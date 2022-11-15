Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
109 Hartford Rd
Brooklyn, CT 06234
APPETIZERS
Garlic & Olive Oil Knots
Drizzled with Fresh Minced Garlic, Evo, & Spices
Fresh Fried Calamari
Calamari lightly breaded, fried, tossed with Banana Pappers served with Marinara Sauce
Wing Appetizer
8 Large Fresh Wings Plain or Tossed in Sauce served with Bleu Cheese & Celery
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
10 oz. served Plain or Tossed in Sauce served with Bleu Cheese & Celery
Fried Mozzarella
Served with Fresh Marinara Sauce
Fresh Halved Potato Skins
Mozzarella Cheese and Bacon & served with side of Sour Cream
South West Egg Rolls
Fried Crispy served with House Made Avocado Ranch
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar, Roasted Peppers, Sauteed Onions s/o Sour Cream
Fresh Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Fried Fresh Pickles served with Avocado Ranch
Fresh Tuna Steak with Garlic Aioli
8 oz. Grilled or Blackened Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Loaded Cheese Fries
House Fries with Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Cheesy Bread Bread
Our Grinder Roll with Melted Mozzarella Chesse
Basket House Cut French Fries
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket Battered Onion Rings
SOUPS & SALADS
Cup of Chicken Rice Soup
Our Home Style Vegetable Chicken & Rice
Bowl of Chicken Rice Soup
Our Home Style Vegetable Chicken & Rice
Cup of Soup of the Day
Home Made Soup of the day
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Home Made Soup of the day
Cup NE Clam Chowder (FRI-SAT ONLY)
House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams
Bowl NE Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat ONLY)
House Made Chowder Loaded with Clams
Small House Garden Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber, Red/Green Peppers, Red Onions, & Pepperocini
Large House Garden Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber, Red/Green Peppers, Red Onions, & Pepperocini
Fresh Tuna Steak with Garlic Aioli Salad
8 oz. Grilled or Blackened Tuna Steak atop our House Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Grilled Chicken served over our House Garden Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken or Our Crispy Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce atop our House Salad
Classic Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Calamata Olives, & Oregano
Luv My Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Pecans. Feta Cheese, & Sliced Red Onion
Antipasto Salad
Genoa and Cooked Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone,& Roasted Red Pepper
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
Crisp Romaine, Garlic Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese
Chef Salad
Roastbeef, Turkey, Ham, Provolone with an Egg piled over our House Salad
Cold Tuna Salad
Three Scoops of Tuna Salad & Sliced Provolone Cheese over our House Salad
Caesar Salad Only
WINGS & TENDERS
FLATBREAD
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Sliced Chicken Breast, Carmalized Red Onion, & Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Sliced Chicken in Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with s/o Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Caprese Flatbread
Garlic Evo, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sliced Tomato, & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
PANINI
The Good Italian Panini
Brushed w/Evo, Salami,Capicola,Ham, Banana Peppers, Rst Red Peppers & Provolone w/ French Fries
The Ultimate Panini
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rst Red Peppers, Basil, & Provolone w/ French Fries
Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini
Hand Pressed 8 oz.100% Certified Angus Beef Grilled Sweet Potato Roll, Lett, Tom, Red Onion, served with Pickle & French Fries
WRAPS
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Black Olive served with French Fries or Coleslaw
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
Ham Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
Tuna Salad Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
Roast Beef Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
BLT Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tenders tossed in Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Bleu Cheese Dressing with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese served with Pickle, French Fries or Coleslaw
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Tenders, Colby Jack Cheddar, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing, Pickle w/ French Fries
Chicken Bruschetta Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Fresh Basil, Lettuce, Tomato, & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Pickle w/ French Fries
Brooklyn's XO Wrap
Provolone, Turkey, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Lett, Tom, & 1000 Island Dressing, Pickle, w/ French Fries
BURGERS & WRAPS
The Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut on Thick Grilled Rye Bread, Pickle w/ French Fries
Hamburger Platter
Hand Pressed 8 oz.100% Certified Angus Beef on Grilled Sweet Potato Roll, Lett, Tom, Red Onion,& Pickle w/ French Fries
Cheese Burger Platter
Our Hamburger Platter with Your Choice of Cheese
Mushroom Cheese Burger Platter
Our Hamburger Platter with Sauteed Mushrooms & Choice of Cheese
Bacon Cheese Burger Platter
Our Hamburger Platter with Crispy Bacon & Choice of Cheese
The House Burger Platter
Our Hamburger Platter with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, & Roasted Peppers
The Texas Burger Platter
Topped with American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato w/ FF
SAUTEED & GRILLED SPECIALTIES
Chicken Franciase
Chicken Lightly Battered, Egg Dipped, Sauteed in a White Wine, Butter & Lemon Sauce over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Chicken Marsala
Tender Breast of Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms & Marsala Wine over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Chicken Piccata
Tender Breast of Chicken sauteed with Lemon, White Wine, Artichoke Hearts, & Capers over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Salmon Piccata
Salmon Filet sauteed with Lemon, White Wine, Artichoke Hearts, & Capers over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Villa Caprese
