Brookstreet BBQ Sugar Land

review star

No reviews yet

1418 Hwy 6

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Sliced Brisket
Four Meat Plate

Plates

Two Meat Plate

$16.95

Any Two Mixed Meats

Three Meat Plate

$18.95

Any Three Mixed Meats

Four Meat Plate

$22.95

Any Four Mixed Meats

Stonehouse Trio

Stonehouse Trio

$15.00

Sausage,Pork & Beef

Lean Brisket Plate

Lean Brisket Plate

$17.00
Marble Brisket Plate

Marble Brisket Plate

$17.00

Mix Brisket Plate

$17.00

Turkey Plate

$17.00
Rib Plate(5)

Rib Plate(5)

$17.95

Rib Plate(4)

$15.95

Reg Sausage Plate

$12.95

Jalapeño Sausage Plate

$12.95

Mix Sausage Plate

$12.95
1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$13.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.95

Chicken & Sausage Mix Plate

$13.50

1/4 Chicken & 1/4 lb Sausage

1/4 White Chicken Plate

$9.95

1/4 Dark Chicken Plate

$8.95

Baked Potato

Chopped Beef Potato

Chopped Beef Potato

$13.95

Chicken Potato

$11.50
Turkey Potato

Turkey Potato

$13.95

Sliced Brisket Potato

$13.95
Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$7.00

Sausage Potato

$11.50

Pulled Pork Potato

$11.50

Combos

Sliced Brisket Sand Combo

$15.45

Chopped Brisket Sand Combo

$15.45

Turkey Sand Combo

$15.50

Pulled Pork Sand Combo

$13.45

Reg Sausage Sand Combo

$12.75

Jalapeño Sausage Sand Combo

$12.75

Pulled Chicken Sand Combo

$12.75

Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.95
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95
Reg Sausage Sandwich

Reg Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Jalapeño Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Meats by the Pound

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$24.95+

Reg Sausage

$15.95+

Jalapeño Sausage

$15.95+

Chicken

$15.75+
Ribs

Ribs

$18.95+

Turkey

$18.95+

Pulled Pork

$15.95+

Chopped Beef Sauce on the side

$24.95+

Chopped Beef with Sauce

$18.00+

Pulled Chicken

$4.75+

Side Orders

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.25+
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.25+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.25+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.25+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.25+
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$3.90+
Potato Casserole

Potato Casserole

$3.25+
Okra

Okra

$3.25+
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25+

Salad

Turkey Salad

Turkey Salad

$13.95

Pulled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Brisket Salad

$13.50

Sausage Salad

$10.00

Pulled Pork Salad

$10.00

Green Salad

$6.95

Side Salad

$3.25

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Chopped Beef Sand

$6.95

Kids Sliced Beef Sand

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Sausage Sand

$6.95

Kids Pork Sand

$6.95

Kids Turkey Sand

$6.95

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$3.50
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.50
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.50

Potato Chips

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.95
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.95
Jalapeño Chips

Jalapeño Chips

$1.95

Extras

Serving Utensils

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Potato Toppings

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95
Can Drinks

Can Drinks

$1.75
Mexican Drinks

Mexican Drinks

$3.00

Gal Iced Tea

$9.95

Gal Lemonade

$13.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Smoked meat sandwiches & combo platters offered in informal environs & for takeout.

1418 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478

