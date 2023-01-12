Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Pie & Cafe 2851 Matlock Rd #410

review star

No reviews yet

2851 Matlock Rd #410

Mansfield, TX 76063

APPETIZERS

10 Wings

$12.99

Wings

20 Wings

$23.99

30 Wings

$33.99

6 Chicken Wings

$8.99

Bruschetta

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Mussels Marinara

$9.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Pepperoni Rolls

$7.99

Sausage Rolls

$7.99

Spinach Rolls

$7.99

Stromboli

$8.99

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

SPECIAL PASTAS

Manicotti

$9.99

Ravioli

$9.99

Lasagna

$9.99

Stuffed Shells

$9.99

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Spaghetti Seafood Combination

$16.99

Spaghetti Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$15.99

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$9.99

SUBS & BURGERS

Italian Combination

$8.99

Salami Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Deluxe Burger

$10.99

Served with Fries

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Thin Crust

Thin Crust Pizza 10"

$7.99

Thin Crust Pizza 12"

$9.99

Thin Crust Pizza 14"

$12.99

Thin Crust Pizza 16"

$14.99

Thin Crust Pizza 18"

$16.99

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza 16"

$18.99

Thick Pizza with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Classic Pizza

Classic 10"

$7.99

Classic 12"

$9.99

Classic 14"

$12.99

Classic 16"

$14.99

Classic 18"

$16.99

Pan Pizza

Pan 12"

$12.99

Pan 14"

$15.99

1/2 1/2 Specialty

1/2 1/2 10" Specialty Pizza

$12.99

1/2 1/2 12" Specialty Pizza

$14.99

1/2 1/2 14" Specialty Pizza

$16.99

1/2 1/2 16" Specialty Pizza

$18.99

1/2 1/2 18" Specialty Pizza

$20.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Buffalo sauce and chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Sorrentina Pizza

Sorrentina Pizza

$15.99

Eggplant, bacon and onions

16" Sicilian Everything Pizza

16" Sicilian Everything Pizza

$26.99

Onion, green peppers, mushroom, sausage, ham and pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$11.99

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

14" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.99

18" Margherita Pizza

$20.99

Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Primavera Pizza

10" Primavera Pizza

$11.99

12" Primavera Pizza

$14.99

14" Primavera Pizza

$16.99

16" Primavera Pizza

$18.99

18" Primavera Pizza

$20.99

White Pizza

10" White Pizza

$11.99

12" White Pizza

$14.99

14" White Pizza

$16.99

16" White Pizza

$18.99

18" White Pizza

$20.99

Little Italy Pizza

10" Little Italy Pizza

$11.99

12" Little Italy Pizza

$14.99

14" Little Italy Pizza

$16.99

16" Little Italy Pizza

$18.99

18" Little Italy Pizza

$20.99

Sausage Combo Pizza

10" Sausage Combo Pizza

$11.99

12" Sausage Combo Pizza

$14.99

14" Sausage Combo Pizza

$16.99

16" Sausage Combo Pizza

$18.99

18" Sausage Combo Pizza

$20.99

Napoli Pizza

10" Napoli Pizza

$11.99

12" Napoli Pizza

$14.99

14" Napoli Pizza

$16.99

16" Napoli Pizza

$18.99

18" Napoli Pizza

$20.99

Bolognese Pizza

10" Bolognese Pizza

$11.99

12" Bolognese Pizza

$14.99

14" Bolognese Pizza

$16.99

16" Bolognese Pizza

$18.99

18" Bolognese Pizza

$20.99

Alfredo Pizza

10" Alfredo Pizza

$11.99

12" Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

14" Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

16" Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

18" Alfredo Pizza

$20.99

Stuffed Crust Pizza

10" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$11.99

12" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$14.99

14" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$16.99

16" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$18.99

18" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$20.99

Meat Lover's Pizza

10" Meat Lover's Pizza

$11.99

12" Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.99

14" Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.99

16" Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.99

18" Meat Lover's Pizza

$23.99

Everything Pizza

10" Everything Pizza

$11.99

12" Everything Pizza

$15.99

14" Everything Pizza

$17.99

16" Everything Pizza

$20.99

18" Everything Pizza

$23.99

Shrimp & Basil

Shrimp & Basil 10"

$14.99

Shrimp & Basil 12"

$17.99

Shrimp & Basil 14"

$21.99

Shrimp & Basil 16"

$23.99

Shrimp & Basil 18"

$26.99

Beverages

Body Armour

$3.50

Water

$1.75

Soda - 12oz Cans

Sprite - Can

$1.99

Coke - Can

$1.99

Diet Coke - Can

$1.99

Dr Pepper - Can

$1.99

Soda - Small Bottles

Sprite - Bottle

$2.99

Coke - Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke - Bottle

$2.99

Dr Pepper - Bottle

$2.99

Pink Lemonade - Bottle

$2.99

Fanta - Bottle

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2851 Matlock Rd #410, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

