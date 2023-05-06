Brooklyn V's Pizza - Queen Creek

Restaurant info

Brooklyn V’s Pizza is family owned and operated. Born in Brooklyn, Vito LoPiccolo owned restaurants in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens, NY for 20 years. Since moving to Arizona, Vito has owned and worked at restaurants in Scottsdale, and is now the proud proprietor of four Brooklyn V’s Pizza locations; in Gilbert, Queen Creek, and two in Chandler, AZ At Brooklyn V’s, we use only the finest ingredients and make our dough and sauce from scratch. We pride ourselves on customer service and strive to provide great tasting food at reasonable prices with a comfortable atmosphere. Our family looks forward to sharing a taste of Sicily with you!

Website