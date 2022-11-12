Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brookside Bodega

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119

Raleigh, NC 27604

Popular Items

NY Chopped Cheese
Nashville Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Bodega Burger

Apps

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$11.00

Tortilla chips and handmade guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Tortilla chips and house made queso dip

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Crinkle cut Fries topped with our house made Queso, seasoned Taco Beef, Green Onions and Chipotle Cream

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fried brussels sprouts tossed in balsamic glaze with bacon, Queso Fresco and Sriracha

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Fried cauliflower flourets tossed in buffalo seasoning. Served with your choice or ranch or blue cheese

Wings

Wings

$9.00

Your choice of large or small order of wings tossed in your pick of mango habanero, sweet chili, BBQ, garlic parmesan or hot buffalo sauce.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Salad mix with tomato, bacon, green onions, egg, blue cheese crumbles, chicken cracklins and avocado. Served with spicy remoulade

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy tortilla shell with lettuce, tomato, roasted corn, tortilla strips, green onion, jalapeño, cheese, sour cream, salsa verde, avocado and seasoned ground beef. Substitute chicken tinga, steak or shrimp for a little more or go veggie with it!

Marinated Steak Salad

Marinated Steak Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, red onion, goat cheese, tomato, mushrooms, pecan pralines and roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil topped with sliced grilled steak

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.00

Mixed beets, fennel, orange, red onion, arugula, and goat cheese with herb Vinaigrette

Large Side Salad

Large Side Salad

$8.00

Lettuce tomtato, and cucumber with your choice of dressing

Chef's Specials

shrimp, Blue Crab, mussels, Clams and Fresh Mahi Mahi , Smoked Beef Sausage Turkey Ham served with seasoned Rice

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry

$12.00Out of stock

Onions, peppers, squash, shitake mushrooms, sweet and spicy teriyaki chicken, over a bed of rice, garnished with green onions.

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, herb-parmesan crostini

Crab Dip

$8.00

Lump crab meat, whipped cream cheese, herbs, served with herb focaccia crostini.

Carnitas Tostada's

$13.00

Slow roasted pork, black beans, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, served on fried corn totillas.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Braised beef, grilled onions, giardiniera, provolone cheese, beef jus. Served with a side of house chips

Sandwiches & Plates

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, and american cheese on toasted ciabatta. Served with chips.

Bodega Burger

Bodega Burger

$14.00

Brisket, chuck and short rib patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard and ketchup on a brioche bun. Served with chips.

NY Chopped Cheese

NY Chopped Cheese

$12.00

Ground brisket, chuck and short rib seasoned just right, lots of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, mustard and ketchup on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with chips.

Nashville Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in chili oil with chili spread, house made pickles, sweet slaw, and sriracha on a toasted brioche bun. Served with chips.

Pastrami Cheese Steak

Pastrami Cheese Steak

$14.00

Pastrami, peppers, onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, may and spicy brown mustard on a hoagie roll; served with chips

Seared Salmon Sandwich

Seared Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and lemon aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with parmesan chips

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, potato and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$13.00

Three street tacos topped with cilantro and onions and your choice of Birria and jus, Chicken Tinga, or grilled shrimp; served with rice and refried black beans

Blackened Salmon Plate

Blackened Salmon Plate

$18.00

Blackened Salmon topped with lemon butter and served over a bed of Sweet Potato Succotash

Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops

$17.00

Grilled marinated pork chops with crispy potatoes, peppers and onions topped with sundried tomato and pork demi

A La Carte Hot Dog

$4.00

Nathans all beef hot dog, Martins potato roll and your choice of the following toppings: mustard, mayo, ketchup, relish, cheese, chili, coleslaw, onion and jalapenos

Vegetarian/Vegan Options

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Beyond patty with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. Served with chips.

Veggie Chopped Cheese

Veggie Chopped Cheese

$13.00

Chopped beyond patty with lettuce, tomato, vegan cheese, onion, ketchup, vegan mayo, mustard.

Portobello Club (Vegan)

Portobello Club (Vegan)

$10.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato herb mayo (not vegan) and spring mix on toasted focaccia. Served with chips

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Seasoned rice, zucchini, onion, roasted pepper, squash, mushroom, black beans, tomato, cheese and salsa verde wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips.

Crispy Tofu Banh Mi

Crispy Tofu Banh Mi

$13.00

Dusted and fried tofu, lime aioli, cucumber, chili marinated carrots, cilantro and sriracha stuffed in a hoagie roll. Served with chips

Grilled Vegetable Kabobs

$14.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables over seasoned rice and drizzled with dill vinaigrette

Sides

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$3.00

Sauteed with Aglio butter.

Veggies

Veggies

$3.00
Rice

Rice

$3.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.00
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$3.00
Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$4.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

plain like they like them. Comes with chips.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

comes with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted Sourdough topped with American Cheese

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to your new hangout. Nestled between Mordecai and Oakwood in Raleigh, Brookside Bodega brings elevated bar food to the neighborhood. Owned by Raleigh restaurant veterans, the food is delicious, the wine list affordable, and the beer local and cold. Bring the kids. Bring the dog. Bring the fun. True to the bodega form, we’re stocked with all the essential items you need for your home or weekend. From dairy and eggs to toilet paper and Tylenol. And of course, a wide selection of wine and beer, drop in for lunch and leave with a six-pack and a pint of ice cream.

Location

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh, NC 27604

Directions

