Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

Restaurant info

After meeting each other at a restaurant and falling in love we discovered our shared passion for food. We’ve spent our lives cooking for family and friends, exploring the food industry and discovering what people love when they’re going out to eat, thus inspiring us to start a restaurant of our own. Now, we’re ready to share our experience with you and your family. Homemade dishes and locally sourced ingredients, all made to order and proudly served in a fun, clean, and comfortable atmosphere.

Website