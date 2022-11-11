Main picView gallery

Brooks Grill and Tavern Logans

2220 Logan Boulevard North

Naples, FL 34119

Popular Items

Classic
Sandras Hottie
Cali

Appetizers

Brooks Chips

$12.99

Buffalo, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Garlic Hot Ranch OR Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheese Curds

$10.75

Full Wings

$17.99

Half Wings

$8.99

Brooks Ketchup

Korean Cailiflower

$9.99

Onion ring appetizer

$9.99

Pretzel

$11.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Shredded Cheddar

Stuffed Onion Rings App

$2.50

Garlic Herb Mayo

White Cheddar Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Burgers

Cali

$14.50

Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Classic

$12.99

Donut

$14.99

American Cheese, Bacon

Fig and F.I.N.E.

$14.99

Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Grilled Onions

Herb

$14.75

Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Bacon

Patty Melt

$13.50

Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread

Pesto and Goat Cheese

$14.99

Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato

Rylee's Ragin Cajun

$13.75

Blackened, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese

Sandras Hottie

$14.50

Cream Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos

Todd's Way

$14.99

Bacon, Fried Egg, American cheese, provolone cheese

Twice Baked

$14.75

Cream Cheese, Provolone cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese , Potato sticks, Bacon, Green Onions

Western

$14.75

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring Single, BBQ Sauce

Blue

$14.75

Blue Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Apple slices

Goober

$13.50

Peanut Butter, Bacon

Greek Burger

$13.50

Hot Buffalo Blue

$14.99

Jamaican Me Crazy

$14.25

Korean

$14.75

Korean BBQ sauce, Duck Bacon, Cole Slaw

Reuben Burger

$14.50

Corned beef, 1,000 Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese

Tex Mex

$14.25

Chili topping, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos

The Farm

$14.99

Sandwiches & Hot Dogs

*Chicago Dog Dinner

$10.50

*Kraut Hot Dog Dinner

$10.50

Sauerkraut, Hot Mustard

*Southern Hot Dog Dinner

$12.99

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw Topping

Bacon & Cheese Dog

$10.99

Chili CHZ ONION Dog

$10.99

Corndog (Adult)

$10.95

Grilled Cheese (Adult)

$10.95

Philly Cheese

$13.75

Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Rueben

$13.75

Corned Beef OR Turkey

Salmon BLT

$16.95

Turkey Club

$13.75

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Vienna Beef Dog

$9.50

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kids PB&J

$8.99

Kids Donut Burger

$8.99

Kids Burger

$8.99

Soups / Salads

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the day (Bowl)

$7.99

Chili

$4.99+

Autumn Salad

$12.99

Apples, Bacon, Cranberries, Raw Onions, Pecans, Goat Cheese

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Diced Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato

Greek Salad

$12.50

Tomato, Green Peppers, Raw Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese

Gumbo Cup

$6.99

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Large House Salad

$10.99

Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Small House Salad

$5.50

Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers, Green Peppers

Thai Chicken

$15.99

From The Farm

1/2 Roast Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Bourbon Gumbo Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Pot Pie Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Prime Rib 10oz Dinner

$29.95

Friday Saturday Only

Prime Rib 14oz Dinner

$36.95

Friday Saturday Only

STL Full Rack

$31.99

STl Ribs 1/2 Rack

$19.95

Street Tacos

$14.99

Chicken Asiago

$16.95

From The Sea

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Fish N Chips

$15.95

Fish Special

$23.99

Ala Carte Sides

Barbecue Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Fresh Veggies

$3.99

House Chips

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Parmesan Cajun Fries

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side of Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Pizza

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$11.99

The Garden Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

White Pizza

$10.99

Mardi Gras Pizza

$11.99

Cheese Pizza With Red Sauce

$10.99

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Triple Choc Cake

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Ice Cream

*Double Scoop

$8.50

*Mini Scoop

$4.00

*Single Scoop

$5.00

*Triple Scoop

$9.99

Cake / Pie

$7.95+

Celebration Shakes

$16.00

Cotton Candy

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Large Shake

$7.00

*Pint

$10.95

*Quart

$15.95

Say what Shakes

$8.00

Small Shake

$5.00

Sundae

$8.50

Toppings

$0.75

Ice Cream Quick Screen

$4.00+

N/A Bev

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Boylan 1/2 & 1/2

$8.00

Birch Beer (Boylans)

$4.99

Black Cherry (Boylans)

$4.99

Ginger Ale (Boylans)

$4.99

Grape (Boylans)

$4.99

Lemon Seltzer (Boylans)

$4.99

Lime Seltzers (boylans)

$4.99

Orange (Boylans)

$4.99

Rootbeer (Boylans)

$4.99

Raspberry Seltzer (boylans)

$4.99

Shirley Temple ( boylans)

$4.99

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottled Sprite

$3.50

Dasani Bottle Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Q ginger Beer

$4.50

Garage Soda

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Tequila

Whiskey / Bourbon

Rum

Gin

Brandy / Cognac

Scotch

Cordials

Beer

With Glass

Big Top Hawaiian Lion

$6.50

Brewbus You're My Boy Blue

$6.75

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Fort Meyers Peanut Porter

$6.50

Guiness

$8.00

Happy Dad Lemon Lime

$5.25

Happy Dad Pineapple

$5.25

Happy Dad Watermelon

$5.25

Happy Dad Wild Cherry

$5.25

Heinken

$6.00

Islamorada Channel Maker IPA

$6.50

Islamorada Sandbar Sunday

$6.50

Key Lime Cider

$6.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.50

Kona Long Board

$6.50

Lagunitos IPA

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Modelo Negro

$6.25

N/A Stella N/A

$5.00

Tampa Bay Reef Donkey

$8.00

Woodchuck Apple Amber

$6.50

Yuengling

$4.25

Draft Beer

Brooks Amber

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA Draft

$5.00

Olde naples Blonde Draft

$7.00

Space Dust IPA Draft

$7.00

Stella Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

Yuengling Draft

$6.00

Cocktails

Magic Margarita

$7.00

Martini Vodka

$9.50

Martini Gin

$9.50

Manhattan Whiskey

$9.50

Manhattan Bourbon

$9.50

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blood Orange Old Fash

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.50

Cosmo

$9.50

Cotton Candy

$10.50

Drink Special

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Lemonade Squeeze

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mojito Crush

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Pineapple Mai Tai

$10.50

Purple Hooter

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$10.50

Strawberry Lemonade Squeeze

$10.00