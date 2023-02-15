Brooklyns Beer and Burger 3790 E Irvington Rd
3790 E Irvington Rd
Tucson, AZ 85714
FOOD
Socialables
Pepperoni Twisters
Baked bites of pepperoni and mozzarella bathed in garlic butter. Served with choice of marinara or ranch dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger Eggrolls
Angus ground beef, chopped bits of bacon, nacho cheese blend and diced green onions rolled in a crispy eggroll wrapper. Served with Buffalo Ranch for dipping.
Apple Pie Eggrolls
This sweet holy concoction blends the sinful flavors of apple pie with the light crispy flake of a wonton wrapper. Dusted in powdered sugar and finished in a brown sugar bourbon glaze.
Jalapeno Wontons
The classic Chinese crab puff is reimagined with a little fresh jalapeno kick. Served with sweet orange sauce for dipping.
Fried Cauliflower
Crisp florets dusted in rice flour and flash fried. Tossed in your choice of Sweet Asian, Garlic Parmesan or Classic Buffalo.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and cheese baked and served with fresh fried tortilla chips.
French Fry Basket
Choice Spuds 5/16" Straight Cut
Tater Tots Basket
That classic potato barrel you remember from school.
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Sweet Potato French Fries
Crinkle Cut French Fry Basket
Crinkle Cut Fries, Hot, Crispy and Piled High
Burgers
B.Y.O.B.
Our 1/2 pound fresh ground angus beef burger built just the way you like it.
BBQ Smokehouse Bacon
Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with thick cut bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, haystack onion straws and our sweet and savory bbq sauce.
A-1 Black and Bleu
Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with topped with house made chunky Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and drizzled with A-1 Steak sauce.
New Mexico Hatch Chile
Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with roasted New Mexico green chile, habanero pepperjack cheese and garlic aioli mayo.
Samurai Burger
Our 1/2 pound Angus burger topped with cream cheese, diced cabbage, scallions, sweet asian sauce on a brioche bun.
Sandwiches
Steak and Bacon Cheddar Melt
Prime Sirloin steak shaved thin, grilled with thick cut bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on an Italian sub with bacon infused jam.
Pastrami and Provolone
Traditional beef brined and peppered pastrami sliced and piled high on a rye hoagie roll. Topped with sliced provolone and grained wine mustard.
Philly Cheesesteak
Freshly shaved sirloin sauteed with sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions and Havarti cheese.
French Dip
Prime Roast beef sliced thin and piled high on an Italian sub roll. Topped with sliced provolone cheese and served with side of Au Jus for dipping.
Montauk Fish & Chips
Wild caught bay cod battered and fried, served with french fries, lemon wedges and tartar sauce | Cocktail sauce on request.
Chicken
Whiskey River Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, crispy fried onion straws and our whiskey BBQ sauce.
New Mexico Green Chili Chicken
Grilled whole breast of chicken topped with New Mexico green chili, habanero pepper-jack cheese and garlic aioli mayo.
Chicken & Waffles
Buttermilk waffles, fresh fried chicken tenders topped with apple wood bacon bits, served with whipped butter and smoked maple syrup.
Chicken Fingers
Freshly breaded and fried to order. Served with your choice of side and favorite dipping sauce.
The Decatur Chicken
Crispy fried breast of chicken topped with applewood bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce and honey mustard sauce on a poppy seed bun.
The Randolph Chicken
All natural grilled chicken breast topped with applewood bacon, crushed avocado, swiss cheese, sliced tomato and leaf lettuce on toasted sourdough bread.
Chicken Wings 1.5#
Bone-in chicken wings pressure fried to order. Choice of Buffalo or BBQ. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings 3.0#
Bone-in chicken wings pressure fried to order. Choice of Buffalo or BBQ. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dipping sauce.