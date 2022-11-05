Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn's Down South

100 N Main St

Buda, TX 78610

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Chicken Breast

APPS

Boudin Balls

$12.50

5 Deep-fried Cajun Sausage Balls consisting of ground pork liver, rice, herbs & spices served with remoulade sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

8 House brined green tomatoes with a cornmeal breading and served with remoulade sauce. 🌶

Alligator

$16.00

Fried spicy alligator served with remoulade sauce. 🌶🌶

Spinach Dip

$16.00

Cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan, spinach, herbs & spices topped with smoked gouda. Served with ciabatta bread

Loaded Fries

$10.00

French fries topped with bacon crumbles, green onion and your choice of cheddar or parmesan cheese

Crab Stuffed Avocado

$14.50

Avocado, crab, cilantro, spices, panko breading, tomatillo salsa & citrus coleslaw

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Lump crab meat, mayonnaise, creole mustard, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, herbs & spices served with remoulade sauce.

SOUPS/SALADS

House Salad

$13.00+

Spring mix, tomato wedges, cucumber slices, shredded carrots & house made croutons

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing & house made croutons

Peach St

$14.00+

Spring mix, toasted pecans, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, shredded carrots, tomato wedges & sliced cucumber

Southern Cobb

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheddar, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, cucumber slices, shredded carrots & tomato wedges

Flaca Bowl

$15.00

Spinach, chipotle shredded chicken with mushrooms, black beans, white rice, diced tomatoes & shredded cheddar. 🌶

Gumbo

$8.50+

Shredded chicken, andouille sausage, trinity, tomatoes, okra, herbs, spices, dark roux & steamed white rice. 🌶🌶

Lobster Bisque

$9.50+

Tomato and lobster broth based cream soup with saffron, garnished with diced tomatoes and lobster meat

SANDWICHES

1/2 Sandwich Combo

$13.00

Choose a 1/2 sandwich or veggie tacos & a soup or salad

967 Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, fried onion strings, fried egg, American cheese & jalapeno bacon jam on a sourdough honey bun

Bayou Burger

$15.00

Blackened 1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, Tasso ham, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a jalapeno cheddar bun. 🌶🌶

BLFGT

$13.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce & fried green tomatoes on sprouted wheat bread

Black & Blue

$14.00

1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, grilled onions, blue cheese crumbles & a balsamic glaze, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and pickles on a sourdough honey bun

BLT

$11.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on sprouted wheat bread

Chicken Club

$15.00

Chicken breast (grilled, fried or blackened), avocado, pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on Texas Toast

Ciabatta Melt

$14.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, smoked gouda & basil pecan goat cheese pesto on fresh ciabatta bread

Classic Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb choice Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions on a sourdough honey bun

Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with spinach, onion, zucchini & tomatoes on a ciabatta bread with basil pecan goat cheese pesto

Meatless Burger

$14.00

6oz meatless patty, avocado chipotle "mayo", lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a sourdough honey bun

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

8oz house made Cajun style slice of meatloaf on sprouted wheat bread with green tomato relish and spring mix

Portobello Swiss

$14.00

Grilled garlic & herb marinated Portobello mushroom with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & a balsamic glaze on a sourdough honey bun

ENTREES / SMALL PLATES

Two corn tostadas topped with tomatillo & cascabel salsas, two eggs, queso freso, pickled onions & cilantro. Served with refried black beans

Veggie Tacos

$13.50

Sauteed zucchini, onions, spinach & tomatoes on corn tortillas (3) topped with queso fresco, tomatillo salsa & avocado crema

Gorditas

$14.50

Fried masa, chipotle & mushroom shredded chicken, escabeche & avocado crema

Chicken Dumplings

$18.00

Shredded chicken, cheddar thyme dumplings, onion, celery & carrots in a savory gravy

Basil Pasta

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed in a basil cauliflower sauce

Red Beans & Rice

$14.00

Slow cooked red beans in a spicy chicken broth with bacon, andouille sausage, trinity & steamed white rice

