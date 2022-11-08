Brooklyn Water Bagel imageView gallery

Brooklyn Water Bagel

review star

No reviews yet

2250 N Federal Highway

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese
Bagel
Bulk 13

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$1.49

Bulk 1

$1.49

Bulk 2

$2.98

Bulk 3

$4.47

Bulk 4

$5.96

Bulk 6

$7.49

Bulk 13

$13.49

Bakery

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.49
Blueberry muffin

Blueberry muffin

$3.49
Chocolate chip muffin

Chocolate chip muffin

$3.49

Corn muffin

$3.49
Stud muffin

Stud muffin

$3.49

Specialty muffin

$3.79
Chocolate chunk cookie

Chocolate chunk cookie

$3.49
Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.49

Mini Specialty Cookies

$3.79

1pc Rugelach

$1.59

3pc Rugelach

$3.79

6pc Rugelach

$6.49

Mini Cookies

$1.79

Cheesecake

$5.49

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$5.29

Egg Sandwich

$5.29

Bacon, egg and cheese

$6.28

Ham, egg and cheese

$6.28

Sausage, egg and cheese

$6.28
Brownsville

Brownsville

$7.29
Brooklyn

Brooklyn

$7.99
Williamsburg

Williamsburg

$11.49
Greenpoint

Greenpoint

$7.49
Jersey Boy

Jersey Boy

$6.99
Omelet

Omelet

$9.99

Pastrami Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Lunch

Reuben

Reuben

$13.99
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.99
Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.29

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.29
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.29

Ham Sandwich

$11.29
Half Pound Corned Beef

Half Pound Corned Beef

$13.99

Half Pound Pastrami

$13.99
Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$11.79
Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$11.79
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.29

The Manhattan w/ Pastrami

$24.99

The Manhattan w/ Corned Beef

$24.99

The Manhattan Combo

$24.99

Matzo Ball Soup

$5.99

1/2 Sand and Soup Combo

$12.99

Sides

Hash Browns

$1.89

Potato Chips

$1.99

Apple Sauce

$1.49

Potato Knish

$5.99

Side Avocado

$2.09

Side Bacon

$1.49

Side Salsa

$1.89

Side Tomato

$0.49

Side Plain CC

$1.90

Side Veggie CC

$2.10

Side Lo Fat CC

$2.10

Side Scallion CC

$2.10

Side Nova CC

$3.10

Side Jalapeno CC

$2.10

Side Strawberry CC

$2.10

Side Bac Scal CC

$2.60

SIde Grape Jelly

$0.49

SIde Strawberry Jelly

$0.39

Side Peanut Butter

$1.20

Side Butter

$1.00

Side Egg

$2.99

Side Egg Whites

$3.59

Side Sausage

$1.49

Side Specialty CC

$2.60

Side Onion

$0.49

Side Jalapenos

$0.49

Side Turkey

$1.59

Side Ham

$1.59

Side Seasonal Crream Cheese

$2.49

Side Lettuce

$0.49

Side Pickle

$0.79

Side Matzo Ball

$1.29

Grab n' Go

G&G Cream cheese

$9.99

G&G Veggie Cream Cheese

$10.49

G&G Scallion Cream Cheese

$10.29

G&G Nova Cream Cheese

$14.99

G&G Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$10.29

G&G Mgr Spec Cream Cheese

$11.99

G&G Tuna salad

$15.49

G&G Egg salad

$10.49

G&G Chicken salad

$14.49

G&G Whitefish salad

$18.49

4 oz. Nova

$11.49

Carnegie Pickles

$5.99

Dusseldorf Mustard

$3.99

Drinks

16 oz Coffee

16 oz Coffee

$2.59
20 oz Coffee

20 oz Coffee

$2.99
24 oz Cubsta

24 oz Cubsta

$3.99
32 oz Cubsta

32 oz Cubsta

$4.99

24 oz Fountain

$2.99

32 oz Fountain

$3.49

Dr Brown Soda

$2.29
Apple juice

Apple juice

$2.99
Natalies OJ

Natalies OJ

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Water bottle

$2.19

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate milk

$2.49

Egg cream

$2.99

Empty cup

$0.50

Hot coffee box

$29.89

Iced coffee box

$32.99

Natalie Aura

$4.99

Natalie Resilient

$4.99

V8 Berry Splash

$2.99

V8 Tropical Splash

$2.99
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Believing that there are no shortcuts to creating quality products, Brooklyn Water Bagel.® never deviates from the old-world artisan recipe for making bagels and uses only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, including our proprietary water. Our bagels are boiled in our Brooklynized® water and then baked fresh daily at our stores. Staying true to the traditional New York style bagel, these gourmet bagels, which are hot and ready to be served, are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

2250 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Brooklyn Water Bagel image

