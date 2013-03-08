Brookside Inn
490 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Due to the ever-changing restrictions in the battle against COVID-19, our bar and dining areas are currently closed, however we have implemented a curbside takeaway service to continue serving you at this time. Please call us upon arrival and provide your name and vehicle information to our staff. We appreciate your support during this time.
Location
2732 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yume Teriyaki Grill - Food Truck 2 - 6458 Walcott Ln
No Reviews
6458 Walcott Ln Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurant
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st
No Reviews
1043 west patrick st Frederick, MD 21702
View restaurant