Huevos Divorciados

$14.00

Two corn tostadas topped with tomatillo and cascabel salsas, two eggs, pickled onions and cilantro. Served with refried black beans and queso fresco

Shrimp N Grits

$21.00

Creamy cheesy grits, blackened shrimp, andouille sausage & corn bacon butter

Mushroom Pasta

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed in a mushroom cream sauce & topped with parmesan cheese & parsley

Large Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Penne pasta tossed in a American cheese cream sauce

Large Butter Noodle

$7.00

Penne pasta tossed in butter

A LA CARTE

Achiote Pork Chop

$19.00

BBQ Cauliflower Steak

$7.00

Cauliflower roasted with BBQ seasoning and topped with BBQ sauce

Catfish

$9.00

8 oz of USA Farmed Catfish Filet(s)

Chicken Breast

$7.50

6 oz Anti-biotic Free Chicken Breast

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

10 oz hand-battered steak served with cream gravy

Portobello

$7.00

Garlic and herb marinated grilled portobello

Salmon

$13.00

6 oz Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon Filet

Shrimp 8ct

$12.00

8 Extra Large Gulf Shrimp

Snapper

$14.00

6 oz Pacific Snapper Filet

Stuffed Salmon

$16.00

6 oz Atlantic Salmon Filet stuffed with a savory Crab and Spinach Cream Cheese filling topped with Panko and Parmesan

A La Carte Sides Plate

Chipotle Shredded Chicken

$6.00

SIDES

Beyond Sausage

$3.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Ciabatta Basket

$4.50

Cup of Fruit

$3.50

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$5.50

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.50

Grits

$4.50

Hush puppies

$4.50

Lg Corn Bread (8)

$9.00

s/d Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.50

Sautéed spinach

$4.50

Side Andouille

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Sm S/d Fruit

$2.00

Sm Corn Bread (4)

$5.00

Spicy Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

White Toast

$2.50

Wheat Toast

$2.50

White Rice

$4.50

Veggie Mix

$4.50

Citrus Coleslaw

$4.50

DESSERTS

Chocolate Strawberry cheesecake pie. Chocolate graham crust, strawberry cheesecake filling,chocolate whip cream topped with chocolate drizzle and strawberry garnish

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Seasonal Pie

$7.00

Apple Cranberry- brown butter pie crust, cranberry filling, spiced poached apples

Ice Cream

$2.50

Float

$7.00

KID'S MEALS

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.49

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Butter Noodles

$5.00

SAUCES/EXTRAS

Sauces

Dressings

Toppings

Vegetables

Bread

Cheese

Proteins

FAMILY PACKS

Appetizer Pack

$60.00

10 boudin balls 10 fried green tomatoes 10 alligator bites 8 crab cakes Remoulade sauce

Cajun Pack

$80.00

Feeds 4 - 6 People 1 quart red beans 1 quart gumbo 1 quart grits 1 quart white rice 24 Shrimp and 24 pieces Andouille Sausage 16 Cornbread Muffins (regular or jalapeno)

Just The Basics - Catfish

$60.00

Feeds 4- 6 people 2 lbs catfish fillets 1/4 pan mashed potatoes 1/4 pan sauteed green beans

Just The Basics - Chicken

$50.00

Feeds 4 - 6 people 2 lbs chicken breasts 1/4 pan mashed potatoes 1/4 pan sautéed green beans

Just The Basics - Chicken Fried Steak

$65.00

Feeds 4 - 6 people 2 lbs Chicken Fried Steak 1/4 pan Mashed Potatoes 1/4 pan Sautéed Green Beans 1 quart White Gravy

Just The Basics - Shrimp

$70.00

Feeds 4 - 6 people 2 lbs Extra Large Shrimp 1/4 pan Mashed Potatoes 1/4 pan Sautéed Green Beans

Pasta Pack

$45.00

¼ pan mushroom pasta ¼ pan mac and cheese ½ pan salad (Caesar or house) Sliced Ciabatta

