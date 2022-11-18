Brookside Barrio imageView gallery

Brookside Barrio

811 Reviews

$

6227 Brookside Plaza

Kansas City, MO 64113

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
Fish Tacos
Guacamole & Chips

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Loaded Queso

$11.00

Queso

$9.00

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Guacamole & Chicharrones

$11.50

Burnt End Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Mini Chimis

$11.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Burnt End Nachos

$16.00

Blk Bean Corn Relish Nachos

$12.00

Steak Nachos

$16.00

JackFruit Nachos

$14.00

Cheese Nachos

$12.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$14.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco Platter

$13.00

Pork Taco Platter

$13.00

Steak Taco Platter

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Fried Avocado Tacos

$12.00

Crispy Ground Beef Tacos

$11.00

Soft Ground Beef Tacos

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Soft Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Jack Fruit Taco Platter

$13.00

Solo Taco

$6.50

Platos

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Triple Combo Fajitas

$19.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Jackfruit Enchiladas

$14.00

Enchiladas De Madre

$13.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Pork Chimichanga

$14.00

Grnd Beef Chimichanga

$14.00

Steak Chimichanga

$16.00

Cheese Enchilada

$13.00

Carne Asada Kabobs

$17.00

Surf Turf Kabobs

$16.50

Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.00

Beef Taco Salad

$13.00

SW Chicken Salad

$13.00

Kids

Kids Beef Funny Taco

$6.00

Kids Chicken Funny Taco

$6.00

Kids Beef Soft Taco

$6.00

Kids Chicken Soft Taco

$6.00

Kids Chz Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50Out of stock

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Redbull

$5.25

SF Redbull

$5.25

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Reg Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

Club Soda

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64113

Directions

Brookside Barrio image

