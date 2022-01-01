Brooks Tavern and Grill
2220 Logans Boulevard N. Unit 804
Naples, FL 34119
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Special
Brooks Chips
Buffalo, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Garlic Hot Ranch OR Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheese Curds
Fried Pickles
Full Wings
Half Wings
Brooks Ketchup
Korean Cailiflower
Onion ring appetizer
Pretzel
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar
Stuffed Onion Rings App
Garlic Herb Mayo
White Cheddar Cheese Fries
Burgers
Cali
Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
Classic
Donut
American Cheese, Bacon
Fig and F.I.N.E.
Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Grilled Onions
Herb
Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Bacon
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread
Pesto and Goat Cheese
Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato
Rylee's Ragin Cajun
Blackened, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese
Sandras Hottie
Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos
Todd's Way
Bacon, Fried Egg, American cheese, provolone cheese
Twice Baked
Cream Cheese, Provolone cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese , Potato sticks, Bacon, Green Onions
Western
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring Single, BBQ Sauce
Blue
Blue Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Apple slices
Goober
Peanut Butter, Bacon
Greek Burger
Hot Buffalo Blue
Jamaican Me Crazy
Korean
Korean BBQ sauce, Duck Bacon, Cole Slaw
Reuben Burger
Corned beef, 1,000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese
Tex Mex
Chili topping, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos
The Farm
Sandwiches & Hot Dogs
*Chicago Dog Dinner
*Kraut Hot Dog Dinner
Sauerkraut, Hot Mustard
*Southern Hot Dog Dinner
Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw Topping
Bacon & Cheese Dog
Chili CHZ ONION Dog
Corndog (Adult)
BLT
Roast Beef, Aju Sauce
Grilled Cheese (Adult)
Philly Cheese
Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Rueben
Corned Beef OR Turkey
Salmon BLT
Spicy Blue
Turkey Club
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon
Vienna Beef Dog
Prime Rib Sandwich Special
Kids Menu
Soups / Salads
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the day (Bowl)
Chili
Autumn Salad
Apples, Bacon, Cranberries, Raw Onions, Pecans, Goat Cheese
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Diced Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato
Greek Salad
Tomato, Green Peppers, Raw Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese
Gumbo Cup
Large Caesar Salad
Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
Large House Salad
Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers
Small Caesar Salad
Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
Small House Salad
Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers
Thai Chicken
From The Farm
Ala Carte Sides
Pasta
Pizza
Ice Cream
N/A Bev
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Fountain Soda
Infused Drink (N/A)
Coffee
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Boylan 1/2 & 1/2
Birch Beer (Boylans)
Black Cherry (Boylans)
Ginger Ale (Boylans)
Grape (Boylans)
Lemon Seltzer (Boylans)
Lime Seltzers (boylans)
Orange (Boylans)
Rootbeer (Boylans)
Raspberry Seltzer (boylans)
Shirley Temple ( boylans)
Bottled Coke
Bottled Diet Coke
Bottled Sprite
Bottle Water
Red Bull
Hot Tea
Ice Water
Q ginger Beer
Beer
3 Mavins Encore IPA
3 Mavins Lager
Beekeepers Honey
Big Storm Wavemaker
Big Top Hawaiian Lion
Brewbus You're My Boy Blue
Bud Light
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Burst Session Sour IPA
Coors Light
Copper Tail Free Dive
Corona
Corona Light
Fort Meyers Peanut Porter
Goose 312
Guiness
Happy Dad Lemon Lime
Happy Dad Pineapple
Happy Dad Watermelon
Happy Dad Wild Cherry
Heinken
Islamorada Channel Maker IPA
Islamorada Sandbar Sunday
Keewaydin Crusher Cream Ale
Key Lime Cider
Kona Big Wave
Kona Long Board
Lagunitos IPA
Landshark
Mango Cider (Aces)
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite
Modelo Negro
Omission Pale Ale
Pineapple Cider (Ace's)
Pulp Friction
Quad Bourbon Barrel
Shock Top
St. Paulie N/A
Sweet Water 420
Tampa Bay Reef Donkey
Tank 7
Tres Toros (Mexican Style) Lager
Whiskey barrel Stout
White Claw Blood Orange
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Mango
Woodchuck Apple Amber
Woodchuck Pear
WW Burst sour ipa
Yueling
With Glass
Cocktails
Frozen Sangria
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Blood Orange Old Fash
Chocolate Martini
Coconut Keylime
Coffee Drinks
Cotton Candy
Drink Special
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Lemon Drop
Lemonade Squeeze
Long Island
Mai Tai
Melon Ball
Mid Summer
Mojito Crush
N/A Peachy Palmer
N/A Strawberry Lemonade Squeeze
Negroni
Pineapple Mai Tai
Purple Hooter
Sangria
Spicy Mango Margarita
Strawberry Lemonade Squeeze
White Russian
Woody Wagon Margarita
Draft Beer
Wine - BOTTLE
BTL Bourgeois Medoc Cru
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon 1000 Stories
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Coastal Vines
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Daou
BTL Chardonnay B.R. Cohn Silver Label
BTL Chardonnay Bonterra
BTL Chardonnay Cakebread
BTL Chardonnay Coastal Vines
BTL Malbec Callia
BTL Merlot Coastal Vines
BTL Pinot Grigio Coastal Vines
BTL Pinot Grigio Le Rime Banfi
BTL Pinot Noir Coastal Vines
BTL Pinot Noir Evolution
BTL Pinot Noir Hahn
BTL Pinot Noir Talbott
BTL Presecco LaLuna Split
BTL Reisling J.Lohr Bay Mist
BTL Rose Aime Roquesante
BTL Sangiovesse Dogajolo
BTL Sauv Blanc Wild Rock Infamous Goose
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Coastal Vines
BTL Orion Swift
Wine - GLASS
GL 1000 Stories Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Bonterra Chard
GL BR Cohn Chard
GL Callia Malbec
GL Coastal Vines Cabernet
GL Coastal Vines Chardonnay
GL Coastal Vines Merlot
GL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio
GL Coastal Vines Pinot Noir
GL Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc
GL Doau Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Dogajolo Sangiovesse
GL Evolution Pinot Noir
GL Hahn Pinot Noir
GL Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc
GL J. Lohr Bay Mist Reisling
GL Le Rime Banfi Pinot Grigio
GL Roquesante Rose
Adult Shakes
Ice Cream Shop
HH Beer
HH Draft Beer
HH Food
HH Wine
Tea Bar
Berry Bliss Tea sweetened
Berry Bliss Tea unsweetened
Black Hibiscus sweetened
Black Hibiscus unsweetened
Chia Seeds
Organic Lemonade Frozen
Peach Tea sweetened
Peach Tea unsweetened
REFILL
Tropical Green Tea sweetened
Tropical Green Tea unsweetened
Watermelon Tea sweetened
Watermelon Tea unsweetened
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2220 Logans Boulevard N. Unit 804, Naples, FL 34119