BULK

Bulk Ranch

$3.00+

Bulk Remoulade

$3.00+

Bulk White Gravy

$1.50+

Bulk Tartar Sauce

$3.00+

Bulk Cocktail Sauce

$3.00+

Bulk Honey Mustard

$3.00+

Bulk Blue Cheese Dressing

$3.00+

Bulk Tomatillo

$5.00+

Bulk Cascabel

$5.00+

Bulk Jalapeno Bacon Jam

$6.00+

Bulk Caesar Dressing

$3.00+

Bulk Pesto

$6.00+

Bulk BBQ Sauce

$3.00+

Bulk Bourbon Sauce

$4.00+

Bulk Caramel Sauce

$4.00+

Bulk Creole Seasoning

$5.00+

Bulk Gumbo

$35.00+

Bulk Red Beans

$40.00+

Bulk Lobster Bisque

$60.00+

Bulk House Salad

$25.00+

Bulk Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Bulk Southern Cobb

$30.00+

Bulk Peach St Salad

$30.00+

Bulk Mashed Potatoes

$10.00+

Bulk Mac & Cheese

$15.00+

Bulk Green Beans

$10.00+

Bulk Shrimp & Grits

$60.00+

Bulk Mushroom Pasta

$30.00+

Bulk Chicken and Dumplings

$50.00+

Bulk Veggie Tacos

$25.00+

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea Options

Earl Gray

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Green Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Rooibos

$3.00

Ice Tea

Sweet

Sweet

$3.50

Sweetened with Sugar.

Un Sweet

Un Sweet

$3.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

1/2 Unsweet tea 1/2 Tropicana Lemonade.

Juice Options

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

RedBull

RedBull

$4.00
Sugar Free RedBull

Sugar Free RedBull

$4.00
Tangerine RedBull

Tangerine RedBull

$4.00

Watermelon RedBull

$4.00

Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.80

Lemonade

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Agave Vanilla Cream

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
IBC Root Beer Bottle

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$4.00

12 Oz Bottle

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

17 oz.

Black Cherry

$3.50
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist & Grenadine, With a cherry on top.

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Main Root.

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Pepsi & Grenadine, With a cherry on top.

Water

Water

Waterloo Sparkling

Waterloo Sparkling

$1.50

12 oz Can.

Waterloo Lime

Waterloo Lime

$1.75

12 oz Can.

Club Soda

$0.75

Hisbiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

House-made Hibiscus Tea

Cocktails

BlackBerry Mint Martini

$12.00

2 oz WoodyCreek Gin, 1 oz Lime Juice, 1 oz Simple Syrup, 1 oz Blackberry Puree, 1 Mint Sprig.

Brooklyn's Hibiscus Tea

$12.00

2 oz Still Austin gin, 0.5 oz Lime Juice, 1 oz Simple Syrup, Hibiscus Tea

Buda Bowl

$15.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, 151, melon liqueur, blue curacao, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup & sprite

Caribbean Mojito

$12.00

Captain Morgan Coconut, mango puree, lime juice, mint leaves, simple syrup & waterloo

Down South Bloody Mary

$10.00

INGREDIENTS: Tito's Vodka, Zing Zang, Splash of Lime Juice. GARNISH: Tajin Salt Rim, Celery, Olives, Lime Wedge

Down South Lemonade

$12.00

Improved Old Fashioned

$13.00

An improved whisky cocktail featuring Bulliet bourbon, House-made rich demerara syrup, Angostura bitters, Orange peel & Luxardo cherry garnish.

Juan’s Michelada

$10.00

XX Draft, Zing Zang, A dash of Tobasco, Lime Juice, Olive Juice, Lemon Juice, Fine Ground Pepper, Worcestershire.

Main Street Old Fashioned

$12.00

2 oz Makers Mark, 6 dashes of Angostura Bitters, 1 muddled sugar cube, served over a large ice cube & twist of orange. Classic

Painkiller

Painkiller

$15.00

Prickly Pair Martini

$12.00

1.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka, 0.5 oz St. Germain, 1 oz Prickly Pear Puree, 0.5 oz simple syrup, 2 Squeezed Lemons

Texas Tini

$12.00

1 oz Western Sons Vodka, 1 oz Western Sons Cucumber, 0.75 oz Simple Syrup, 0.75 oz Lime Juice, 1 Jalapeno Slice, Cilantro Sprig.

