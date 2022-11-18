Brooks Burgers imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Brooks Burgers Riverpark

No reviews yet

190 El Camino

Fresno, CA 93720

Specials

The Wagyu Burger

The Wagyu Burger

$9.40 Out of stock

A quarter pound wagyu patty topped with cheddar, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions on a bed of baby arugula served with a garlic aioli.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$9.32

1/3 lb. burger topped with Our Signature Bacon Jam, & Colby Jack Cheese, on a fresh baked bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled onion and Boss Sauce.

Locals Favorite

Locals Favorite

$8.39

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Cheese and your choice of one (1) topping and choice of sauce on a fresh baked bun.

Signature Burgers

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$10.26

Grilled Pineapple,Teriyaki Drizzle, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled onion, Colby Jack Cheese, and Toasted Sesame.

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$10.34

Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Boss Sauce.

Brooksy BBQ

Brooksy BBQ

$10.76

Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.

California Kid

California Kid

$11.42

Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Grilled onions, Tomato, Ranch, Pepper Jack, Topped w/ Roasted Jalapeno.

Golden State Burger

Golden State Burger

$11.03

Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$10.37

Sliced Mushrooms & Grilled Onion, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato.

Burgers

Brooks Burger

Brooks Burger

$6.65

Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.

Big Boy

Big Boy

$10.07

Two patties, Lettuce, Boss sauce, Tomato and grilled Onions.

Sandwiches

Big Bird

Big Bird

$11.31

Chargrilled Chicken, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce &Tomato, Colby/Jack on Sourdough w/ Boss Sauce

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$9.80
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$9.92

Black bean patty, spring mix, tomato, avocado, cilantro aioli on a fresh baked bun.

Tri Tip Sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich

$13.52 Out of stock

Fresh Baked Hoagie w/ BBQ sauce.

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.40
12 Wings

12 Wings

$16.70

Make It A Combo

Fries & Drink

$4.35

Tots & Drink

$4.35

Side Salad & Drink

$4.80

Sweet Potato Fries & Drink

$4.75

Onion Rings & Drink

$5.30

Salads

Brooks Salad

Brooks Salad

$11.03
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.68

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.34
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.34
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.34

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.75
Tots

Tots

$3.50
Chili

Chili

$4.55

Proteins a la carte

Chicken Grilled

$4.50

Beef Patty

$4.50

Sliced Tri-Tip

$6.99 Out of stock

Chicken Strip Each

$1.00

5 chicken strips.

A side of Sauce

Boss Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Ranch Sauce

Honey Mustard

Balsamic Dressing

Buffalo Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Mayo

Ketchup

Mustard

Cilantro Aioli

Drinks

Small Drink

$1.35

Large Drink

$2.79

Water

Shakes

Chocolate shake

$4.19

Vanilla shake

$4.19

Strawberry shake

$4.19

Cookies & Cream Shakes

$4.19
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bringing people together, one burger at a time!

190 El Camino, Fresno, CA 93720

Directions

Brooks Burgers image
Main pic

