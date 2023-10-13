Appetizers

Arancini

$60.00+

ground beef, risotto, mozzarella and peas coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Halves

$60.00+

deep fried mozzarella half moons served with marinara sauce

Chicken Nuggets

$60.00

hand battered chicken nuggets served with your choice of (2) dipping sauces

Chicken Wings

$75.00+

Choice of (2) flavors Served with celery and carrots Choice of ranch or blue cheese

Homemade Focaccia (24 pieces)

$35.00+

24 pieces per sheet Sicilian-style pizza squares made with our homemade focaccia bread Plain- marinara, mozzarella, parmesan Pepperoni- marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan White- ricotta, spinach and garlic, mozzarella, parmesan Prosciutto- extra virgin olive oil, arugula, prosciutto di parma

Coconut Shrimp

$105.00+

jumbo shrimp coated in coconut flakes and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce

Homemade Meatballs

$100.00+

2oz Homemade Meatballs ground veal, ground beef, and marinara sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$100.00+

U15 Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges

Seared Ahi Tuna Bites

$100.00+

homemade pita crisp, seaweed salad, ahi tuna, cusabi drizzle

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$75.00+

creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with cheddar cheese served with bread toasts and homemade pita chips

Vegetable Tray

$45.00+

broccoli, cauliflower, celery, carrots, cucumber, tomato, sweet peppers served with ranch

Charcuterie Tray

$130.00

(3) imported meats - prosciutto di parma, spicy salami, genoa salami (3) cheeses - parmesan, mozzarella, chef's choice (ex: brie, goat cheese, gouda, Colby jack) grapes, crackers, olives, spicy mustard, fig jam, roasted sweet peppers, artichokes, pepperoncini, dried cranberries, candied pecans

Chicken Tenders (40 count)

$100.00

hand battered chicken tenders served with your choice of (2) dipping sauces

Lunch Trays

Sub Platter

$50.00+

Subs are cut into 1/3 pieces (ex: 6 subs cut 1/3 = 18pc tray) Select your choice of (1 to 3) subs

Wrap Platter

$65.00+

Wraps are cut into 1/2 pieces (ex: 12 wraps cut 1/2 = 24pc tray) Select your choice of (1 to 3) wraps

Sandwich Platter on Focaccia Bread

$55.00+

Select your choice of (1 to 4) options

Slider Platter (24 pieces)

$75.00+

Boxed Lunches

Boxed Lunch Option #1

$15.00

Choice of sandwich, chips, cookie, water bottle and napkin *Must order a minimum of 10

Boxed Lunch Option #2

$22.00

Choice of pasta, side house salad, cookie, water and napkin/utensils

Soups & Salads

Brookside House Salad

$50.00+

mixed greens, croutons, red onion, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, parmesan cheese recommended dressing: balsamic vinaigrette

Traditional Caesar Salad

$50.00+

romaine lettuce, radicchio, croutons, parmesan cheese recommended dressing: creamy caesar

Greek Salad

$60.00+

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted sweet peppers, pepperoncini recommended dressing: Jimmy's Famous Seafood (creamy greek)

Pastas & Entrees

Baked Ziti

$60.00+

marinara, parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheese - baked

Penne Vodka

$60.00+

penne pasta served in a creamy tomato and cheese sauce with a hint of vodka

Gemelli Bolognese

$70.00+

gemelli pasta, slow cooked meat sauce, whipped ricotta

Creamy Alfredo

$60.00+

farfalle pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$80.00+

baked layers of pasta ribbons with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and ground beef

Pasta Primavera

$70.00+

farfalle pasta, olive oil, parmesan, fresh roasted vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$100.00+

whole chicken cutlets in a creamy marsala reduction sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$100.00+

chicken cutlets breaded and deep fried, topped and baked with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Francese

$100.00+

battered chicken cutlets in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$80.00+

a combination of mild Italian sausage, onions and roasted sweet peppers sausage size- served with

Salmon Beurre Blanc

$150.00+

6oz pieces

Asian Citrus Glazed Salmon

$150.00+

6oz pieces

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$96.00+

served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and lemons

Shrimp Scampi

$120.00+

Jumbo shrimp in a lemon, butter and garlic scampi sauce served with focaccia bread

Sides

Greek Pasta Salad

$50.00+

Homemade Potato Salad

$50.00+

Mac n Cheese

$40.00+

fusilli

Mediterranean Potatoes

$35.00+

Seasoned Rice

$35.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$35.00+

crispy brussels drizzled with balsamic glaze

Creamy Risotto

$40.00+

Green Beans

$35.00+

Miss Vickie's Chips (Individual Bags)

$1.50

Bread and Butter

$20.00+

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray

$30.00+

Brownie Tray

$45.00+

Mini Cannoli's

$50.00+

Fruit Salad

$75.00

serves up to 30 people

Extras

Disposable Plates, Napkins and Utensils

$1.50

per person

Serving Tongs

$0.25

Serving Spoons

$0.25

Wire Warming Racks with Sterno Fluid

$7.00+

Includes wire rack, sterno fluid and insert pan

Soft Drinks

$2.00