Brossas Cibo e Vino 603 S Market St

review star

No reviews yet

603 S Market St

Brenham, TX 77833

Order Again

Small Plates

Meatballs

$12.00

Three Wagyu and veal meatballs with marinara & grilled bread

Chefs Board

$35.00

Salumi, cheeses and selection of fruit and nuts

Sausage

$12.00

House-made Italian sausage served with pepperonata

House Potatoes

$8.00

:  Chunks of crispy potatoes topped with reggiano & parsley.  Served with horseradish crema

Caponata & Cannellini

$12.00

Salads

Caesar

$9.00+

Crisp romaine and house-made dressing

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Fresh, creamy Italian cheese with both fresh and roasted tomatoes and basil

Arugula Salad

$9.00+

Arugula, pears, pecorino & pine nuts.  Dressed simply with EVOO & lemon juice

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, sassafras walnuts, gorgonzola, dried cherries, pickled onion and croutons

Panzanella

$14.00

A warm salad of grilled bread, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions & greens tossed in pesto dressing 

Pasta e Risotto

Amatriciana

$17.00

Bucheron Agnolotti

$17.00Out of stock

House made pasta stuffed with goat and sheep cheese with fresh tomatoes.  Served in a light butter sauce

Chicken Pesto Papardelle

$18.00

Grilled breast in a creamy pesto served on house-made pasta

Fett & Marinara

$10.00

Fettuccine Primavera

$16.00

:  Fresh pasta and fresh zucchini, garlic, tomatoes, onions and spinach with a scoop of ricotta.

Linguine Vongole

$20.00

Fresh clams in white wine, butter and lemon

Sausage & Peppers Pasta

$16.00

Sausage & Vodka Sauce Fettuccine

$18.00

House-made pasta & sausage in a creamy tomato sauce topped with ricotta

Shrimp alla Diavolo

$18.00

Linguine and Gulf shrimp in a spicy sauce

Wild Boar Papardelle

$18.00

Wide ribbon noodles with a hearty wild boar and mushroom sauce

Meatball Pasta

$18.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Entrees

Branzino

$30.00

Fresh Mediterranean sea bass served with couscous

Burger

$15.00

Chicken Parmigiano

$17.00

Served with fettuccine alfredo

Eggplant Parmigiano

$16.00

Layers of eggplant, marinara and mozzarella.

