Burgers
Gastropubs
Brooklynite Burgers Brooklyn
1,574 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve high quality American eats with a latin twist. Our food is made from the freshest ingredients and served up in a rustic and cozy environment.
Location
225 S 1st St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Gallery