Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

109 Hartford Rd

Brooklyn, CT 06234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

16' LARGE CHEESE
Fried Mozzarella
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

APPETIZERS

Garlic & Olive Oil Knots

$4.95+

Drizzled with Fresh Minced Garlic, Evo, & Spices

Fresh Fried Calamari

$10.99

Calamari lightly breaded, fried, tossed with Banana Pappers served with Marinara Sauce

Wing Appetizer

$11.99

8 Large Fresh Wings Plain or Tossed in Sauce served with Bleu Cheese & Celery

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$11.99

10 oz. served Plain or Tossed in Sauce served with Bleu Cheese & Celery

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

Served with Fresh Marinara Sauce

Fresh Halved Potato Skins

$10.99

Mozzarella Cheese and Bacon & served with side of Sour Cream

South West Egg Rolls

South West Egg Rolls

$12.99

Fried Crispy served with House Made Avocado Ranch

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheddar, Roasted Peppers, Sauteed Onions s/o Sour Cream

Fresh Fried Pickles

$7.99

Deep Fried Fried Fresh Pickles served with Avocado Ranch

Fresh Tuna Steak with Garlic Aioli

$12.99

8 oz. Grilled or Blackened Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.99

House Fries with Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Garlic Cheesy Bread Bread

$8.50

Our Grinder Roll with Melted Mozzarella Chesse

Basket House Cut French Fries

$6.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Basket Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup of Chicken Rice Soup

$4.95

Our Home Style Vegetable Chicken & Rice

Bowl of Chicken Rice Soup

$6.50

Our Home Style Vegetable Chicken & Rice

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.95

Home Made Soup of the day

Bowl of Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.25

Home Made Soup of the day

Cup NE Clam Chowder (FRI-SAT ONLY)

$5.95Out of stock

House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams

Bowl NE Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat ONLY)

$7.25Out of stock

House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams

Small House Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber, Red/Green Peppers, Red Onions, & Pepperocini

Large House Garden Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber, Red/Green Peppers, Red Onions, & Pepperocini

Fresh Tuna Steak with Garlic Aioli Salad

$17.99

8 oz. Grilled or Blackened Tuna Steak atop our House Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh Grilled Chicken served over our House Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken or Our Crispy Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce atop our House Salad

Classic Greek Salad

$13.99

Feta Cheese, Calamata Olives, & Oregano

Luv My Spinach Salad

Luv My Spinach Salad

$11.99

Baby Spinach, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Pecans. Feta Cheese, & Sliced Red Onion

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Genoa and Cooked Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone,& Roasted Red Pepper

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.99

Crisp Romaine, Garlic Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese

Chef Salad

$13.99

Roastbeef, Turkey, Ham, Provolone with an Egg piled over our House Salad

Cold Tuna Salad

Cold Tuna Salad

$12.99

Three Scoops of Tuna Salad & Sliced Provolone Cheese over our House Salad

Caesar Salad Only

$10.99

WINGS & TENDERS

Fresh Chicken Wing Dinner

Fresh Chicken Wing Dinner

$13.99

8 Large Fresh Wings served Plain or Tossed in Sauce with French Fries, Coleslaw, Bleu Cheese & Celery

Fresh Chicken Tender Dinner

Fresh Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

10 oz. Fresh Tenders served Plain or Tossed in Sauce with French Fries, Coleslaw, Bleu Cheese & Celery

FLATBREAD

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Sliced Chicken Breast, Carmalized Red Onion, & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Sliced Chicken in Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with s/o Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$12.99

Garlic Evo, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sliced Tomato, & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

PANINI

The Good Italian Panini

$13.99

Brushed w/Evo, Salami,Capicola,Ham, Banana Peppers, Rst Red Peppers & Provolone w/ French Fries

The Ultimate Panini

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rst Red Peppers, Basil, & Provolone w/ French Fries

Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini

Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini

$13.99

Hand Pressed 8 oz.100% Certified Angus Beef Grilled Sweet Potato Roll, Lett, Tom, Red Onion, served with Pickle & French Fries

WRAPS

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Black Olive served with French Fries or Coleslaw

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw

Ham Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw

BLT Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Tenders tossed in Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Bleu Cheese Dressing with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Tenders, Colby Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing, Pickle w/ French Fries

Chicken Bruschetta Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Fresh Basil, Lettuce, Tomato, & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Pickle w/ French Fries

Brooklyn's XO Wrap

$12.99

Provolone, Turkey, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Lett, Tom, & 1000 Island Dressing, Pickle, w/ French Fries

BURGERS & WRAPS

The Reuben

$12.99

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut on Thick Grilled Rye Bread, Pickle w/ French Fries

