Brookstreet BBQ - Montrose

review star

No reviews yet

1009 Missouri St

Houston, TX 77006

Popular Items

Three Meat Plate

Plates

Two Meat Plate

$16.95

Any Two Mixed Meats

Three Meat Plate

$18.95

Any Three Mixed Meats

Four Meat Plate

$22.95

Any Four Mixed Meats

Stonehouse Trio

$15.00

Sausage,Pork & Beef

Lean Brisket Plate

$17.00

Marble Brisket Plate

$17.00

Mix Brisket Plate

$17.00

Turkey Plate

$14.95

Rib Plate(5)

$17.95

Rib Plate(4)

$15.95

Reg Sausage Plate

$12.95

Jalapeño Sausage Plate

$12.95

Mix Sausage Plate

$12.95

1/2 Chicken Plate

$13.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.95

Chicken & Sausage Mix Plate

$13.50

1/4 Chicken & 1/4 lb Sausage

1/4 White Chicken Plate

$9.95

1/4 Dark Chicken Plate

$8.95

Baked Potato

Chopped Beef Potato

Chopped Beef Potato

$13.95

Chicken Potato

$11.50
Turkey Potato

Turkey Potato

$12.95

Sliced Brisket Potato

$13.95

Loaded Potato

$7.00

Sausage Potato

$11.50

Pulled Pork Potato

$11.50

Plain Potato

$5.00

No Toppings

Combos

Sliced Brisket Sand Combo

$15.45

Chopped Brisket Sand Combo

$15.45

Turkey Sand Combo

$13.75

Pulled Pork Sand Combo

$13.45

Reg Sausage Sand Combo

$12.75

Jalapeño Sausage Sand Combo

$12.75

Pulled Chicken Sand Combo

$12.75

Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey Sandwich

$9.25

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Reg Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Jalapeño Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Meats by the Pound

Sliced Brisket

$24.95+

Reg Sausage

$15.95+

Jalapeño Sausage

$15.95+

Chicken

$15.75+

Ribs

$18.95+

Turkey

$16.95+

Pulled Pork

$15.95+

Chopped Beef Sauce on the side

$24.95+

Chopped Beef with Sauce

$18.00+

Pulled Chicken

$4.75+Out of stock

Side Orders

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Baked Beans

$3.25+

Cole Slaw

$3.25+

Potato Casserole

$3.25+

Green Beans

$3.25+

Mac & Cheese

$3.25+

Street Corn

$3.25+

Jambalaya

$3.25+

Salad

Turkey Salad

$11.95

Pulled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Brisket Salad

$13.50

Sausage Salad

$10.00

Pulled Pork Salad

$10.00

Green Salad

$6.95

Side Salad

$3.25

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$3.25+

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$2.50

Potato Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.95

BBQ Chips

$1.95

Jalapeño Chips

$1.95

Extras

Serving Utensils

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Potato Toppings

Rolls

Hyde Pork Roll

$5.00

.18 Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Pickles and Pickled Onion

Link Roll

$5.00

Wagon Wheel

$5.00

Chopped Beef, Beans and Cheddar Cheese

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mexican Drinks

$3.00

Gal Iced Tea

$9.95

Gal Lemonade

$13.00

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1009 Missouri St, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

