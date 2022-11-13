Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Brooklyn Pizza Crew

1,728 Reviews

$$

758 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Order Again

Popular Items

The Brooklyn LG
The Brooklyn MED
Garlic Knots (4)

Large Pizza Pies (click to add toppings)

The Brooklyn LG

The Brooklyn LG

$20.50

Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only

Margherita LG

Margherita LG

$25.50

Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.

Sophia Loren LG

Sophia Loren LG

$26.50

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, marinated sliced tomatoes, garlic and basil.

Bianco LG

Bianco LG

$25.50

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parsley and parmigiano-reggiano.

Vegetarian LG

Vegetarian LG

$27.50

Grande Mozzarella, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Garlic & Tomato Sauce

Grandma

Grandma

$25.50

Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.

Cup & Char Grandma

Cup & Char Grandma

$28.50

Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

Calabrese

Calabrese

$28.50

Red onions, sopressata, imported black olives, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Paesano

Paesano

$28.50

Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Italian sausage, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Apple Bacon

Apple Bacon

$29.50

Smoked fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, bacon, crushed walnuts, Gorgonzola and apples. Square only.

Tartufo

Tartufo

$27.50

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, cremini mushrooms, rosemary and white truffle oil. Square only

The Vegan

The Vegan

$29.50

Violife Vegan Mozzarella, Marinated Artichokes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Garlic & Tomato Sauce.

Vegan Pepperoni

Vegan Pepperoni

$29.50

Violins Vegan Mozzarella, Be-Hive Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce & Basil.

Heart Shaped Grandma Pizza

Heart Shaped Grandma Pizza

$29.50

Our signature Grandma pie as a heart, for the ones you love, or yourself. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, available year-round.

Medium Pizza Pies (click to add toppings)

The Brooklyn MED

The Brooklyn MED

$16.50

Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only

Margherita MED

Margherita MED

$18.00

Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.

Sophia Loren MED

Sophia Loren MED

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, marinated sliced tomatoes, garlic and basil.

Bianco MED

Bianco MED

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parsley and parmigiano-reggiano.

Vegetarian MED

$19.00

Grande Mozzarella, Marinated Artichokes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Garlic & Tomato Sauce (round pie only)

The Venice Bakery Gluten Free MED

The Venice Bakery Gluten Free MED

$16.50

Grande Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce (14”)

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.75+

Romaine, cured black olives, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes and red onions. Served with house dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.75+

Romaine, parmigiano-reggiano and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.75+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.75+
Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00+

Marinated artichokes, Roma tomatoes, kale, cucumbers, oil cured black olives, pine nuts and white balsamic.

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00+

Romaine, Apple, Gorgonzola, Walnuts and Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Heroes & Sides

Garlic Knots (4)
$4.00

Garlic Knots (4)

$4.00

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Meatballs (4)

$8.00

4 Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, Basil & Marinara Sauce.

Side of Meatballs (8)

$15.00

8 Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, Basil & Marinara Sauce.

Meatball Hero
$9.50

Meatball Hero

$9.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Beverages

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Soda Cans

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Brisk Iced Tea.

Boylans Specialty Sodas

$2.75

Black Cherry, Diet Black Cherry, Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Grape, Seltzer, Lemon Seltzer, Orange, Cream.

Pellegrino Sodas

$2.75

Orange, Blood Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon.

La Croix Sparkling Beverages

$2.00

Coconut, Cran-Rapberry, Lime.

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull, Diet Red Bull, Yellow Edition Red Bull.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