Hamburger Platter

$9.99

Hand Pressed 8 oz.100% Certified Angus Beef on Grilled Sweet Potato Roll, Lett, Tom, Red Onion,& Pickle w/ French Fries

Cheese Burger Platter

$10.99

Our Hamburger Platter with Your Choice of Cheese

Mushroom Cheese Burger Platter

$11.99

Our Hamburger Platter with Sauteed Mushrooms & Choice of Cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger Platter

Bacon Cheese Burger Platter

$12.99

Our Hamburger Platter with Crispy Bacon & Choice of Cheese

The House Burger Platter

$12.99

Our Hamburger Platter with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, & Roasted Peppers

The Texas Burger Platter

$15.99

Topped with American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato w/ FF

SAUTEED & GRILLED SPECIALTIES

Chicken Franciase

$19.99

Chicken Lightly Battered, Egg Dipped, Sauteed in a White Wine, Butter & Lemon Sauce over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Tender Breast of Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms & Marsala Wine over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Tender Breast of Chicken sauteed with Lemon, White Wine, Artichoke Hearts, & Capers over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$19.99

Salmon Filet sauteed with Lemon, White Wine, Artichoke Hearts, & Capers over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Villa Caprese

$14.99

Fresh Garlic, Evo, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, & Diced Fresh Mozzarella tossed with Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Tortellini A La Pana

$14.99

Cheese Tortellini tossed in a rich and creamy Alfredo Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

Tender Chicken Breast pieces, Broccoli Florets, & Linguini tossed in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Chicken Caccaitore

$19.99

Breast of Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, & Roasted Bells sauteed in a light Marina Sauce over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.99

Served with Salad & Garlic Knots, Choice Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Vegetable

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$17.99

Served with Salad & Garlic Knots, Choice Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Vegetable

Calamari Marinara

$19.99

FRESH SEAFOOD DINNERS

Linguini with White or Red Clam Sauce

$15.99

Chopped Clams sauteed in Fresh Garlic, White Wine, Lemon, & fresh Chopped Parsley over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Fresh Tuna Steak with Garlic Aioli

$17.99

Grilled or Blackened drizzled in a Balsamic reduction served with a Garlic Aioli and choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Crab Ravioli

$17.99

Pasta stuffed with Lump Crabmeat & tossed in a Creamy Alfredo sauce or Our Lovely Pink Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Plump Shrimp in a saute of Fresh Garlic, White Wine, & Light Butter over choice of Pasta, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Baked Haddock

$16.99

Baked with Lemon, Butter, Garlic, & a touch of White Wine, lightly topped with bread crumbs, choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Baked Salmon

$19.99

Baked with Lemon, Butter, Garlic, & a touch of White Wine, lightly topped with bread crumbs, choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Baked Sea Scallops

$24.99

Baked with Lemon, Butter, Garlic, & a touch of White Wine, lightly topped with bread crumbs, choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

COMFORT BAKED DINNERS

Fresh Roasted Stuffed Peppers

$13.99Out of stock

Large sweet bells stuffed with lean ground beef and rice, topped with our House Sauce and Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Jumbo shells filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Mancotti

$12.99

Italian crepe filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Pasta Pockets filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Home Made Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Rick's long time recipe, all fresh ingredients, our Local Fav! Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Fresh Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Lightky breaded eggplant baked with a blend of cheeses, our Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Fresh Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$15.99

Tender Chicken Breast lightly breaded baked with Our Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

PASTA PLEASERS

Pasta with Our Fresh Tomato Sauce

$10.50

Ladles of Our House Made Tomato Sauce over Choice of Pasta, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Pasta with Meatballs

$12.99

Our House Tomato Sauce with Three Meatballs, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Pasta with Sausage

$12.99

Our House Tomato Sauce with Three Sweet Sausages, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Pasta with Meatballs & Sausage

$13.99

Our House Tomato Sauce with Two Meatballs Two Sausage, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

Pasta Combo

$15.99

Yum! Our Tomato Sauce, 2 Meatballs, 2 Sausages, Sauteed Mushrooms, Roasted Red and Green Bell Peppers, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots

FRESH FRIED SEAFOOD

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw

Fried Clam Strips

Fried Clam Strips

$14.99

Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw

Fried Sea Scallops

$24.99

Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw

GRINDERS

Small Veggie Grinder

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Black Olives, American Cheese

Large Veggie Grinder

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Black Olives, American Cheese

Small Cooked Salami Grinder

$7.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Cooked Salami Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Tuna Salad Grinder

$7.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Tuna Salad Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Ham Grinder

