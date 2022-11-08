Brooklyn Water Bagel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Believing that there are no shortcuts to creating quality products, Brooklyn Water Bagel.® never deviates from the old-world artisan recipe for making bagels and uses only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, including our proprietary water. Our bagels are boiled in our Brooklynized® water and then baked fresh daily at our stores. Staying true to the traditional New York style bagel, these gourmet bagels, which are hot and ready to be served, are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside.
Location
2250 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal - 2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton
4.4 • 831
2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Boca Raton
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurant