Brooklyn Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2035 W Pensacola St

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Monday Specials

2 Large 1 Topping pizzas

$23.99
Mon Large Cheese

$11.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.99

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Can Soda

$1.59

20 Oz Soda

$2.75

20 oz bottle water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2035 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL 32304