$7.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Ham Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Cheeseburger Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Italian Combo Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Italian Combo Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Turkey Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Turkey Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Fresh Fried Fish Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Fresh Fried Fish Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Fresh Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Fresh Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Philly Steak & Cheese Grinder

$7.25

Thinly Sliced with Melted American Cheese

Large Philly Steak & Cheese Grinder

$8.95

Thinly Sliced with Melted American Cheese

Large Philly Steak Special Grinder

$9.50

Topped with Sauteed Onion, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, & Melted American Cheese

Small Philly Steak Special Grinder

$8.25

Topped with Sauteed Onion, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, & Melted American Cheese

Small Genoa Grinder

$7.25

Large Genoa Grinder

$8.25

Small BLT Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large BLT Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Grilled Chicken Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & American Cheese

Large Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & American Cheese

Small Roast Beef Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Roast Beef Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Pepperoni Grinder

$7.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Pepperoni Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Small Capicola Grinder

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Large Capicola Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

HOT PARMIGIANA GRINDERS

Small Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$8.25

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Large Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$8.25

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Small Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$7.25

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Small Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$7.25

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Large Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$8.25

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Large Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$9.50

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Small Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$7.25

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Large Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$8.25

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese

LITTLE CHERUB'S MENU

Kids Pasta with Butter Sauce

$6.25

Served over Linguini

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$6.25

Served over Linguini

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$6.95

Served over Linguini

Kids Pasta with Sausage

$6.95

Served over Linguini

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

Served Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Broccoli

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.50

Baked with Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Served Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Broccoli

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

Served Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Broccoli

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.75

Killa Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Hand Stuffed Cannoli

$3.99

SIDES

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Sauteed Vegetable Medley

$3.99Out of stock

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, & Carrots sauteed to order in garlic and White Wine

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$3.99

Hade mashed with Roasted Garlic, Butter, & touch of Sour Cream

House Brown Rice

House Brown Rice

$3.99

Brown Rice with minced onions & carrots

Baked Potato

$3.99

Choice of Butter or Sour Cream

Side Meatballs

$3.99

Three Meatballs in Our House Tomato Sauce

Side Sausage

$3.99

Three Sausages in Our House Tomato Sauce

House Made Coleslaw

$3.50

DRESSING & SAUCES

Side Small Extra Dressing

Side Large Extra Dressing

CALZONE

Small Fresh Baked Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Parmesan Cheeses Folded in our Dough and Baked Golden Brown served with a Side of Sauce

Large Fresh Baked Calzone

$16.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Parmesan Cheeses Folded in our Dough and Baked Golden Brown served with a Side of Sauce

STROMBOLI

Ricks Small Awesome Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Roasted Red & Green Bells, & Onions in a Horseshoe Shaped Pizza Roll & served with a Side of Sauce

Ricks Large Awesome Stromboli

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Roasted Red & Green Bells, & Onions in a Horseshoe Shaped Pizza Roll & served with a Side of Sauce

PIZZA

12" SMALL CHEESE

12" SMALL CHEESE

$11.45

Six Slices

16' LARGE CHEESE

16' LARGE CHEESE

$14.95

Eight Slices

12" Small Five Topping Special

$16.25

16" Large Five Topping Special

$22.95
Small 12" House Special

Small 12" House Special

$16.25

Sweet Onions, Green and Red bells, Fresh Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large 16" House Special

$22.75

Sweet Onions, Green and Red bells, Fresh Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small 12" Traditional Margherita Pizza

Small 12" Traditional Margherita Pizza

$16.25

Olive Oil Brushed Dough, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Sliced Tomatoes

Large 16" Traditional Margherita Pizza

Large 16" Traditional Margherita Pizza

$22.75

Olive Oil Brushed Dough, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Sliced Tomatoes

Small 12" Very Vegetable

$17.45

Onions, Sweet Red & Green Bells, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, & Mozzarella

Large 16" Very Vegetable

$24.70

Onions, Sweet Red & Green Bells, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, & Mozzarella

Small 12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.05

Sliced Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo Sauce and tossed with Mozzarella served with side of Bleu

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.80

Sliced Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo Sauce and tossed with Mozzarella served with side of Bleu Cheese

Small 12" Meat Madness

Small 12" Meat Madness

$16.25

Pepperoni, Sausage, Lean Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham

Large 16" Meat Madness

Large 16" Meat Madness

$22.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Lean Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham

Small 12" White Pizza

$12.62

Ricotta Cheese, Provolone, with a touch of Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large 16" White Pizza

$16.90

Ricotta Cheese, Provolone, with a touch of Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small 12" Mousaka