16 Oz Juans Mich

$5.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$6.00

Well Tequila, Tripple Sec, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice.

Brooklyn's Choice

$12.00

Agavales Tequila, Paulas Orange Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Splash of Orange Juice.

Grapefruit Habanero

$14.00

Prickly Pear Marg

$14.00

Shaker Mex-Mart

$15.00

Pineapple Jalapeno

$14.00

Mezcal Blackberry

$15.00

Sweet, Smoky & Tart

Mirna Rita

$14.00

Skinny Marg

$12.00

Skinny Paloma

$12.00

Single Glass Mex-Mart

$10.00

Mules

Georgia Mule

$11.00

Honey Mule

$11.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Sangria Mexican Mule

$14.00

Texas Mule

$11.00
Peach Mezcal Mule

Peach Mezcal Mule

$14.00

Canned Beer Seltzer

Austin East Ciders 12oz

$5.00

Guinness 16oz

$6.00

Lone Star 16oz

$4.00

Lone Star Light 16oz

$4.00

Modelo 12oz

$3.50

Build Your Own 6Pack

$20.00

Click here to create your sixer.

Shotgun Agave Lime

$3.00

Shotgun Paloma

$3.00
Spicy Mango Ranch Water (Karbach)

Spicy Mango Ranch Water (Karbach)

$5.50

Made with 100% Blue Agave, This Ranch Water is sure to Tingle the taste buds.

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Bottled Beer

512 IPA

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Michelobe Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Shiner

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.00
Heineken 0.0 (NA)

Heineken 0.0 (NA)

$4.00

Non-Alcohalic

Texas Select

$3.50

Build Your Own 6Pack

$20.00

Click here to create your sixer.

Wine

Dark Horse Cabernet

$28.00

California

J. Lohr Los Osos Merlot

$36.00

MacMurrey Pinot Noir

$36.00

Story Point Cabernet

$32.00Out of stock
Spanish Tempranillo

Spanish Tempranillo

$31.00

Plum with a lush finish of tobacco and leather.

Terrazas Reserva Malbec

$32.00Out of stock
Italian Pinot Grigio

Italian Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Fruit flavors and floral aromas with a zip of acidity.

Altos Chardonnay

$36.00

Story Point Chardonnay

$32.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon blanc

$36.00

Cupcake Moscato

$28.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$36.00

J. Wilkes Pinot Blanc

$36.00
Bottle Of Wycliff Champagne

Bottle Of Wycliff Champagne

$19.00

Wycliff Brut is a blend of premium California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish. Wycliff Sparkling Wine is a focus for the On-Premise channel and has a unique re-sealable "Twist and Pop" closure which opens and reseals quickly and easily, preserving the fresh taste.

Juice Flight Refill

La Marca Prosecco

$28.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Macchiato Port

$24.95

Chilean Merlot

$32.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$5.50+

Absolut Vanilla

$5.50+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Ciroc

$9.00+
Deep Eddy

Deep Eddy

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.75+
Deep Eddy Lemon

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.75+

Click to select single or double.

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.75+

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.75+

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00+
Deep Eddy Ruby Red

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.75+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00+

Dripping Springs

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Western Son

$5.75+

Western Son Cucumber

$5.75+
Absolut

Absolut

$5.50+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Bacardi Silver

$5.50+

Bacardi Limon

$5.00+

Bacardi Orange

$5.00+

Capt. Morgan Spiced

$5.75+

Capt. Morgan Gingerbread

$5.25+

Capt. Morgan Coconut

$5.25+

Malibu

$5.00+

Sailor Jerry

$5.75+

Myers Dark

$5.25+

Cruzan Hurricane Proof

$5.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.50+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00+

Bulleit Rye

$7.00+

Canadian Mist

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50+

Crown Royal Vaniilla

$6.50+

Dickel Rye

$6.50+

Elijah Craig

$8.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Forty Creek

$8.00+
FourRoses Bourbon

FourRoses Bourbon

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.75+

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00+

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$7.75+

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$8.25+

Jim Beam

$5.50+
Knob Creek Bourbon

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00+

An unflinching balance of deep, pre-Prohibition-style bourbon with a robust oak taste, complemented with hints of smooth vanilla and layered caramel.

