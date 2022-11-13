Pizza
Italian
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
1,728 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Brooklyn
El Rinconcito Mix - 774 Saint Johns place
4.4 • 1,364
774 Saint Johns place Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurant