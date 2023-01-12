Brooklyn Pie & Cafe 2851 Matlock Rd #410
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2851 Matlock Rd #410, Mansfield, TX 76063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Mansfield - Las Palmas - Mansfield
No Reviews
2860 Highway 157 N, Suite 100 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurant
Hearth Cafe Mansfield - 990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124
No Reviews
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurant