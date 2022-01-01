Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooks Tavern and Grill

No reviews yet

2220 Logans Boulevard N. Unit 804

Naples, FL 34119

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Todd's Way
Western

Appetizers

Appetizer Special

$9.95

Brooks Chips

$12.99

Buffalo, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Garlic Hot Ranch OR Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheese Curds

$10.75

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Fried Pickles

$9.95Out of stock

Full Wings

$17.99

Half Wings

$8.99

Brooks Ketchup

Korean Cailiflower

$9.99

Onion ring appetizer

$9.99

Pretzel

$11.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar

Stuffed Onion Rings App

$2.50

Garlic Herb Mayo

White Cheddar Cheese Fries

$8.99

Burgers

Cali

$14.50

Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Classic

$12.99

Donut

$14.99

American Cheese, Bacon

Fig and F.I.N.E.

$14.99

Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Grilled Onions

Herb

$14.75

Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Bacon

Patty Melt

$13.50

Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread

Pesto and Goat Cheese

$14.99

Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato

Rylee's Ragin Cajun

$13.75

Blackened, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese

Sandras Hottie

$14.50

Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos

Todd's Way

$14.99

Bacon, Fried Egg, American cheese, provolone cheese

Twice Baked

$14.75

Cream Cheese, Provolone cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese , Potato sticks, Bacon, Green Onions

Western

$14.75

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring Single, BBQ Sauce

Blue

$14.75

Blue Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Apple slices

Goober

$13.50

Peanut Butter, Bacon

Greek Burger

$13.50

Hot Buffalo Blue

$14.99

Jamaican Me Crazy

$14.25

Korean

$14.75

Korean BBQ sauce, Duck Bacon, Cole Slaw

Reuben Burger

$14.50

Corned beef, 1,000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese

Tex Mex

$14.25

Chili topping, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos

The Farm

$14.99

Sandwiches & Hot Dogs

*Chicago Dog Dinner

$10.50

*Kraut Hot Dog Dinner

$10.50

Sauerkraut, Hot Mustard

*Southern Hot Dog Dinner

$12.99

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw Topping

Bacon & Cheese Dog

$10.99

Chili CHZ ONION Dog

$10.99

Corndog (Adult)

$10.95

BLT

$13.99

Roast Beef, Aju Sauce

Grilled Cheese (Adult)

$10.95

Philly Cheese

$13.75

Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Rueben

$13.75

Corned Beef OR Turkey

Salmon BLT

$16.95

Spicy Blue

$10.99

Turkey Club

$13.75

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Vienna Beef Dog

$9.50

Prime Rib Sandwich Special

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kids PB&J

$8.99

Kids Donut Burger

$8.99

Kids Burger

$8.99

Soups / Salads

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the day (Bowl)

$7.99

Chili

$4.99+

Autumn Salad

$12.99

Apples, Bacon, Cranberries, Raw Onions, Pecans, Goat Cheese

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Diced Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato

Greek Salad

$12.50

Tomato, Green Peppers, Raw Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese

Gumbo Cup

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Large House Salad

$10.99

Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Small House Salad

$5.50

Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers

Thai Chicken

$15.99

From The Farm

1/2 Roast Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Bourbon Gumbo Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Pot Pie Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Prime Rib 10oz Dinner

$29.95

Prime Rib 14oz Dinner

$36.95

STL Full Rack

$31.99

STl Ribs 1/2 Rack

$19.95

Street Tacos

$14.99

Chicken Asiago

$16.95

From The Sea

Grouper

$23.95

Catch of The Day

$15.95Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Fish N Chips

$15.95

Ala Carte Sides

Barbecue Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Fresh Veggies

$3.99

House Chips

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Parmesan Cajun Fries

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side of Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Primavera Lasagna Lunch

