Popular Items

SANDWICHES

GYRO

$7.99

REG GYRO MEAT WITH ONION, TOMATO, GREEN PERRER AND TZATZIKI SAUCE WRAPPED IN A PITA BREAD

GYRO CHICKEN

$6.99

CHICKEN GYRO MEAT WITH ONION, TOMATO, TZATZIKI SAUCE WRAPPED IN A PITA BREAD

SAWARMA

$10.99

REG SHAWARMA MEAT WITH ONION, TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER, TAHINI SAUCE WRAPPED IN A PITA BREAD

SAWARMA CHICKEN

$7.99

CHICKEN SHAWARMA MEAT WITH ONION, TOMATO, TZATZIKI SAUCE WRAPPED IN A PITA BREAD

HALF PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$6.99

STEAK WITH ONION, TOMATO, MASHROOM, BELL PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER TOPPED WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE IN A ROLL

FULL PHILLY

$11.99

HALF CHIKEN PHILLY

$5.99
FULL CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.99
CHEESE BURGER

$5.99

1/3LB 100% BEEF PATTY WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION KETCHUP & MUSTARD IN A BUN

FALAFEL SANDWICHES

$6.49

FRIED CRUSHED FALAFEL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & TAHINI SAUCE WRAPPED IN A PITA BREAD (V)

BOWL

GYRO BOWL

$9.99

GYRO WITH ONION, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER ON RICE & BEANS

SAWARMA LAMB BOWL

$10.99

SHAWARMA WITH ONION, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER ON RICE & BEANS

SAWARMA CHICKEN BOWL

$9.99

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WITH ONION, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER ON RICE & BEANS

SHRIMP BOWL

$10.99

SHRIMP WITH ONION, TOMATO, BELL PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER ON RICE

CHICKEN

1/2 LB TENDER

$7.99

1LB TENDER

$12.99

2LB TENDER

$19.99
6PC WINGS

$7.99
12PC WINGS

$12.99
20PC WINGS

$18.99
6CP BONELESS

$5.99
12PC BONELESS

$10.99
20PC BONELESS

$15.99

SF

1 PC FISH

$6.99

2PC FISH

$9.99

FRIED FILLET FISH

3PC FISH

$13.99

FRIED FILLET FISH

FISH AND 8 MED SHRIMP

$12.99
8 LG SHRIMP

$11.99

FRIED OR GRILLED

12 LG SHRIMP

$17.99

FRIED OR GRILLED

20 LG SHRIMP

$21.99

FRIED

10 MED SHRIMP

$9.99

20 MED SHRIMP

$17.99
15 SM SHRIMP

$9.99
30 SM SHRIMP

$17.99

SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

SLICED CUCUMBERS, TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER, RED ONION, OLIVES & FETA CHEESE TOPPED WITH MINT LEAVES

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CARROT, PARSLEY

TABBOULEH

$7.99Out of stock

PARSLEY, TOMATO, GREEN ONION, BULGUR, LEMON JUICE & OLIVE OIL

KIDS

GYRO & MAC

$7.99Out of stock

GYRO & TZATZIKI SAUCE ON MAC & CHEESE

SAWARMA & MAC

$8.99Out of stock

SHAWARMA & TZATZIKI SAUCE ON MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$4.99Out of stock

KIDS TENDERS

$6.99Out of stock

FISH

$5.99Out of stock

FRIED FILLET FISH

CHEESE BURGER

$5.99Out of stock

100% BEEF PATTY WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION KETCHUP & MUSTARD IN A BUN

BOTTLED DRINKS

ZEPHYRHILLS

$2.49

COCO NECTURE

$3.49

COKE MEX

$2.99

SPRITE MEX

$2.99

16.9 SODA

$2.49

PERRIER

$2.99

ST. PELG

$2.99

DESSERT

CHOC CAKE

$3.49

CHEESECAKE

$3.99

BAKLAVA

$6.39

RED VEL

$3.49

SIDES

FRIES

$2.99

ONION RING

$4.99

RICE & BEANS

$2.99

SOUP

$4.99

HUMMUS

$4.99

FALAFEL

$4.99

DRINKS

SM DRINKS

$1.89

LG DRINKS

$2.35