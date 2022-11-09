Restaurant info

Bringing A Taste Of Brooklyn To South Orange County. We have a passion for pizza. We’ve been making pizzas for a long time, striving to replicate the pies from our old stomping grounds in Brooklyn, NY. Ever since moving to Orange County, we’ve been determined to bring that East Coast flavor to South Orange County. We felt the time was right to share our love of pizza making and open Brooklyn City Pizzeria and Market. All of our pizzas are made fresh to order using the finest ingredients sourced both locally and from Italy. Our dough is made from high-protein flour and is cold rested for a minimum of 3 days, giving it that signature New York crust and flavor.