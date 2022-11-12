Restaurant info

Welcome to your new hangout. Nestled between Mordecai and Oakwood in Raleigh, Brookside Bodega brings elevated bar food to the neighborhood. Owned by Raleigh restaurant veterans, the food is delicious, the wine list affordable, and the beer local and cold. Bring the kids. Bring the dog. Bring the fun. True to the bodega form, we’re stocked with all the essential items you need for your home or weekend. From dairy and eggs to toilet paper and Tylenol. And of course, a wide selection of wine and beer, drop in for lunch and leave with a six-pack and a pint of ice cream.

