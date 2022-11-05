Brooklyn's Down South
100 N Main St
Buda, TX 78610
APPS
Boudin Balls
5 Deep-fried Cajun Sausage Balls consisting of ground pork liver, rice, herbs & spices served with remoulade sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
8 House brined green tomatoes with a cornmeal breading and served with remoulade sauce. 🌶
Alligator
Fried spicy alligator served with remoulade sauce. 🌶🌶
Spinach Dip
Cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan, spinach, herbs & spices topped with smoked gouda. Served with ciabatta bread
Loaded Fries
French fries topped with bacon crumbles, green onion and your choice of cheddar or parmesan cheese
Crab Stuffed Avocado
Avocado, crab, cilantro, spices, panko breading, tomatillo salsa & citrus coleslaw
Crab Cakes
Lump crab meat, mayonnaise, creole mustard, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, herbs & spices served with remoulade sauce.
SOUPS/SALADS
House Salad
Spring mix, tomato wedges, cucumber slices, shredded carrots & house made croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing & house made croutons
Peach St
Spring mix, toasted pecans, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, shredded carrots, tomato wedges & sliced cucumber
Southern Cobb
Romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheddar, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, cucumber slices, shredded carrots & tomato wedges
Flaca Bowl
Spinach, chipotle shredded chicken with mushrooms, black beans, white rice, diced tomatoes & shredded cheddar. 🌶
Gumbo
Shredded chicken, andouille sausage, trinity, tomatoes, okra, herbs, spices, dark roux & steamed white rice. 🌶🌶
Lobster Bisque
Tomato and lobster broth based cream soup with saffron, garnished with diced tomatoes and lobster meat
SANDWICHES
1/2 Sandwich Combo
Choose a 1/2 sandwich or veggie tacos & a soup or salad
967 Burger
1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, fried onion strings, fried egg, American cheese & jalapeno bacon jam on a sourdough honey bun
Bayou Burger
Blackened 1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, Tasso ham, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a jalapeno cheddar bun. 🌶🌶
BLFGT
Applewood bacon, lettuce & fried green tomatoes on sprouted wheat bread
Black & Blue
1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, grilled onions, blue cheese crumbles & a balsamic glaze, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and pickles on a sourdough honey bun
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on sprouted wheat bread
Chicken Club
Chicken breast (grilled, fried or blackened), avocado, pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on Texas Toast
Ciabatta Melt
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, smoked gouda & basil pecan goat cheese pesto on fresh ciabatta bread
Classic Burger
1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions on a sourdough honey bun
Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs mixed with spinach, onion, zucchini & tomatoes on a ciabatta bread with basil pecan goat cheese pesto
Meatless Burger
6oz meatless patty, avocado chipotle "mayo", lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a sourdough honey bun
Meatloaf Sandwich
8oz house made Cajun style slice of meatloaf on sprouted wheat bread with green tomato relish and spring mix
Portobello Swiss
Grilled garlic & herb marinated Portobello mushroom with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & a balsamic glaze on a sourdough honey bun
ENTREES / SMALL PLATES
Veggie Tacos
Sauteed zucchini, onions, spinach & tomatoes on corn tortillas (3) topped with queso fresco, tomatillo salsa & avocado crema
Gorditas
Fried masa, chipotle & mushroom shredded chicken, escabeche & avocado crema
Chicken Dumplings
Shredded chicken, cheddar thyme dumplings, onion, celery & carrots in a savory gravy
Basil Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in a basil cauliflower sauce
Red Beans & Rice
Slow cooked red beans in a spicy chicken broth with bacon, andouille sausage, trinity & steamed white rice
Huevos Divorciados
