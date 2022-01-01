Brookside Cafe

A map showing the location of Brookside CafeView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee

$2.89

Tea

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Sm Juice

$1.75

Lg Juice

$2.05

Sm Milk

$2.69

Lg Milk

$2.99

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Kid Hot Choc

$1.50

Kid Refill

$1.50

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda Water

$1.99

Breakfast Specials

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.25

Breakfast Bowl

$9.25

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.50

Brookside

$11.25

Home Made CBH & Eggs

$12.25

Spam and Eggs

$9.25

Steak Tips & Eggs

$17.99

Muffin

$2.50

Breakfast Board Specials

Bangers & Mash

$9.25

Barnyard

$7.25

Chorizo Scrambler

$9.25

Fam 4 Brook

$45.00

Hash Cake Benny

$10.25

Linguisa & Eggs

$9.25

Mini BrookS

$8.49

Pastrami benny

$10.25

Pork Chop & Eggs

$9.25

Skins & Scram

$9.50

Turkey Tips & Eggs

$15.99

Ultimate Bowl

$11.99

Western Bowl

$9.85

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Meatlover Bowl

$10.99

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Eggs

One Egg

$4.99

Two Egg

$5.99

Three Egg

$6.99

Egg Sandwich No side

$4.99

Egg Sandwich w/ side

$6.49

Breakfast BLT

$8.50

Dudes Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheese and Egg

$5.50

Western Sandwich

$6.80

One Egg & Toast

$3.50

Benedicts

Asparagus Benny

$12.50

Bacon Benny

$10.99

Blackstone Benny

$11.50

Brown Eyed Suzy

$10.99

Canned CBH Benny

$10.99

Classic Benny

$10.99

Crab Cake Benny

$12.99

Fenway benny

$10.99

Fish Cake Benny

$12.99

Ham & Asparagus Benny

$14.50

Hash Cake Benny

$12.25

Homemade CBH Benny

$12.99

Italian Sausage Benny

$10.99

Lobster Benny

$16.99

Meatlover Benny

$12.25

Popeye Benny

$10.99

Sausage Benny

$10.99

Sausage Link Benny

$10.99

Southern Benny

$11.25

Special Benny

$12.25

Steak Tip Benny

$16.25

Vegetarian Benny

$10.99

Friend scallop benny

$16.25

Omelettes

California

$10.99

Cheese O/F/S

$7.99

Chili Cheese O/F/S

$10.99

Eastern O/F/S

$10.25

Four Cheese

$9.55

Greca

$10.25

Homemade CBH

$10.99

Kitchen Sink

$10.50

Meatlover O/F/S

$10.99

MYO

$7.99

Northender

$10.25

Pastrami

$10.25

Scilian

$10.25

Spanish

$10.25

Special Frittata

$10.99

Special Omelette

$10.99

Special Scambler

$10.99

Steak Bomb O/F/S

$10.99

Steak Tip O/F/S

$15.99

Vegetarian O/F/S

$10.25

Western O/F/S

$10.25

Pancakes/FT/Waffle

Short Pancakes

$5.99

Full Pancakes

$7.49

Short French Toast

$5.99

Full French Toast

$7.49

Short Cinnamon Swirl

$6.59

Full Cinn Swirl FT

$8.99

Apple Crisp Waffle

$10.25

American FT

$10.99

Beligian Waffle

$8.99

Blueberry Bread FT

$8.99

Short Blue Bread FT

$6.99

Patriot Waffle

$10.49

Special FT

$9.99

Special Pancakes

$9.99

Special Waffle

$10.25

Chix & Waffle

$12.50

One pancake

$2.50

One French Tst

$2.50

Full Coff Cake FT

$9.99

Short Coffee FT

$7.99

Sides

Bacon

$4.25

Baked Beans

$2.75

Broccoli

$2.75

Canadian Bacon

$4.25

Canned CBH

$4.75

Carrots

$2.75

Chips

$1.00

Cinn Swirl Toast

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.99

Corn

$2.50

French Fries

$2.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.70

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Garlic Tots

$3.75

Garlic Wedges

$3.75

Ham

$4.25

Hashbrown

$3.25

Homefries

$3.25

Homefries With Onion

$3.50

Homemade CBH

$5.50

Italian Sausage

$4.25

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Mixed Veggie

$2.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Muffin

$2.50

Oatmeal Bowl

$3.99

Oatmeal Cup

$2.69

One Egg

$1.50

O’Rings

$3.75

Potato Salad

$2.60

Real Maple

$1.60

S/O Buffalo Chix Tenddrs

$7.50

Sausage

$4.25

Sausage Patties

$4.25

Side FT

$2.50

Side Pancake

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Sliced Tomato

$1.50

Spam

$3.75

Spinach

$2.75

Steak Tips

$11.99

Sweet pot Fries

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.75

Toast

$1.45

Turkey Sausage

$4.25

Two X Two

$4.25

Veggie Sausage

$4.25

Wedges

$3.75

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$6.40