Pesce e Patate Fritte

$21.00

Side

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$7.00

Crescini Veggies

$7.00

Grilled Garlic Bread

$8.00

Dressing

$1.50

Desserts

Better Than Boardwalk Zeppole

$9.00

Crispy fried dough with lemon curd 

Valrhona Truffles

$9.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Italian Cookie

$2.00

Zeppole EACH

$1.25

Cannolo EACH

$5.00

La Rosa Cookies

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemon-Aid

$4.00

Coffee | Teas

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Tea

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mocha

$6.00

Beer

St Arnold Summer Pils

$4.00

Eastciders Dry Cider

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

BVB Mama Tried

$4.00

Btl Wine

Adami Garbel

$30.00

Krug Napa Chard

$35.00

Inama Soave

$30.00

Vietti Moscato d"Asti

$28.00

Riff PG

$28.00

Coltibuono RS CC

$30.00

Coltisboni RS CC

$30.00

Il Poggione Rosso

$60.00

Inama Bradisismo

$65.00

J Lohr Pure Paso

$49.00

Li Veli Susumaniello

$40.00

Sant Antonio Monte Garbi Ripasso

$38.00

Selvapiana Bucerchiale

$60.00

Tascante Ghiaia

$36.00

Vietti Nebbiolo

$50.00

Vietti Tre Vigne Barbera

$30.00

Coltibuono Vin Santo

$85.00

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$30.00

Eola Hills Willamette PN

$42.00

Dandelion Vineyards GSM

$42.00

Jax Y3 Taureau Napa

$55.00

Terradora di Paolo Falanghina

$30.00

Sant Antonio Amarone

$75.00

Incisa Arneis

$40.00

Charmes Rose

$32.00

La Spinetta Vermentino

$38.00

Duckhorn Napa Chard

$50.00

Chanson Chablis

$45.00

Chanson Meursault

$120.00

Montelena Napa Chard

$110.00

Les Rochettes Sancerre

$43.00

Baptiste Gunderloch Riesling

$37.00

Chappelle Pouilly-Fuisse

$80.00

Decero Malbec

$35.00

Decero Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Piazzo Barbaresco

$75.00

Convento Barolo

$85.00

Titus Andronicus

$70.00

Masciarelli Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$30.00

Canvasback Red Mnt Cab

$50.00

Viticcio Bolgheri

$55.00

Montelena Napa Cab

$130.00

Duckhorn Napa Merlot .375

$30.00

Alois Lageder Schiava

$40.00

Mament Aglianico

$50.00

Ciacci Brunello

$125.00

E. Guigal CdP

$100.00

E. Guigal Cote-Rotie

$90.00

Vietti Tre Vigne Barbera

$30.00

Vietti Nebbiolo

$50.00

Inama Bradisismo

$65.00

J Lohr Pure Paso

$49.00

Selvapiana Bucerchiale

$60.00

Li Veli Susumaniello

$40.00

Ferrari Carano Siena

$40.00

Coltisboni RS CC

$30.00

Gl Wine

GL Adami Garbel

$8.00

GL Krug Napa Chard

$10.00

GL Inama Soave

$9.00

GL Vietti Moscato d"Asti

$8.00

GL Riff PG

$7.00

GL Coltibuono RS CC

$9.00

GL Ferrari Carano Siena

$12.00

GL Il Poggione Rosso

$16.00

GL Inama Bradisismo

$18.00

GL J Lohr Pure Paso

$13.00

GL Li Veli Susumaniello

$11.00

GL Monte Garbi

$11.00

GL Selvapiana Bucerchiale

$16.00

GL Tascante Ghiaia

$10.00

GL Tascante Ghiaia Nera

$10.00

GL Vietti Nebbiolo

$16.00

GL Vietti Tre Vigne

$8.00

GL Coltibuono Vin Santo

$16.00

GL Eola Hills Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Jax Y3 Taureau Napa

$15.00

GL Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$9.00

GL G.D.Vajra Langhe Rosso

$8.00

GL Dandelion Vineyards GSM

$12.00

GL Terradora di Paolo Falanghina

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Board & Bottle

$25.00

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

A blend of San Marzano & fresh tomatoes with a touch of basil.

Fagioli

$4.00+

House chicken stock with spinach, beans & pasta tubes.

Salads

Caesar

$7.00+

Crisp Romaine and house-made dressing.

Arugula

$9.00+

Arugula, pear, pecorino & pine nuts. Dressed simply in EVOO & lemon juice.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Wagyu & veal meatballs with marinara & mozzarella on a baguette.

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$11.00

On a crispy baguette

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

On buttery toast with a scallion.

Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/3lb of Wagyu covered in rich Reggiano sauce & caramelized onions. Served with crispy potatoes.

Pasta

Spagetti Carbona

$14.00

Shimp alla Diavolo

$18.00

Linguine & Meatballs

$14.00

Pappardelle Primavera

$12.00

Sausage & Vodka Sauce Fettuccine

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00+

Chicken Parmigiano

$14.00

Amatriciana

$14.00

Sausage & Peppers Pasta

$15.00

Butter Pasta

$9.00

Sides

House Potatoes

$8.00

Crescini Zucchini

$6.00

Grilled Garlic Bread

$6.00

Spinach & Garlic

$6.00

Dessert

Better Than Boardwalk

$9.00

Valrhona Truffles

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy our house-made pastas, fresh fish, award winning Italian sausage and lamb chops. We offer daily specials from garlic clove roasted chicken to prime grade ribeye to herb-roasted porchetta. We proudly have delicious offerings for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners as well. Outdoor, indoor and bar seating is available in our cozy 100 year old converted Texas home. Allow us to serve you in true Italian style:

603 S Market St, Brenham, TX 77833