$14.99

Primavera Lasagna Dinner

$19.50

Bolognese Lasagna Lunch

$15.99

Bolognese Lasagna Dinner

$21.50

Pizza

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$11.99

The Garden Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

White Pizza

$10.99

Mardi Gras Pizza

$11.99

Cheese Pizza With Red Sauce

$10.99

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Triple Choc Cake

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Ice Cream

*Double Scoop

$8.50

*Mini Scoop

$4.00

*Single Scoop

$5.00

*Triple Scoop

$9.99

Cake / Pie

$7.95+

Celebration Shakes

$16.00

Cotton Candy

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Large Shake

$7.00

*Pint

$10.95

*Quart

$15.95

Say what Shakes

$8.00

Small Shake

$3.50

Sundae

$8.50

Toppings

$0.75

Ice Cream Quick Screen

$4.00+

N/A Bev

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Infused Drink (N/A)

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Boylan 1/2 & 1/2

$8.00

Birch Beer (Boylans)

$4.99

Black Cherry (Boylans)

$4.99

Ginger Ale (Boylans)

$4.99

Grape (Boylans)

$4.99

Lemon Seltzer (Boylans)

$4.99

Lime Seltzers (boylans)

$4.99

Orange (Boylans)

$4.99

Rootbeer (Boylans)

$4.99

Raspberry Seltzer (boylans)

$4.99

Shirley Temple ( boylans)

$4.99

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottled Sprite

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Water

Q ginger Beer

$4.50

Beer

3 Mavins Encore IPA

$6.00

3 Mavins Lager

$6.00

Beekeepers Honey

$7.00

Big Storm Wavemaker

$8.00

Big Top Hawaiian Lion

$6.50

Brewbus You're My Boy Blue

$6.75

Bud Light

$4.25

Bud Zero

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Burst Session Sour IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.25

Copper Tail Free Dive

$6.75

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Fort Meyers Peanut Porter

$6.50

Goose 312

$6.50

Guiness

$8.00

Happy Dad Lemon Lime

$5.25

Happy Dad Pineapple

$5.25

Happy Dad Watermelon

$5.25

Happy Dad Wild Cherry

$5.25

Heinken

$6.00

Islamorada Channel Maker IPA

$6.50

Islamorada Sandbar Sunday

$6.50

Keewaydin Crusher Cream Ale

$6.50

Key Lime Cider

$6.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.50

Kona Long Board

$6.50

Lagunitos IPA

$5.50

Landshark

$5.75

Mango Cider (Aces)

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Modelo Negro

$6.25

Omission Pale Ale

$6.75

Pineapple Cider (Ace's)

