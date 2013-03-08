Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brookside Inn

490 Reviews

$

2732 Jefferson Pike

Jefferson, MD 21755

Pub Snacks

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00+

House Chips

$4.00+

Chicken Wings

$2.00

Fried Tomatoes

$8.00

Beer Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Brisket Poutine Fry Pie

$12.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Bacon Ranch Fry Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Crazy Bread

$9.00

Polenta Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Parm Mozz Bites

$9.00

Panko Tendies

$12.00

Salt Potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Pub Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.00

Brookside Burger

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Jalap-in-yo Business Burger

$13.00

Bloody Mary Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese Burger

$16.00

Mozzarella Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Nacho Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Butter Burger

$12.00

Garlic Brie Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket Burger

$15.00

Fun Guy Burger

$14.00

Brookside Burger Bowl

$12.00

Sammiches and Wraps

Grilled Cheese, All Grown Up

$12.00

Classics Never Die, Free Britney BLT

$11.00

Reuben

$12.00

Mother Clucker

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Sammich

$13.00

This Clucka Right Here

$12.00

Grilled PB & P & B

$8.00Out of stock

Street Where the Riches of Ages are Stowed

$10.00

Brisket Wrap

$13.00

Honey BBQ Bacon Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Blackened Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.00

Dogs

All American Dog

$8.00

Brookside Dog

$8.00

Junkyard Dog

$10.00

Kitchen Sink Dog

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Lazy Taco

$9.00

Kids

Kids 3 Chicken Tendies (Im Not Hungry)

$6.00

Kids PB&J with Fluff (What)

$5.00

Kids Baby Burger Sliders (I Don't Know)

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sammich (I Don't Care)

$5.00

Sides

Green Beans

$2.00+

Mac and Cheese

$2.00+Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Applesauce

$2.00+

Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

$2.00+

Potato Salad

$2.00+Out of stock

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.00Out of stock

Donnie Special

$10.00

Worms and Dirt

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

Beer and Wine To-Go

Mix and Match 6 Pack

$15.00

Bottle of Wine

$12.00

Liquor To-Go

Fresh Orange Crush 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Orange Crush 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh Grapefruit Crush 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Grapefruit Crush 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh Lemon Crush 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Lemon Crush 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

Halloweeen Specials

Witches Brew

$5.00

Embalming Fluid

$5.00

Hocus Pocus

$8.00

Vampire Kiss

$5.00

Jello Shots

$1.00

Rail Vodka

$3.00

Rail Gin

$3.00

Rail Rum

$3.00

Rail Tequila

$3.00

Rail Whiskey

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Due to the ever-changing restrictions in the battle against COVID-19, our bar and dining areas are currently closed, however we have implemented a curbside takeaway service to continue serving you at this time. Please call us upon arrival and provide your name and vehicle information to our staff. We appreciate your support during this time.

Website

Location

2732 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755

Directions

Gallery
Brookside Inn image
Brookside Inn image
Brookside Inn image