Fresh Garlic, Evo, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, & Diced Fresh Mozzarella tossed with Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Tortellini A La Pana
Cheese Tortellini tossed in a rich and creamy Alfredo Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Tender Chicken Breast pieces, Broccoli Florets, & Linguini tossed in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Chicken Caccaitore
Breast of Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, & Roasted Bells sauteed in a light Marina Sauce over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Served with Salad & Garlic Knots, Choice Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Vegetable
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Served with Salad & Garlic Knots, Choice Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Vegetable
Calamari Marinara
FRESH SEAFOOD DINNERS
Linguini with White or Red Clam Sauce
Chopped Clams sauteed in Fresh Garlic, White Wine, Lemon, & fresh Chopped Parsley over Linguini, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Fresh Tuna Steak with Garlic Aioli
Grilled or Blackened drizzled in a Balsamic reduction served with a Garlic Aioli and choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Crab Ravioli
Pasta stuffed with Lump Crabmeat & tossed in a Creamy Alfredo sauce or Our Lovely Pink Sauce, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Shrimp Scampi
Plump Shrimp in a saute of Fresh Garlic, White Wine, & Light Butter over choice of Pasta, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Baked Haddock
Baked with Lemon, Butter, Garlic, & a touch of White Wine, lightly topped with bread crumbs, choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Baked Salmon
Baked with Lemon, Butter, Garlic, & a touch of White Wine, lightly topped with bread crumbs, choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Baked Sea Scallops
Baked with Lemon, Butter, Garlic, & a touch of White Wine, lightly topped with bread crumbs, choice of side, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
COMFORT BAKED DINNERS
Fresh Roasted Stuffed Peppers
Large sweet bells stuffed with lean ground beef and rice, topped with our House Sauce and Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Jumbo Stuffed Shells
Jumbo shells filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Mancotti
Italian crepe filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Pasta Pockets filled with a blend of Ricotta and Parmesan baked with Our tomato sauce & Mozzarella, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Home Made Meat Lasagna
Rick's long time recipe, all fresh ingredients, our Local Fav! Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Fresh Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightky breaded eggplant baked with a blend of cheeses, our Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Fresh Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Tender Chicken Breast lightly breaded baked with Our Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
PASTA PLEASERS
Pasta with Our Fresh Tomato Sauce
Ladles of Our House Made Tomato Sauce over Choice of Pasta, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Pasta with Meatballs
Our House Tomato Sauce with Three Meatballs, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Pasta with Sausage
Our House Tomato Sauce with Three Sweet Sausages, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Pasta with Meatballs & Sausage
Our House Tomato Sauce with Two Meatballs Two Sausage, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
Pasta Combo
Yum! Our Tomato Sauce, 2 Meatballs, 2 Sausages, Sauteed Mushrooms, Roasted Red and Green Bell Peppers, Served with Salad & Garlic Knots
FRESH FRIED SEAFOOD
Fish & Chips
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
Fried Clam Strips
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
Fried Shrimp
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
Fried Sea Scallops
Served with Tarter Sauce, Lemon, Frenchfries, & Coleslaw
GRINDERS
Small Veggie Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Black Olives, American Cheese
Large Veggie Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Black Olives, American Cheese
Small Cooked Salami Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Cooked Salami Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Tuna Salad Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Tuna Salad Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Ham Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Ham Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Italian Combo Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Italian Combo Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Fresh Fried Fish Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Fresh Fried Fish Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Fresh Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Fresh Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Philly Steak & Cheese Grinder
Thinly Sliced with Melted American Cheese
Large Philly Steak & Cheese Grinder
Thinly Sliced with Melted American Cheese
Large Philly Steak Special Grinder
Topped with Sauteed Onion, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, & Melted American Cheese
Small Philly Steak Special Grinder
Topped with Sauteed Onion, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, & Melted American Cheese
Small Genoa Grinder
Large Genoa Grinder
Small BLT Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large BLT Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Grilled Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & American Cheese
Large Grilled Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & American Cheese
Small Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Roast Beef Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Pepperoni Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Pepperoni Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Small Capicola Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
Large Capicola Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese
HOT PARMIGIANA GRINDERS
Small Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Large Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Small Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Small Sausage Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Large Sausage Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Large Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Small Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Large Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