$6.00

Pulp Friction

$7.00

Quad Bourbon Barrel

$11.00

Shock Top

$6.00

St. Paulie N/A

$5.00

Sweet Water 420

$6.50

Tampa Bay Reef Donkey

$8.00

Tank 7

$8.50

Tres Toros (Mexican Style) Lager

$6.50

Whiskey barrel Stout

$11.00

White Claw Blood Orange

$8.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.25

White Claw Mango

$5.25

Woodchuck Apple Amber

$6.50

Woodchuck Pear

$6.50

WW Burst sour ipa

$6.00

Yueling

$4.25

Cocktails

Frozen Sangria

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Blood Orange Old Fash

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.50

Coconut Keylime

$10.50

Coffee Drinks

$8.00

Cotton Candy

$10.50

Drink Special

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lemonade Squeeze

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.25

Melon Ball

$9.00

Mid Summer

$10.50

Mojito Crush

$10.50

N/A Peachy Palmer

$5.50

N/A Strawberry Lemonade Squeeze

$5.50

Negroni

$10.00

Pineapple Mai Tai

$10.50

Purple Hooter

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$10.50

Strawberry Lemonade Squeeze

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Woody Wagon Margarita

$10.50

Draft Beer

Brooks Amber

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA Draft

$4.25

Porpoise Draft

$8.00

Rotating Craft

$6.50

Olde naples Blonde Draft

$8.00

Space Dust IPA Draft

$8.00

Stella Draft

$8.00

Turtle Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon Draft

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Tequila

Whiskey / Bourbon

Rum

Gin

Brandy / Cognac

Scotch

Cordials

Wine - BOTTLE

BTL Bourgeois Medoc Cru

$50.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon 1000 Stories

$38.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Coastal Vines

$20.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Daou

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay B.R. Cohn Silver Label

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay Bonterra

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay Cakebread

$89.00

BTL Chardonnay Coastal Vines

$20.00

BTL Malbec Callia

$21.00

BTL Merlot Coastal Vines

$20.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Coastal Vines

$20.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Le Rime Banfi

$22.00

BTL Pinot Noir Coastal Vines

$20.00

BTL Pinot Noir Evolution

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir Hahn

$31.00

BTL Pinot Noir Talbott

$42.00

BTL Presecco LaLuna Split

$10.00

BTL Reisling J.Lohr Bay Mist

$33.00

BTL Rose Aime Roquesante

$22.00

BTL Sangiovesse Dogajolo

$28.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Wild Rock Infamous Goose

$32.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Coastal Vines

$20.00

BTL Orion Swift

$80.00

Wine - GLASS

GL 1000 Stories Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Bonterra Chard

$9.00

GL BR Cohn Chard

$15.00

GL Callia Malbec

$7.00

GL Coastal Vines Cabernet

$7.00

GL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Coastal Vines Merlot

$7.00

GL Coastal Vines Merlot

$7.00

GL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GL Doau Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GL Dogajolo Sangiovesse

$9.00

GL Evolution Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Hahn Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GL J. Lohr Bay Mist Reisling

$10.00

GL Le Rime Banfi Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Roquesante Rose

$8.00

Adult Shakes

Boozy Berries Shake

$12.00

Campfire Wasted Shake

$12.00

Kick Start My Heart Shake

$12.00

The Local's Favorite Shake

$12.00

Twisted Pina Colada Shake

$12.00

Slippin Mud Slide

$12.00

Ice Cream Shop

*Mini Scoop

$4.00

*Single Scoop

$5.00

*Double Scoop

$8.50

*Triple Scoop

$9.99

*Pint

$10.95

*Quart

$15.95

Classic Milkshake

$7.00

Gourmet Milkshake

$8.00

Small Shake

$3.50

Celebration Shakes

$16.00

Say what Shakes

$8.00

Beer Shake Special

$8.00

Sundae

$8.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Cake / Pie

$7.95+

Cotton Candy

$3.50

HH Liquor

HH Vodka

HH Tequila

HH Whiskey / Bourbon

HH Rum

HH Gin

HH Brandy / Cognac

HH Scotch

HH Cordials

HH Beer

HH Budweiser

$3.50

HH Bud Light

$3.50

HH Bud Zero

$3.50

HH Coors Light

$3.50

HH Miller Lite

$3.50

HH Yueling

$3.50

HH Michelob Ultra

$3.50

HH Draft Beer

HH Brooks Amber Draft

$3.50

HH Mich Ultra Draft

$3.50

HH Porpoise Draft

$6.00

HH Olde Naples Blonde Draft

$6.00

HH Space Dust IPA Draft

$6.00

HH Stella Draft

$6.00

HH Turtle Draft

$6.00

HH Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Rotating Craft

$6.50

HH Food

HH Pretzel

$8.00

HH Korean Cauliflower

$8.00

HH Jalapeno Street Taco

$4.00+

HH Bone in Wing

$1.00

HH Slider

$3.50

HH Happy Pepperoni

$10.00

HH Happy Cheese Pizza

$10.00

HH Chicken Pesto Pizza

$10.00

HH Slider w/Cheese

$4.00

HH Eggrolls

$8.00

HH Wine

HH Chardonnay

$5.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$5.00

HH Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

HH Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

HH Pinot Noir

$5.00

HH Merlot

$5.00

Tea Bar

Berry Bliss Tea sweetened

$4.99

Berry Bliss Tea unsweetened

$4.99

Black Hibiscus sweetened

$4.99

Black Hibiscus unsweetened

$4.99

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Organic Lemonade Frozen

$4.99

Peach Tea sweetened

$4.99

Peach Tea unsweetened

$4.99

REFILL

$1.00

Tropical Green Tea sweetened

$4.99

Tropical Green Tea unsweetened

$4.99

Watermelon Tea sweetened

$4.99

Watermelon Tea unsweetened

$4.99

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2220 Logans Boulevard N. Unit 804, Naples, FL 34119

