Brooks Grill and Tavern Logans
No reviews yet
2220 Logan Boulevard North
Naples, FL 34119
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Brooks Chips
Buffalo, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Garlic Hot Ranch OR Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheese Curds
Full Wings
Half Wings
Brooks Ketchup
Korean Cailiflower
Onion ring appetizer
Pretzel
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar
Stuffed Onion Rings App
Garlic Herb Mayo
White Cheddar Cheese Fries
Fried Pickles
Burgers
Cali
Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
Classic
Donut
American Cheese, Bacon
Fig and F.I.N.E.
Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Grilled Onions
Herb
Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Bacon
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread
Pesto and Goat Cheese
Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato
Rylee's Ragin Cajun
Blackened, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese
Sandras Hottie
Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos
Todd's Way
Bacon, Fried Egg, American cheese, provolone cheese
Twice Baked
Cream Cheese, Provolone cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese , Potato sticks, Bacon, Green Onions
Western
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring Single, BBQ Sauce
Blue
Blue Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Apple slices
Goober
Peanut Butter, Bacon
Greek Burger
Hot Buffalo Blue
Jamaican Me Crazy
Korean
Korean BBQ sauce, Duck Bacon, Cole Slaw
Reuben Burger
Corned beef, 1,000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese
Tex Mex
Chili topping, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos
The Farm
Sandwiches & Hot Dogs
*Chicago Dog Dinner
*Kraut Hot Dog Dinner
Sauerkraut, Hot Mustard
*Southern Hot Dog Dinner
Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw Topping
Bacon & Cheese Dog
Chili CHZ ONION Dog
Corndog (Adult)
Grilled Cheese (Adult)
Philly Cheese
Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Rueben
Corned Beef OR Turkey
Salmon BLT
Turkey Club
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon
Vienna Beef Dog
Kids Menu
Soups / Salads
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the day (Bowl)
Chili
Autumn Salad
Apples, Bacon, Cranberries, Raw Onions, Pecans, Goat Cheese
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Diced Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato
Greek Salad
Tomato, Green Peppers, Raw Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese
Gumbo Cup
Large Caesar Salad
Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
Large House Salad
Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers
Small Caesar Salad
Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
Small House Salad
Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers