Burgers
Gastropubs

Brooklynite Burgers Brooklyn

1,574 Reviews

$$

225 S 1st St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Popular Items

Americano
Honeyshroom
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

You can choose: Plain with sauces on the side or dipped in: chipotle, hot, bbq or sweet mustard

Mac & Cheese Amazeballs

Mac & Cheese Amazeballs

$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Tempura Pickles

Tempura Pickles

$8.00Out of stock
Tenders and Fries

Tenders and Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers

Americano

Americano

$18.00

Smashed burger, cheddar cheese, thinly sliced onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard.

Blue Heart

Blue Heart

$21.00

B. Burger stuffed with blue cheese, arugula, crispy onions, house sauce.

Cheddar Jalapeño Step Child

Cheddar Jalapeño Step Child

$22.00

0.65 lbs burger stuffed with cheddar and grilled jalapeños, arugula, pickled red onion & green sauce.

Double Classic

Double Classic

$18.00

Double stack of burger, double American cheese.

HeartAttack

HeartAttack

$22.00

Mac & Cheese bun, burger, American cheese, Cheddar cheese, Bacon & Sweet pickle sauce.

Cry Baby Cry

Cry Baby Cry

$19.00

Burger, American cheese, bacon, crispy tempura or caramelized onions, curry mango and BBQ.

Colombian Connection

Colombian Connection

$20.00

Burger with white fresh charred cheese, avo, sweet platain, grilled chorizo & mango curry and pink sauce.

Honeyshroom

Honeyshroom

$19.00

Burger, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and roasted garlic honey aioli.

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$20.00

Burger loaded up with bacon, guacamole and jalapeños.

New Aged

New Aged

$22.00

Aged beef and short rib blend, caramelized onions, 3 cheeses (Parm crisp, swiss and blue) lots of bacon and roasted garlic aioli.

Veggie

Veggie

$18.00

veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.

Classic

Classic

$17.00

Burger & American cheese.

Truffle Hunter

Truffle Hunter

$22.00

Green onion and oregano marinated burger, mozzarella cheese, sauteed red/green peppers & onions in truffle oil.

Sandwiches

Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, coleslaw, chipotle mayo and honey
Brooklynite

Brooklynite

$18.00

Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.

Sides

Julienne Fries

Julienne Fries

$4.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Arnold palmer

$5.00Out of stock
Soda

Soda

$4.00Out of stock
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Cocktails

Love Sangria

Love Sangria

$8.00Out of stock
Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00
Mimosaberry

Mimosaberry

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve high quality American eats with a latin twist. Our food is made from the freshest ingredients and served up in a rustic and cozy environment.

Website

Location

225 S 1st St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Brooklynite Burgers image
Brooklynite Burgers image