Two corn tostadas topped with tomatillo and cascabel salsas, two eggs, pickled onions and cilantro. Served with refried black beans and queso fresco
Shrimp N Grits
Creamy cheesy grits, blackened shrimp, andouille sausage & corn bacon butter
Mushroom Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in a mushroom cream sauce & topped with parmesan cheese & parsley
Large Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta tossed in a American cheese cream sauce
Large Butter Noodle
Penne pasta tossed in butter
A LA CARTE
Achiote Pork Chop
BBQ Cauliflower Steak
Cauliflower roasted with BBQ seasoning and topped with BBQ sauce
Catfish
8 oz of USA Farmed Catfish Filet(s)
Chicken Breast
6 oz Anti-biotic Free Chicken Breast
Chicken Fried Steak
10 oz hand-battered steak served with cream gravy
Portobello
Garlic and herb marinated grilled portobello
Salmon
6 oz Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon Filet
Shrimp 8ct
8 Extra Large Gulf Shrimp
Snapper
6 oz Pacific Snapper Filet
Stuffed Salmon
6 oz Atlantic Salmon Filet stuffed with a savory Crab and Spinach Cream Cheese filling topped with Panko and Parmesan
A La Carte Sides Plate
Chipotle Shredded Chicken
SIDES
Beyond Sausage
Black Beans
Ciabatta Basket
Cup of Fruit
Cup Red Beans & Rice
French Fries
Green Beans
Grits
Hush puppies
Lg Corn Bread (8)
s/d Mac N Cheese
Mash Potatoes
Sautéed spinach
Side Andouille
Side Bacon
Sm S/d Fruit
Sm Corn Bread (4)
Spicy Brussel Sprouts
White Toast
Wheat Toast
White Rice
Veggie Mix
Citrus Coleslaw
DESSERTS
KID'S MEALS
FAMILY PACKS
Appetizer Pack
10 boudin balls 10 fried green tomatoes 10 alligator bites 8 crab cakes Remoulade sauce
Cajun Pack
Feeds 4 - 6 People 1 quart red beans 1 quart gumbo 1 quart grits 1 quart white rice 24 Shrimp and 24 pieces Andouille Sausage 16 Cornbread Muffins (regular or jalapeno)
Just The Basics - Catfish
Feeds 4- 6 people 2 lbs catfish fillets 1/4 pan mashed potatoes 1/4 pan sauteed green beans
Just The Basics - Chicken
Feeds 4 - 6 people 2 lbs chicken breasts 1/4 pan mashed potatoes 1/4 pan sautéed green beans
Just The Basics - Chicken Fried Steak
Feeds 4 - 6 people 2 lbs Chicken Fried Steak 1/4 pan Mashed Potatoes 1/4 pan Sautéed Green Beans 1 quart White Gravy
Just The Basics - Shrimp
Feeds 4 - 6 people 2 lbs Extra Large Shrimp 1/4 pan Mashed Potatoes 1/4 pan Sautéed Green Beans
Pasta Pack
¼ pan mushroom pasta ¼ pan mac and cheese ½ pan salad (Caesar or house) Sliced Ciabatta
BULK
Bulk Ranch
Bulk Remoulade
Bulk White Gravy
Bulk Tartar Sauce
Bulk Cocktail Sauce
Bulk Honey Mustard
Bulk Blue Cheese Dressing
Bulk Tomatillo
Bulk Cascabel
Bulk Jalapeno Bacon Jam
Bulk Caesar Dressing
Bulk Pesto
Bulk BBQ Sauce
Bulk Bourbon Sauce
Bulk Caramel Sauce
Bulk Creole Seasoning
Bulk Gumbo
Bulk Red Beans
Bulk Lobster Bisque
Bulk House Salad
Bulk Caesar Salad
Bulk Southern Cobb
Bulk Peach St Salad
Bulk Mashed Potatoes
Bulk Mac & Cheese
Bulk Green Beans
Bulk Shrimp & Grits
Bulk Mushroom Pasta
Bulk Chicken and Dumplings
Bulk Veggie Tacos
Coffee
Hot Tea Options
Ice Tea
Soda
Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Agave Vanilla Cream
Diet Pepsi
IBC Root Beer Bottle
12 Oz Bottle
Mexican Coke
17 oz.
Black Cherry
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist & Grenadine, With a cherry on top.
Ginger Beer
Main Root.
Roy Rogers
Pepsi & Grenadine, With a cherry on top.
Hisbiscus Tea
Cocktails
BlackBerry Mint Martini
2 oz WoodyCreek Gin, 1 oz Lime Juice, 1 oz Simple Syrup, 1 oz Blackberry Puree, 1 Mint Sprig.
Brooklyn's Hibiscus Tea
2 oz Still Austin gin, 0.5 oz Lime Juice, 1 oz Simple Syrup, Hibiscus Tea
Buda Bowl
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, 151, melon liqueur, blue curacao, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup & sprite
Caribbean Mojito
Captain Morgan Coconut, mango puree, lime juice, mint leaves, simple syrup & waterloo
Down South Bloody Mary
INGREDIENTS: Tito's Vodka, Zing Zang, Splash of Lime Juice. GARNISH: Tajin Salt Rim, Celery, Olives, Lime Wedge
Down South Lemonade
Improved Old Fashioned
An improved whisky cocktail featuring Bulliet bourbon, House-made rich demerara syrup, Angostura bitters, Orange peel & Luxardo cherry garnish.
Juan’s Michelada
XX Draft, Zing Zang, A dash of Tobasco, Lime Juice, Olive Juice, Lemon Juice, Fine Ground Pepper, Worcestershire.
