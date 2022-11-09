Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn City Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

30012 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite-L

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Pepperoni
Half & Half Pizza

SMALL PLATES

Garlic Knots

$8.00

8 CRISPY, AIRY KNOTS TOSSED WITH GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, BUTTER AND GRATED CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR SIGNATURE RED SAUCE.

Loaded Knots

$12.00

OUR KNOTS SMOTHERED WITH MELTED MOZZ AND SAUCE

Strombolini

$14.00Out of stock

3 MINI STROMBOLI USING OUR SIGNATURE DOUGH, ROLLED AND STUFFED WITH PEPPERONI AND MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN SAUSAGE WITH MOZZARELLA AND RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA AND SPINACH. ONE OF EACH AND SERVED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE.

Calzone

$14.00

PIZZA DOUGH STUFFED WITH SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, AND GRATED GRANA PADANO. DRIZZLED WITH OLIVE OIL AND BAKED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCE.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

6 MOZZARELLA STICKS, BREADED AND FRIED IN HOUSE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE MADE POMODORO SAUCE

Parm Sliders

$13.00

3 SLIDERS ON OUR SIGNATURE GARLIC KNOTS SMOTHERED WITH SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA - CHICKEN, EGGPLANT OR MEATBALL

Chicken Cutlet Strips

$9.00

4 CHICKEN STRIPS, BREADED AND FRIED IN HOUSE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE MADE POMODORO SAUCE

Wings

$9.00

6 WINGS FRIED TO PERFECTION TOSSED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE MADE SAUCE - BUFFALO, BBQ OR TERIYAKI

Meatballs

$9.00

3 FRESH BAKED MEATBALLS MADE IN HOUSE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE MADE POMODORO SAUCE

French Fries

$5.00

CUT IN HOUSE & FRIED TO PERFECTION

SALADS

Chopped

$9.50

ROMAINE, SHREDDED CARROT, TOMATO, CUCUMBER AND CHICKPEA WITH A LEMON VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

Brooklyn Chopped

$11.00

ROMAINE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SALAMI, HAM, BLACK OLIVES PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS AND MOZZARELLA WITH OLIVE OIL AND VINEGAR

Classic Caesar

$10.00

ROMAINE, HOUSE MADE CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING WITH SHAVED PARMESAN

Spinach

$11.00Out of stock

SPINACH, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, DRIED CRANBERRY, GOAT CHEESE AND CANDIED WALNUTS WITH A BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

Caprese

$12.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATO AND BASIL WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

Small House Salad

$5.00

PIZZAS - ALL OF OUR HAND-TOSSED PIES ARE 18 INCHES

Half & Half Pizza

Want to try more than one of our signature pies? Go for half and half. Choose any two of our specialty pizzas.

Classic

$20.00

IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Bianca

$25.00

ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, SPINACH, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND GRATED GRANA PADANO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SAUCE

Pepperoni

$25.00

IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Raccolto

$28.00

OUR VEGGIE PIE FEATURES IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FARM FRESH SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES. DRIZZLED WITH OLIVE OIL, PESTO AND A BALSAMIC REDUCTION AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Sicilian

$35.00

SIGNATURE RECTANGULAR PAN PIE. WITH IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, FRESH MOZZARELLA. DRIZZLED WITH OLIVE OIL AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Speziata

$30.00

IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, DOLLOPS OF ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA AND PANCETTA. DRIZZLED WITH SPICY CALABRIAN CHILI OIL, HONEY AND GRATED GRANA PADANO

Vodka

$30.00

VODKA SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, DOLLOPS OF ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA AND PANCETTA. DRIZZLED WITH OLIVE OIL AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Margherita

$30.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH TOMATOES, DRIZZLED WITH OLIVE OIL AND GRATED GRANA PADANO AND FRESH BASIL.

Eggplant Parm PIZZA

$35.00

IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH FRIED EGGPLANT CUTLET TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA, SAUCE AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Manzo

$30.00

IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MEATBALL AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Pesto Artichoke

$35.00

PESTO BASE WITH ROASTED ARTICHOKES, FRESH MOZZARELLA AND FINISHED WITH BURRATA AND TOPPED WITH BASIL, GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Sausage

$25.00

IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Meatball Pizza

$25.00

IMPORTED ITALIAN TOMATOES, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS AND GRATED GRANA PADANO.

Chicken Cutlet Pizza

$35.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.00Out of stock

A Sicilian delicacy, one large cannoli filled with house made whipped ricotta filling.