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

French Toast

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Hamburger

$5.90

Hot Dog

$4.99

Macroni and Cheese

$4.99

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.99

One Egg

$4.99

Lunch Specials

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Hot Dog

$6.50

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.25

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.50

Steak & Cheese

$10.75

Lunch Board Specials

American Chop Suey

$9.75

Baked Ziti

$9.75

BBQ Chix Sandwich

$11.50

Beef Stew

$9.25

Big Al

$10.50

Chicken Croquettes

$10.25

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Chili Dog

$9.25

Chix pot pie

$9.99

Chix Wing Plate

$10.99

Clam chow bread bowl

$9.99

Corn Beef Dinner

$17.99

Corn Beef Sandwich

$9.59

French Dip

$10.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grill Chix Plate

$10.99

Ham Melt

$9.89

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

New England Wrap

$9.99

Open face Meatloaf

$9.99

Open Faced Turkey

$9.99

Pastrami Burger

$10.99

Pastrami Sand

$9.75

Pot Roast Dinner

$9.99

Pull Pork Ques

$10.25

Rodeo Roast Beef

$10.99

Spanish Sandwich

$10.25

Spec Chix Sand

$11.99

Special burger

$10.99

Special dinner

$10.99

Special sub

$10.99

Steak tips & Rice

$16.25

Stir Fry

$10.99

Stuffed Chicken

$10.99

Stuffed Peppers

$8.99

The Ripper

$9.99

Tuna Plate

$9.99

Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Turkey Wrap Spec

$10.25

Veal Parm Sub

$10.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$8.69

Egg salad

$8.69

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Veggie

$8.75

Ham

$8.69

Rachel

$9.99

Reuben

$10.25

Tuna Melt

$8.69

Tuna Salad

$8.69

Turkey

$8.99

Clubs

BLT Club

$8.99

Cheeseburger Club

$10.99

Chicken Salad Club

$9.99

Fried Chicken Club

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Ham Club

$9.99

Hamburger Club

$9.99

Tuna Salad Club

$9.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Brookside Burger

$11.50

Cheddar BBQ

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$11.15

Hamburger

$10.70

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$11.40

Patty Melt

$11.15

Veggie Burger

$9.50

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$15.50

Baked Scallop

$18.99

Fish and Chips

$15.50

Fish Cakes

$9.99

Fish Melt

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fishermans platter

$24.99

Fried Clam Plate

$22.99

Fried Clam Roll

$18.99

Fried Haddock

$15.50

Fried Oyster Plate

$21.99

Fried Scallop Plate

$18.99

Fried Scallop Roll

$15.99

Lobster Roll

$23.99

Seafood Salad Roll

$8.99

Strip Roll

$9.99

Strip Plate

$12.50

Cape Cod Rueben

$12.99

Whole Belly Roll

$16.99

Whole Belly Plate

$22.99

Soup/Salads

Bowl Chili

$7.50

Bowl Stew

$9.25

Chef Salad

$11.50

Cup Chili

$4.50

Cup Chowder

$4.50

Cup Stew

$5.25

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$10.50

Half Sand & Soup

$7.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.75

Bowl Chowder

$7.99

Man Salad

$16.99

Dinner

Beef Stir Fry

$15.99

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Chicken Special

$13.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.99

Chix Croquettes

$11.99

Corned Beef Dinner

$17.99

Italian Combo

$14.50

Lasagna

$11.99

London Broil

$15.99

Mac & Ch Pull Pork

$12.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99

Pasta w/ Meatball

$12.50

Pork Specials

$9.25

Pot Roast

$14.50

Raviolis

$13.99

Roast Beef

$12.99

Shepards Pie

$11.99

Steak Tip Dinner

$15.99

Stuffed Shells

$9.99

Surf & Turf

$16.99

Thanksgiving Sand

$8.99

Turkey Dinner

$11.99

Turkey Tip Dinner

$15.99

Veal Parm

$13.99

Family 4 Chix Parm

$45.00

Family 4 Turk

$45.00

Dessert

Apple pie ice cream

$6.25

Bread pudding

$5.50

Bread pudding w ice cream

$4.50

Brownie Sundae

$4.25

Grape nut pud

$3.50

Grape nut w ice cream

$4.50

Strawberry shortcake

$4.50

Apple Strudle

$4.25

Apple Blossom

$2.50

Cheesecake

$4.25

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Rum cake

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Join us for breakfast or lunch 7 days a week!

Location

1260 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062

Directions