Main Street Old Fashioned
2 oz Makers Mark, 6 dashes of Angostura Bitters, 1 muddled sugar cube, served over a large ice cube & twist of orange. Classic
Painkiller
Prickly Pair Martini
1.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka, 0.5 oz St. Germain, 1 oz Prickly Pear Puree, 0.5 oz simple syrup, 2 Squeezed Lemons
Texas Tini
1 oz Western Sons Vodka, 1 oz Western Sons Cucumber, 0.75 oz Simple Syrup, 0.75 oz Lime Juice, 1 Jalapeno Slice, Cilantro Sprig.
16 Oz Juans Mich
Margaritas
House Margarita
Well Tequila, Tripple Sec, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice.
Brooklyn's Choice
Agavales Tequila, Paulas Orange Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Juice.
Grapefruit Habanero
Prickly Pear Marg
Shaker Mex-Mart
Pineapple Jalapeno
Mezcal Blackberry
Sweet, Smoky & Tart
Mirna Rita
Skinny Marg
Skinny Paloma
Single Glass Mex-Mart
Mules
Canned Beer Seltzer
Austin East Ciders 12oz
Guinness 16oz
Lone Star 16oz
Lone Star Light 16oz
Modelo 12oz
Build Your Own 6Pack
Click here to create your sixer.
Shotgun Agave Lime
Shotgun Paloma
Spicy Mango Ranch Water (Karbach)
Made with 100% Blue Agave, This Ranch Water is sure to Tingle the taste buds.
Mango White Claw
Black Cherry White Claw
Bottled Beer
512 IPA
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors light
Corona Extra
Dos Equis
Heineken
Michelobe Ultra
Miller Light
Negra Modelo
Shiner
Stella Artois
Heineken 0.0 (NA)
Non-Alcohalic
Texas Select
Build Your Own 6Pack
Click here to create your sixer.
Wine
Dark Horse Cabernet
California
J. Lohr Los Osos Merlot
MacMurrey Pinot Noir
Story Point Cabernet
Spanish Tempranillo
Plum with a lush finish of tobacco and leather.
Terrazas Reserva Malbec
Italian Pinot Grigio
Fruit flavors and floral aromas with a zip of acidity.
Altos Chardonnay
Story Point Chardonnay
Whitehaven Sauvignon blanc
Cupcake Moscato
Whispering Angel Rose
J. Wilkes Pinot Blanc
Bottle Of Wycliff Champagne
Wycliff Brut is a blend of premium California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish. Wycliff Sparkling Wine is a focus for the On-Premise channel and has a unique re-sealable "Twist and Pop" closure which opens and reseals quickly and easily, preserving the fresh taste.
Juice Flight Refill
La Marca Prosecco
Sangria Pitcher
Macchiato Port
Chilean Merlot
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Ciroc
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Click to select single or double.
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Dripping Springs
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Western Son
Western Son Cucumber
Absolut
Well Rum
Bacardi Silver
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Orange
Capt. Morgan Spiced
Capt. Morgan Gingerbread
Capt. Morgan Coconut
Malibu
Sailor Jerry
Myers Dark
Cruzan Hurricane Proof
Plantation 3 Star
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Mist
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Vaniilla
Dickel Rye
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Forty Creek
FourRoses Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Caskmates IPA
Jameson Caskmates Stout
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
An unflinching balance of deep, pre-Prohibition-style bourbon with a robust oak taste, complemented with hints of smooth vanilla and layered caramel.
Makers Mark
Powers Irish Whiskey
Rebecca Creek
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Still Austin Bourbon
Tullamore DEW
TX Whiskey (Blended)
TX Whisky (Straight)
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Screwball
Buchanan's
Chivas Regal 12yr
Dewars
Famous Grouse
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenlivet Founders
Glenmorangie Original
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
McCallan 12yr
Well Tequila
Agavales Silver
Agavales Gold
Altos Olmec Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Dulce Vida Blanco
Dulce Vida Grapefruit
Dulce Vida Lime
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno
Espolon Blanco
Ghost Blanco
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Hornitos
Lalo Blanco
Patron Silver
Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco
Volcan de mi Tierra Reposado
Volcan de mi Tierra Cristalino
Z Tequila Blanco
Z Tequila Reposado
Z Tequila Anejo
Union El Viejo
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Dripping Springs Gin
Hendricks
Still Austin Gin
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Seville Orange
Western Son's Gin
Woody Creek Gin
Empress Gin
Bar Extras
UT Game Day Specials
FROM THE BAR
Weekend Special
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Located in the heart of Buda, we offer Southern Style and Texas cuisine with eclectic scratch-made dishes featuring Cajun/Creole, Interior Mexican, Traditional Southern, and a little BBQ. We offer warm friendly service and a full line of wine, beers, and craft cocktails.
100 N Main St, Buda, TX 78610