Makers Mark

$7.50+

Powers Irish Whiskey

$8.00+

Rebecca Creek

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$5.50+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Still Austin Bourbon

$8.00+

Tullamore DEW

$7.00+

TX Whiskey (Blended)

$8.50+
TX Whisky (Straight)

TX Whisky (Straight)

$9.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.50+

Screwball

$8.00+

Buchanan's

$7.50+

Chivas Regal 12yr

$10.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Famous Grouse

$7.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$11.00+

Glenlivet Founders

$10.00+

Glenmorangie Original

$8.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.25+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00+

McCallan 12yr

$16.50+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Agavales Silver

$4.50+

Agavales Gold

$4.50+

Altos Olmec Silver

$6.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$8.50+

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00+

Dulce Vida Blanco

$8.00+

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$7.00+

Dulce Vida Lime

$7.00+

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$7.00+

Espolon Blanco

$6.00+

Ghost Blanco

$7.00+

Herradura Blanco

$7.50+

Herradura Reposado

$8.50+

Herradura Anejo

$11.00+

Hornitos

$6.50+

Lalo Blanco

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco

$8.50+

Volcan de mi Tierra Reposado

$10.00+

Volcan de mi Tierra Cristalino

$14.00+

Z Tequila Blanco

$6.75+

Z Tequila Reposado

$7.50+

Z Tequila Anejo

$8.00+

Union El Viejo

$17.00+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50+

Dripping Springs Gin

$6.50+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Still Austin Gin

$6.50+

Tanqueray

$8.50+

Tanqueray Seville Orange

$7.50+

Western Son's Gin

$6.00+

Woody Creek Gin

$7.00+

Empress Gin

$8.00+

Bar Extras

Olive Skewer (3)

$0.75

Side Of Olives (8)

$0.99

Cup Of Olives (20)

$1.50

Cherry Skewer (3)

$0.50

Side Of Cherries (8)

$0.99

Cup Of Cherries (20)

$1.50

UT Game Day Specials

UT 16 oz Bottle

$4.00

UT TouchDown FireBall Shot

$2.00

FROM THE BAR

Build Your Own 6Pack

$20.00

Click here to create your sixer.

Skinny Marg

$12.00

Skinny Paloma

$12.00

Prickly Pair Martini

$12.00

1.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka, 0.5 oz St. Germain, 1 oz Prickly Pear Puree, 0.5 oz simple syrup, 2 Squeezed Lemons

Shaker Mex-Mart

$15.00

Grapefruit Habanero

$9.00

Weekend Special

Weekend Special

$29.99

Grilled 12 oz Ribeye, Cheesy Chorizo Potatoes, Poblano Sauteed Mushrooms, and Pickled Radishes

Seasonal Pie

$7.00

Shirts

Black

$25.00

Seasonings

Blackened Seasoning

$3.25+

Glassware

Wine Glass

$8.00

Koozy

Pink Coozy

$3.00

Burgundy Coozy

$3.00

Gray Coozy

$3.00

Camo Coozy

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

Weekend Special

$29.99

Grilled 12 oz Ribeye, Cheesy Chorizo Potatoes, Poblano Sauteed Mushrooms, and Pickled Radishes

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Buda, we offer Southern Style and Texas cuisine with eclectic scratch-made dishes featuring Cajun/Creole, Interior Mexican, Traditional Southern, and a little BBQ. We offer warm friendly service and a full line of wine, beers, and craft cocktails.

Website

Location

100 N Main St, Buda, TX 78610

Directions

