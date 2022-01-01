Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brookside Poultry Company

890 Reviews

$$

751 E 63rd Street

Kansas City, MO 64110

Popular Items

Fried Thigh
Chicken Tenders
House Fries

Poultry

Wings

$13.00

Jumbo fried drumettes, tossed in BPC’s hot sauce

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery, tossed in BPC’s hot sauce

ADD SIDES

$7.50

Butter poached green beans and cheddar potatoes

Local Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Spit Roasted Barham Farm

All Natural Chicken

$21.00Out of stock

Spit Roasted

Local Duck

$40.00Out of stock

Spit Roasted Barham Farm

All Natural Duck

$25.00Out of stock

Izabella Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Rice flour fried chicken thigh braised in white wine-butter, chive aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche, house fries

The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Thigh

$4.50

Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00

Qt. of Chicken Salad

$20.00Out of stock

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Not Poultry

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Parmesan-cheddar grits, chili-butter braised shrimp

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Creamed spinach, tomato chutney, parmesan

Ham & Biscuits

$7.50

Finished with roasted garlic butter

House Fries

$7.00

Parmesan, chives, BPC’s come back sauce

Cheddar Biscuits

$6.00

Finished with roasted garlic butter

Two Salted Pretzel Rolls

$6.00Out of stock

Salted pretzel rolls with a beer cheese sauce

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Slice of Key Lime pie

Chocolate Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Slice

Black-Eyed Pea Soup

$6.00

Ham hock

She Crab Soup

$7.00

Southern style crab bisque

Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Big Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola, blackened pecans, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Half Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola, blackened pecans, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

Cheddar mashed potatoes, green beans, cheddar biscuit and gravy

Soup Quart Black Eyed Peas

$14.00

Green Beans Solo

$4.00

Side Of Grits

$4.00

Picanha Ala Carte

$20.00

salad, house fries

Picanha Meal

$25.00

Steak Special

$0.01Out of stock

Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock

12 Oz Ribeye CAB

$19.00

Catfish

$20.00

Soup Quart She Crab

$17.00

Solo Cheesy Pts

$4.00

Whole Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea Bottle

$8.00

Beer

Good Beer

$1.50

Better Beer

$3.50

Best Beer Local

$4.00

Best Beer Non Local

$4.50

Stiegl

$6.00

$7 Beverage

$7.00

Sangria

$5.00

Liquor

Signature Cocktail

$9.00

Non Local Liquor

$9.00

Well Liquor

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Jack

$7.00

Rum

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
