Brooklyn Pizza

314 Reviews

$

54 River St

Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

12 wings
Gourmet Pizza
Pizza

Thin-Crust

Thin-crust pizza
Gourmet Pizza

Gourmet Pizza

$20.99+

Pizza

$14.99+

12 cut

12 cut Gourmet pizza

12 cut Gourmet pizza

$20.99

12 cut cheese

$14.99

24 cut

24 cut Gourmet

$39.99

24 cut cheese

$28.99

Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Gourmet Pizza

Stuffed Gourmet Pizza

$24.99+

Stuffed Cheese Pizza

$19.99+

Pizza rolls

Gourmet pizza rolls

$12.99

Served with marinara

Cheese pizza roll

$10.99

Served with marinara

Pizza wheels

12 wheels

12 wheels

$16.99

Served with marinara

Small calzone

Served with side of marinara
Small Gourmet calzone

Small Gourmet calzone

$12.99

Served with side of marinara

Small cheese calzone

$10.99

Served with marinara

Family calzone

Served with side of marinara
Family Gourmet calzone

Family Gourmet calzone

$20.99

Big enough to feed 3-4 People. Served with side of marinara

Family cheese calzone

$16.99

Gluten-free Sweet Potato

Sweet potato flatbread

$11.99

Regular

Flatbread

$9.99

Boneless wings

12 boneless wings

12 boneless wings

$12.99

Boneless chicken wings covered in your choice of Sauce. Served with Blue cheese & celery

24 boneless wings

$24.99

Chicken wings

12 wings

12 wings

$15.99

Jumbo chicken wings, covered in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese & celery

24 wings

$30.99

30 wings

$38.99

Appetizers

Beer battered mushrooms

$7.99

Deep-fried breaded mushrooms.

Broccoli bites

$7.99

Deep-fried broccoli & cheddar bites.

Chicken tenders

$7.99

French fries

$4.99

Garlic bread

$4.99

Served with side of marinara

Garlic knots

$2.99+

Jalapeño poppers

$7.99Out of stock

Mac & cheese bites

$7.99

Mozzarella sticks

$7.99

Onion rings

$5.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Salads

Antipasto salad

$11.99+

Ham~Salami & Provolone, choice of toppings

Buffalo chicken salad

$11.99+

Crispy chicken covered in your choice of Wing sauce

Chef salad

$11.99+

Ham & Turkey, choice of toppings

Crispy chicken salad

$11.99+

House salad with fried chicken strips

Greek salad

$11.99+

House salad with Feta cheese

Grilled chicken salad

$11.99+

Grilled chicken strips, marinated in Italian seasonings

House salad

$9.99+

Cold subs

Godfather sub

Godfather sub

$9.99

Ham~Salami & Pepperoni, with choice of cheese.

Ham sub

Ham sub

$9.99

12 inch Ham sub.

Turkey sub

Turkey sub

$9.99

12 inch Turkey sub.

Veggie sub

$9.99

Hot subs

Buffalo chicken sub

Buffalo chicken sub

$11.99

Crispy chicken sub topped with Hot sauce and mozzarella. Baked.

Chicken cordon bleu sub

$11.99
Chicken parmigiana sub

Chicken parmigiana sub

$11.99

Chicken cutlet topped with marinara & mozzarella. Baked.

Eggplant parmigiana sub

Eggplant parmigiana sub

$11.99

Eggplant cutlet topped with marinara & mozzarella. Baked.

Meatball parmigiana sub

Meatball parmigiana sub

$11.99

3 meatballs, Topped with marinara & mozzarella. Baked.

Philly cheesesteaks sub

Philly cheesesteaks sub

$11.99

Shaved steak~choice of mushroom & onion. Topped with mozzarella. Baked.

Wraps

Buffalo chicken wrap

Buffalo chicken wrap

$11.99

Crispy chicken & Hot sauce. Choice of toppings. Served with side of fries.

Godfather wrap

Godfather wrap

$11.99

Ham~Salami & pepperoni. Choice of toppings. Served with side of fries.

Grilled chicken wrap

Grilled chicken wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken marinated in Italian dressing. Choice of toppings. Served with side of fries.

Ham wrap

Ham wrap

$11.99

Ham with choice of toppings. Served with side of fries.

Philly cheesesteak wrap

$11.99

Shaved steak. Choice of mushroom~onion~mozzarella. Served with side of fries.

Turkey bacon ranch wrap

$11.99

Turkey~Crispy Bacon & Ranch. Choice of toppings. Served with side of fries.

Turkey wrap

$11.99

Turkey with choice of toppings. Served with side of fries.

Veggie

$11.99

Soda

2 liter soda

2 liter soda

$3.99

Cans

$1.50

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.99Out of stock
Chocolate peanut butter pie

Chocolate peanut butter pie

$5.99
Fried cheesecake log

Fried cheesecake log

$5.99

Deep fried cheesecake

Value meals

#1

$28.99

Large 1 Topping~10 Boneless Wings & 2-Liter of Soda

#2

$29.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas & 2-Liter of Soda

#3

$32.99

Large 1 Topping~Large Chef Salad~6 Knots & 2-Liter of Soda

#4

$28.99

12-cut 1 Topping Pizza~10 Boneless Wings & 2-Liter of Soda

#5

$49.99

24-cut 1 Topping Pizza~24 Boneless Wings & 2-Liter of Soda

Dressings

Blue cheese

$1.50

Ceasar

$1.50

Italian

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Russian

$1.50

Wing Sauces

Bbq

$2.00

Cattleman’s gold

$2.00

Fireball

$2.00

Flavors

$2.00

Garlic butter

$2.00

Honey bbq

$2.00

Honey mustard

$2.00

Hot

$2.00

Medium

$2.00

Mild

$2.00

Smokin hot bbq

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Wings and more! Delivery/Takeout

Location

54 River St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Directions

