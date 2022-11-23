Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooks Burgers Pismo Beach

3,025 Reviews

$$

220 5 Cities Dr

Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Jam Burger

Specials

The Trinity

$9.00

Braised Pork, Fried eg, 1/3 lb burger on a bun with an avocado aioli. *While supplies last

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$11.00

1/3 lb. burger topped with Our Signature Bacon Jam, & Colby Jack Cheese, on a fresh baked bun w/ lettuce, Tomato, Grilled onion and Boss Sauce.

Locals Favorite

Locals Favorite

$9.00

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Cheese and your choice of one (1) topping and choice of sauce on a fresh baked bun.

Signature Burgers

A selection of our favorite 1/3 pound burger creations!
Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$11.00

Grilled Pineapple,Teriyaki Drizzle, Lettuce, Tomato,Grilled onion, Colby Jack Cheese, and Toasted Sesame.

Black and Bleu

Black and Bleu

$11.00

Bacon, Bleu cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Boss Sauce.

Brooksy BBQ

Brooksy BBQ

$12.00

Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.

California Kid

California Kid

$12.00

Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Grilled onions, Tomato, Ranch, Pepper Jack, Topped with Roasted Jalapeno.

Golden State Burger

Golden State Burger

$12.00

Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$11.00

Sliced Mushrooms & Grilled Onion, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato.

Burgers

Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.
Brooks Burger

Brooks Burger

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.

Big Boy

Big Boy

$10.00

Two patties, lettuce, Boss sauce, tomato and grilled onions.

Sandwiches

Big Bird

Big Bird

$12.00

Chargrilled Chicken, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce &Tomato, Colby Jack on Sourdough with Boss Sauce

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Our chicken filet breaded in panko then golden fried, served on Fresh baked bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Colby jack cheese, & Red Onion with Honey Mustard.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Black bean patty, spring mix, tomato, avocado, cilantro aioli on a fresh baked bun.

Tri Tip Sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Hoagie with BBQ sauce.

Wings

8 Wings

$15.00

Salads

Brooks Salad

Brooks Salad

$12.00

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.00
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$5.00
Tots

Tots

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Big boat of Fries

Big boat of Fries

$7.00
Big boat of Sweet Potato Fries

Big boat of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Big boat of Gourmet Onion Rings

Big boat of Gourmet Onion Rings

$7.00
Big boat of Tots

Big boat of Tots

$7.00

Make it a combo

Fries with choice of beverage

$4.00

Tots with choice of beverage

$4.00

Side of Gourmet onion rings with choice of beverage

$5.00

Sweet potato fries with choice of beverage

$5.00Out of stock

Side salad and choice of beverage

$4.00

Proteins a la carte

Chicken CRISPY

$4.50

Chicken GRILLED

$4.50

Hamburger patty

$4.50

Sliced Tri-Tip

$6.99

Xtra Slider

$2.50

Chicken Strip

$1.00

Side of Sauce

Boss Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Ranch Sauce

Honey Mustard

Balsamic Dressing

Buffalo Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Mayo

Ketchup

Mustard

Cilantro Aioli

Mixed Drinks

Brooks Strawberry lemon drop

Brooks Strawberry lemon drop

$6.95Out of stock

Canned and bottled beer

Coors Light

$4.50Out of stock

Modelo

$4.50Out of stock

Pacifico

$4.50Out of stock

White Claw mango

$4.75Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.50Out of stock

Brooks Hard Cider

$5.75Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.50Out of stock

On tap

Fig mtn blonde

$5.40

Davy Brown

$8.40

Modelo

$7.00

Hoppy poppy

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.80

Guava IPA

$8.00

Topa Spectro IPA

$8.00

Drinks

Small Drink

$1.35

Large Drink

$2.95

Water

Shakes

Vanilla shake

$4.00

Strawberry shake

$4.00

Cookies and Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Shake

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brooks Burgers is a fast casual burger joint with incredible food at a great price and excellent customer service. Brooks Burgers Good for the Soul

Website

Location

220 5 Cities Dr, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Directions

Gallery
Brooks Burgers image
Brooks Burgers image
Brooks Burgers image
Brooks Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse - Shell Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1127 Shell Beach Rd Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Sunsets at Pismo
orange starNo Reviews
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
The Spoon Trade - 295 W Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
295 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pismo Beach

La Bodega - Pismo Beach
orange star4.6 • 664
790 Price St Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pismo Beach
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston