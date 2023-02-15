Brooklyns Beer and Burger 3790 E Irvington Rd

  • Home
FOOD

Socialables

Pepperoni Twisters

$6.00

Baked bites of pepperoni and mozzarella bathed in garlic butter. Served with choice of marinara or ranch dressing.

Bacon Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$6.00

Angus ground beef, chopped bits of bacon, nacho cheese blend and diced green onions rolled in a crispy eggroll wrapper. Served with Buffalo Ranch for dipping.

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$6.00

This sweet holy concoction blends the sinful flavors of apple pie with the light crispy flake of a wonton wrapper. Dusted in powdered sugar and finished in a brown sugar bourbon glaze.

Jalapeno Wontons

$6.00

The classic Chinese crab puff is reimagined with a little fresh jalapeno kick. Served with sweet orange sauce for dipping.

Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Crisp florets dusted in rice flour and flash fried. Tossed in your choice of Sweet Asian, Garlic Parmesan or Classic Buffalo.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and cheese baked and served with fresh fried tortilla chips.

French Fry Basket

$6.99

Choice Spuds 5/16" Straight Cut

Tater Tots Basket

$6.99

That classic potato barrel you remember from school.

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$6.99

Sweet Potato French Fries

Crinkle Cut French Fry Basket

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Fries, Hot, Crispy and Piled High

Burgers

B.Y.O.B.

$9.50

Our 1/2 pound fresh ground angus beef burger built just the way you like it.

BBQ Smokehouse Bacon

$13.99

Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with thick cut bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, haystack onion straws and our sweet and savory bbq sauce.

A-1 Black and Bleu

$11.99

Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with topped with house made chunky Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and drizzled with A-1 Steak sauce.

New Mexico Hatch Chile

$11.99

Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with roasted New Mexico green chile, habanero pepperjack cheese and garlic aioli mayo.

Samurai Burger

$11.99

Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with cream cheese, diced cabbage, scallions, sweet asian sauce on a brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Steak and Bacon Cheddar Melt

$15.99

Prime Sirloin steak shaved thin, grilled with thick cut bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on an Italian sub with bacon infused jam.

Pastrami and Provolone

$14.99

Traditional beef brined and peppered pastrami sliced and piled high on a rye hoagie roll. Topped with sliced provolone and grained wine mustard.

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Freshly shaved sirloin sauteed with sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions and Havarti cheese.

French Dip

$14.99

Prime Roast beef sliced thin and piled high on an Italian sub roll. Topped with sliced provolone cheese and served with side of Au Jus for dipping.

Montauk Fish & Chips

$16.49

Wild caught bay cod battered and fried, served with french fries, lemon wedges and tartar sauce | Cocktail sauce on request.

Chicken

Whiskey River Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, crispy fried onion straws and our whiskey BBQ sauce.

New Mexico Green Chili Chicken

$11.99

Grilled whole breast of chicken topped with New Mexico green chili, habanero pepper-jack cheese and garlic aioli mayo.

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Buttermilk waffles, fresh fried chicken tenders topped with apple wood bacon bits, served with whipped butter and smoked maple syrup.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Freshly breaded and fried to order. Served with your choice of side and favorite dipping sauce.

The Decatur Chicken

$12.99

Crispy fried breast of chicken topped with applewood bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce and honey mustard sauce on a poppy seed bun.

The Randolph Chicken

$12.99

All natural grilled chicken breast topped with applewood bacon, crushed avocado, swiss cheese, sliced tomato and leaf lettuce on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken Wings 1.5#

$14.99

Bone-in chicken wings pressure fried to order. Choice of Buffalo or BBQ. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings 3.0#

$28.99

Bone-in chicken wings pressure fried to order. Choice of Buffalo or BBQ. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dipping sauce.