$15.05

Fresh Baked Eggplant, Lean Ground Beef, Parmigiana Cheese, & Extra Sauce

Large 16" Mousaka

$20.80

Fresh Baked Eggplant, Lean Ground Beef, Parmigiana Cheese, & Extra Sauce

Small 12" Taco

$16.25

Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side

Large 16" Taco

$22.75

Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side

Small 12" Barbeque Chicken

$15.05

Sliced Chicken Cutlet tossed in BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese then Drizzled in More BBQ Sauce

Large 16" Barbeque Chicken

$20.80

Chicken Cutlet Slices tossed in BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese then Drizzled in More BBQ Sauce

Small 12" Little Italy

$16.25

Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella

Large 16" Little Italy

$22.75

Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella

Small 12" Happy Hawaiian

$15.05

Juicy Pineapple Chunks, Ham Slices, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large 16" Happy Hawaiian

$20.00

Juicy Pineapple Chunks, Ham Slices, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small 12" Grecian

$15.05

Sliced Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Touch of Fresh Minced Garlic, & Oregano

Large 16" Grecian

$20.80

Sliced Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Touch of Fresh Minced Garlic, & Oregano

Small 12" Dawn's Favorite

Small 12" Dawn's Favorite

$18.65

Fresh Breaded Eggplant Slices, Sweet House Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Italian Sausage, & Fresh Basil

Large 16" Dawn's Favorite

$24.70

Fresh Breaded Eggplant Slices, Sweet House Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Italian Sausage, & Fresh Basil

Small 12" Mexican

$16.25

Sliced Tomato, Lean Ground Beef, Jalapenos, & Mixed Cheeses served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Large 16" Mexican Pizza

Large 16" Mexican Pizza

$22.75

Sliced Tomato, Lean Ground Beef, Jalapenos, & Mixed Cheeses served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Small 12" Loaded Baked Potato

$16.25

Our White Pizza with Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon, Broccoli Florets, Sour Cream, & Mozzarella Cheese

Large 16" Loaded Baked Potato

$22.75

Our White Pizza with Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon, Broccoli Florets, Sour Cream, & Mozzarella Cheese

Small 12" Chicken Bella

$17.45

Chicken Cutlet, SunDried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella

Large 16" Chicken Bella

$24.70

Chicken Cutlet, SunDried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella

Small 12" Philly Steak Supreme

$16.25

Shaved Steak, Roasted Bells, Sauteed Onions, & Mozzarella

Large 16" Philly Steak Supreme

Large 16" Philly Steak Supreme

$22.75

Shaved Steak, Roasted Bells, Sauteed Onions, & Mozzarella

BEVERAGE

WATER

BREWED ICED TEA

$2.25

HOT TEA

$2.25

HERBAL TEA

$2.25

MILK

$2.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.25

ICED COFFEE

$2.25

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

BOTTLE APPLE JUICE

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

BOTTLE GATORADE

$2.99

BOTTLE LEMONADE

$2.99

FOUNTAIN SODA

Pepsi (Fountain)

$2.25

Diet Pepsi (Fountain)

$2.25

Sierra Mist (Fountain)

$2.25

Mountain Dew (Fountain)

$2.25

Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$2.25

Mug Root Beer (Fountain)

$2.25

20OZ SODA

Pepsi (20oz)

Pepsi (20oz)

$2.99
Diet Pepsi (20oz)

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$2.99
Sierra Mist (20oz)

Sierra Mist (20oz)

$2.99
Mountain Dew (20oz)

Mountain Dew (20oz)

$2.99
Dr. Pepper (20oz)

Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$2.99
Mug Root Beer (20oz)

Mug Root Beer (20oz)

$2.99
Orange Crush (20oz)

Orange Crush (20oz)

$2.99
Ginger Ale (20oz)

Ginger Ale (20oz)

$2.99
AquaFina (20 oz)

AquaFina (20 oz)

$2.99
Lemonade (20oz)

Lemonade (20oz)

$2.99
Brisk Iced Tea (20oz)

Brisk Iced Tea (20oz)

$2.99

2 LITER SODA

Pepsi (2 liter)

Pepsi (2 liter)

$3.99
Diet Pepsi (2 liter)

Diet Pepsi (2 liter)

$3.99
Sierra Mist (2 liter)

Sierra Mist (2 liter)

$3.99
Mountain Dew (2 liter)

Mountain Dew (2 liter)

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

After meeting each other at a restaurant and falling in love we discovered our shared passion for food. We’ve spent our lives cooking for family and friends, exploring the food industry and discovering what people love when they’re going out to eat, thus inspiring us to start a restaurant of our own. Now, we’re ready to share our experience with you and your family. Homemade dishes and locally sourced ingredients, all made to order and proudly served in a fun, clean, and comfortable atmosphere.

109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn, CT 06234