Fresh Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
LITTLE CHERUB'S MENU
Kids Pasta with Butter Sauce
Served over Linguini
Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Served over Linguini
Kids Pasta with Meatball
Served over Linguini
Kids Pasta with Sausage
Served over Linguini
Kids Fish & Chips
Served Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Broccoli
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Baked with Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Broccoli
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Served Pasta, Rice, Potato, or Broccoli
DESSERTS
SIDES
Steamed Broccoli
Sauteed Vegetable Medley
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, & Carrots sauteed to order in garlic and White Wine
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Hade mashed with Roasted Garlic, Butter, & touch of Sour Cream
House Brown Rice
Brown Rice with minced onions & carrots
Baked Potato
Choice of Butter or Sour Cream
Side Meatballs
Three Meatballs in Our House Tomato Sauce
Side Sausage
Three Sausages in Our House Tomato Sauce
House Made Coleslaw
DRESSING & SAUCES
CALZONE
STROMBOLI
Ricks Small Awesome Stromboli
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Roasted Red & Green Bells, & Onions in a Horseshoe Shaped Pizza Roll & served with a Side of Sauce
Ricks Large Awesome Stromboli
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Roasted Red & Green Bells, & Onions in a Horseshoe Shaped Pizza Roll & served with a Side of Sauce
PIZZA
12" SMALL CHEESE
Six Slices
16' LARGE CHEESE
Eight Slices
12" Small Five Topping Special
16" Large Five Topping Special
Small 12" House Special
Sweet Onions, Green and Red bells, Fresh Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large 16" House Special
Sweet Onions, Green and Red bells, Fresh Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small 12" Traditional Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil Brushed Dough, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Sliced Tomatoes
Large 16" Traditional Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil Brushed Dough, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Sliced Tomatoes
Small 12" Very Vegetable
Onions, Sweet Red & Green Bells, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, & Mozzarella
Large 16" Very Vegetable
Onions, Sweet Red & Green Bells, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Broccoli, & Mozzarella
Small 12" Buffalo Chicken
Sliced Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo Sauce and tossed with Mozzarella served with side of Bleu
Large 16" Buffalo Chicken
Sliced Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo Sauce and tossed with Mozzarella served with side of Bleu Cheese
Small 12" Meat Madness
Pepperoni, Sausage, Lean Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham
Large 16" Meat Madness
Pepperoni, Sausage, Lean Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham
Small 12" White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Provolone, with a touch of Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large 16" White Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Provolone, with a touch of Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small 12" Mousaka
Fresh Baked Eggplant, Lean Ground Beef, Parmigiana Cheese, & Extra Sauce
Large 16" Mousaka
Fresh Baked Eggplant, Lean Ground Beef, Parmigiana Cheese, & Extra Sauce
Small 12" Taco
Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side
Large 16" Taco
Lean Ground Beef in Taco Seasoning, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Crushed Taco Chips served with Sour Cream & Salsa on Side
Small 12" Barbeque Chicken
Sliced Chicken Cutlet tossed in BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese then Drizzled in More BBQ Sauce
Large 16" Barbeque Chicken
Chicken Cutlet Slices tossed in BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese then Drizzled in More BBQ Sauce
Small 12" Little Italy
Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella
Large 16" Little Italy
Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, & Mozzarella
Small 12" Happy Hawaiian
Juicy Pineapple Chunks, Ham Slices, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large 16" Happy Hawaiian
Juicy Pineapple Chunks, Ham Slices, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small 12" Grecian
Sliced Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Touch of Fresh Minced Garlic, & Oregano
Large 16" Grecian
Sliced Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Touch of Fresh Minced Garlic, & Oregano
Small 12" Dawn's Favorite
Fresh Breaded Eggplant Slices, Sweet House Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Italian Sausage, & Fresh Basil
Large 16" Dawn's Favorite
Fresh Breaded Eggplant Slices, Sweet House Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Italian Sausage, & Fresh Basil
Small 12" Mexican
Sliced Tomato, Lean Ground Beef, Jalapenos, & Mixed Cheeses served with Sour Cream & Salsa
Large 16" Mexican Pizza
Sliced Tomato, Lean Ground Beef, Jalapenos, & Mixed Cheeses served with Sour Cream & Salsa
Small 12" Loaded Baked Potato
Our White Pizza with Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon, Broccoli Florets, Sour Cream, & Mozzarella Cheese
Large 16" Loaded Baked Potato
Our White Pizza with Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon, Broccoli Florets, Sour Cream, & Mozzarella Cheese
Small 12" Chicken Bella
Chicken Cutlet, SunDried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella
Large 16" Chicken Bella
Chicken Cutlet, SunDried Tomatoes, Artichokes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, & Mozzarella
Small 12" Philly Steak Supreme
Shaved Steak, Roasted Bells, Sauteed Onions, & Mozzarella
Large 16" Philly Steak Supreme
Shaved Steak, Roasted Bells, Sauteed Onions, & Mozzarella
BEVERAGE
FOUNTAIN SODA
20OZ SODA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
After meeting each other at a restaurant and falling in love we discovered our shared passion for food. We’ve spent our lives cooking for family and friends, exploring the food industry and discovering what people love when they’re going out to eat, thus inspiring us to start a restaurant of our own. Now, we’re ready to share our experience with you and your family. Homemade dishes and locally sourced ingredients, all made to order and proudly served in a fun, clean, and comfortable atmosphere.
109 Hartford Rd, Brooklyn, CT 06234