

When you buy 2 or more

Milk Shakes

$6.00

Waffle Cone

$2.65

Waffle Bowl

$2.65

ADD Malt

$0.50

ADD Espresso

$2.00

PUP CUPS

$1.50

Coffee and Tea

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Affogato

$6.00

Double shot of espresso with your choice of 2 scoops of ice cream

ADD SYRUP

$0.50

Tea

$3.00

Tea Steamer

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

London Fog

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Pastries

Bagel

$3.00

ADD JAM

$0.50

ADD Cream Cheese

$0.50

Brownies

$4.00

Rye Brownie

Cookies

$1.75

Cookies of the Day

Full Loaf

$6.00

GK Danish

$5.00

GK Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Loaf Slices

$2.00

Muffin

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

GK Handpie

$5.00

Retail

Water Bottle

$1.00

Tubs

$100.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

725 Union Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