Spumoni Bombas

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry, pistachio and chocolate gelato dipped in milk chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate

Black and White cookie

$6.00

Delicious Cake Base Cookie topped with Glazed Vanilla and Chocolate Icing- New York's Favorite cookie

Assorted Italian Butter Cookies

$8.00Out of stock

Rich butter flavor with a tender crumb, soft , without the chew. Dipped in chocolate with and without sprinkles sandwiched with either raspberry preserves or chocolate- great assortment of 5 cookies per container

New York Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

House made NY style cheesecake

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Pomodoro

$0.75

Vodka sauce

$0.75

Dressings

$0.75

Merch

Hats

$28.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Market Items

Wafer Hazelnut

$6.00

Wafer Vanilla

$6.00

Wafer Cocoa

$6.00

Partanna Extra Virgin Oilive Oil

$24.00

1 liter bottle Cold Pressed in Sicily

mengazzoli red wine vinegar 1 liter

$7.00

1 liter red wine vinegar . Fermented in oak barrels, giving it a special depth of flavor

megazzoli white vinegar

$7.00

Assorted Biscotti

$6.60

handmade Italian cookies- Chocolate, Almond and Hazelnut

Amaretti Almond Cookies

$5.00

little Almond cookies made in Italy

Wild Cherry in Syrup

$12.00

caputo gluten free flour

$16.50

Valsugana Instant Polenta

$5.50

Instant Polenta

Assorted Jelly Cookies

$9.00

Baci-Perugina individually wrapped Dark Chocolate with chopped hazelnuts

$1.10

Gia Anchovy Paste Tube 60 gram

$4.50

Caponata Di Melanzane Tin 7oz

$4.50

eggplant apetizer

Perugina Milk Chocolate Bars

$3.50

Premium Chocolate Crafted in Italy

Brioschi Lemon Flavored Effervescent 8.5 oz

$6.75

Italy's most trusted product for upset stomach, indigestion, and heart burn.

Tutto Calabria Chili Peppers 10 oz

$6.75Out of stock

excellent for pizzas, pastas, meats, antipasto, and more.. The Itialian region of Calabria is famous for its hot peppers and spicy cuisine. A little goes a long way

Sogno Picante Hot Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil 8.5 fluid oz

$26.50

Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Add a drizzle to pizza, meat, bread, anything that could use a Kick

La Molisana Bucatini No 12

$3.00

Bucatini is a type of long pasta, similar to large perforated spaghetti. Very good with hearty meat or vegetable sauces

La Molisana Spaghetti No15

$3.00

Bronze Die Product of Italy - 100% Durum Wheat Semolina Enriched Macaroni Product

La Molisana Fusilli No 28

$2.50

100% Durum Wheat Semolina Enriched Macaroni Product - Product of Italy 16oz

Agostino Recca White Marinated Anchovies filet

$10.50

Produced in Sicily by the Recca family. Keep refrigerated

A's Do Mar Tuna in Tins (2 pack)3.52 oz

$6.00

Solid Light Tuna made from the finest parts of yellowfin tuna. Cut , Cleaned and packed by hand in Sardinia, Italy.

Pastina Prince 12 oz box

$2.50

Italian for "Tiny Dough" Pastina is the smallest shape we make; if you look closely they are in the shape of a five pointed star. Good for Soups !

Fantanella Italian Peeled Tomato

$4.25

Partanna Green Olives

$5.50

Tutto Calabria Crushed Chilies

$6.75

San Giullano Organic Balsamic Vinegar

$7.00

Firelli Hot Sauce

$5.00

Firelli Extra Hot Sauce

$5.00

Firelli Truffle Hot Sauce

$13.00

Mago Hot Sauce

$8.00

Partana Linguine Sicilian Pasta

$9.00

Partana Calamarata Sicilian Pasta

$9.00

Panettoncino - Cherry

$8.00

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Mexican Sprite

$3.99

Pellegrino

$3.99

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Coke

$1.75

SICILIAN BLOOD ORANGE SODA

$2.50

SICILIAN LIMONATA SODA

$2.50

ICE TEA

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Mole Cola

$3.00

SmartWater 18oz

$3.50

Crystal Geyser Natural Bottled Water 16.9fl oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing A Taste Of Brooklyn To South Orange County. We have a passion for pizza. We’ve been making pizzas for a long time, striving to replicate the pies from our old stomping grounds in Brooklyn, NY. Ever since moving to Orange County, we’ve been determined to bring that East Coast flavor to South Orange County. We felt the time was right to share our love of pizza making and open Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market. All of our pizzas are made fresh to order using the finest ingredients sourced both locally and from Italy. Our dough is made from high-protein flour and is cold rested for a minimum of 3 days, giving it that signature New York crust and flavor.

Location

30012 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite-L, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Beach Pit BBQ - Leguna
orange starNo Reviews
30065 Alicia Parkway Laguna Niquel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Rangeen- Indi-Cali Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laguna Niguel

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Deemers American Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,054
27221 La Paz Rd Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.7 • 973
25473 Rancho Niguel Road Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
The Original Patsy's Irish Pub
orange star4.2 • 776
28971 Golden Lantern Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laguna Niguel
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Clemente
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston