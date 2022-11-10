Brophy Bros. - Ventura imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Brophy Bros. - Ventura
1559 Spinnaker Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1559 Spinnaker Drive

Ventura, CA 93001

Popular Items

OTA Fish & Chips
Baja Fish
OTA Bowl Of Chowder

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.25

Sourdough, pickled onions, daikon sprouts. Add soft boiled egg + $3.00

Burrito

Burrito

$9.25

Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$9.25

3 eggs, scrambled w/ cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots

Ty's Muffin

Ty's Muffin

$6.25

Toasted English muffin w/ scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese

Smoothie

Smoothie

$7.25

Yogurt blended w/ fresh fruit

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.50

Made to order and served w/ brown sugar, raisins, bananas, berries & choice of milk

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.50

2 eggs over medium, two strips crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, awesome sauce on a gourmet bun. Sub ham or sausage $2.50

Waffle Sticks

Waffle Sticks

$7.75

Buttermilk waffles cut into sticks for easy dipping. Served with maple syrup.

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$7.75

French toast sticks served with maple syrup.

Burgers

Alley Burger

Alley Burger

$10.25

1/3 lb beef patty on toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, Tabasco mayo & pickle

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Grilled black bean patty, cheddar, avocado, chipotle mayonnaise, pickled onion, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Favorites

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.75

Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Cheddar, Jack & Provolone, tomato, avocado & grilled onion on sourdough

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

All-white chicken tenders served w/ fries & Garlic Parmesan, bbq or honey mustard

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy louie drizzle on a gourmet bun.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$8.50

Served with french fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.25

Slow roasted pork, coleslaw, fried jalapeno, house-made Carolina BBQ sauce on a bun

Brophy Bros.

OTA Cup Of Chowder

OTA Cup Of Chowder

$6.75

A cup of creamy New England Clam Chowder, served with sourdough bread, Oyster crackers and butter

OTA Bowl Of Chowder

OTA Bowl Of Chowder

$9.95

A bowl of creamy New England Clam Chowder, served with sourdough bread, Oyster crackers and butter

OTA Quart of Chowder

OTA Quart of Chowder

$15.95

A quart of creamy New England Clam Chowder, served with sourdough bread, Oyster crackers and butter

OTA Cup & Salad

OTA Cup & Salad

$12.75

Cup of Brophy's New England Clam Chowder and House Salad served with fresh Sourdough bread

OTA Bowl & Salad

OTA Bowl & Salad

$14.95

Bowl of Brophy's New England Clam Chowder and House Salad served with fresh Sourdough bread

OTA Cioppino

OTA Cioppino

$19.50

A fresh fish tomato based stew with mussels, clams & shrimp, leeks, bell pepper, onion and garlic topped w/ parmesan

OTA Shrimp & Crab Salad

OTA Shrimp & Crab Salad

$17.95

Tossed in Spicy Louie and Basil Vinaigrette Dressing with Avocado.

OTA House Salad

OTA House Salad

$6.75

Mixed greens, chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes with homemade house dressing

OTA Fish & Chips

OTA Fish & Chips

$15.95

Beer Battered, served with french fries and coleslaw.

OTA Calamari Plate

OTA Calamari Plate

$13.75

Calamari cut into ringlets, dipped in buttermilk and deep fried. Served with coleslaw and fries.

OTA Calamari Appetizer

OTA Calamari Appetizer

$12.95

Calamari cut into ringlets, dipped in buttermilk and deep fried.

OTA Fried Shrimp Plate

OTA Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.75

Six medium gulf shrimp dipped in beer batter and deep fried. Served with coleslaw and french fries.

OTA Fried Shrimp App

OTA Fried Shrimp App

$12.25

Six medium gulf shrimp dipped in beer batter and deep fried.

OTA Ceviche

OTA Ceviche

$15.50

Fresh local red snapper marinated in lime juice, combined with chopped tomato, green Chile, onions, and cilantro.

OTA Peel & Eat

OTA Peel & Eat

$13.75

1/2 lb. black tiger shrimp boiled in beer, with pickling spice, lemon then chilled

OTA Oysters Rockefeller

OTA Oysters Rockefeller

$18.95

1/2 dozen oysters on the half shell, baked and topped with spinach, onions, jack cheese & bacon

OTA Garlic Baked Clams

OTA Garlic Baked Clams

$17.95

1/2 dozen clams on the half shell, baked with Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and garlic topped with bacon

OTA Brophy Burger

OTA Brophy Burger

$14.25

With onion, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

OTA Tuna Melt

OTA Tuna Melt

$13.25

Albacore Tuna served open face on sourdough topped with a slice of cheddar cheese.

OTA Grilled Fish Sandwich

OTA Grilled Fish Sandwich

$15.75

Fresh fish of the day, grilled and served on toasted sourdough with tarter on the side.

Tacos

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$5.75

Beer-battered fish, avocado, pickled onion, queso fresco & salsa blanca

Fried Shrimp Taco

Fried Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Grilled shrimp topped with ponzu slaw, mango relish, queso fresco & salsa blanca

Avocado Taco

Avocado Taco

$5.75

Beer-battered avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$5.75

Roasted pork w/ queso fresco, pickled onion, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.95

Blackened chicken, mixed greens, grilled corn, bell pepper, jicama, blue cheese, bacon, w/ Garlic Parmesan dressing

Sesame Salmon

Sesame Salmon

$14.25

Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$19.25

Sushi-grade tuna, cabbage, mixed greens, bell pepper, daikon sprouts, snow peas, crispy wontons, & sesame vinaigrette

Shrimp Cobb

Shrimp Cobb

$13.95

Seared shrimp, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese & bacon w/ honey mustard

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.75

Mixed greens, chopped cucumbers and cherry tomatoes with a homemade house dressing

Desserts

*Milkshake

*Milkshake

$7.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel, Coffee or Strawberry

Classic Ice Cream Cone

Classic Ice Cream Cone

$3.50+

Soft serve on a sugar cone

*Root Beer Float

*Root Beer Float

$7.50

Soft serve ice cream & root beer

*All American Sundae

*All American Sundae

$8.00

Soft Serve layered w/ marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, chocolate sauce, topped w/ whipped cream

Waffle Sundae

Waffle Sundae

$8.00

Warm waffle sticks, soft serve, caramel sauce, whipped cream & sliced almonds

Dessert Special

$4.95Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.75
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.75
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.75
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$3.75
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$3.75
Sourdough Toast

Sourdough Toast

$2.25
Avocado

Avocado

$3.50
Bacon

Bacon

$3.95
Sourdough Bread

Sourdough Bread

$2.50

Cold Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.25
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00+
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.50
San Pellegrino Flavored

San Pellegrino Flavored

$4.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Lori's Lemonade

Lori's Lemonade

$4.75
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.25
Milk

Milk

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$3.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Draft Beer

Topa Chief Peak IPA

$7.00+
Firestone 805

Firestone 805

$7.00+

Fig Mtn Red

$7.00+
Seaward Hazy IPA

Seaward Hazy IPA

$7.00+

Bottle Beer

White Claw

White Claw

$5.75

Must be 21 to Purchase

Hard Kombucha

Hard Kombucha

$6.75
Anchor Steam

Anchor Steam

$6.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.25

Must Be 21 to Purchase

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.50
Coors Lite

Coors Lite

$5.50
Corona

Corona

$6.25

Must Be 21 to Purchase

Guiness

Guiness

$5.75

Must be 21 to Purchase

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$6.50
N\A BEER

N\A BEER

$5.50

Must be 21 to Purchase

Stella

Stella

$6.50
Davy Brown

Davy Brown

$6.50

Wine

House White

House White

$8.75
House Red

House Red

$9.50
House Rose

House Rose

$8.75
FREIX SPLIT

FREIX SPLIT

$8.75
Lo-Fi Spritzer

Lo-Fi Spritzer

$9.95

Cocktails

Brophy's Bloody Mary

Brophy's Bloody Mary

$12.50

Must be 21 to Purchase

Perfect Margarita

Perfect Margarita

$12.50

Must be 21 to Purchase

Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.50

Must be 21 to Purchase

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Brophy Bros. - Ventura image

