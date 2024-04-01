- Home
Broth & Basil
No reviews yet
18817 Limestone Commercial Dr
Suite 400
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Egg Rolls - Pork$5.00
- Egg Rolls - Veggie$5.00
- Spring Rolls - Shrimp & Pork$6.00
- Spring Rolls - Charbroiled Chicken$6.00
- Spring Rolls - Charbroiled Pork$6.00
- Bun Sliders - Charbroiled Chicken$7.00
- Spring Rolls - Charbroiled Shrimp$7.00
- Spring Rolls - Tofu$6.00
- Bun Sliders - Charbroiled Pork$7.00
- Bun Sliders - Charbroiled Shrimp$8.00
- Bun Sliders - Pork Belly$7.00
- Chicken Wings - Asian Ranch$6.00
- Chicken Wings - Saigon Style$6.00
Pho
- Pho Phenomenal$14.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Pho Rare Steak$13.00
- Pho Rare Steak & Brisket$13.00
- Pho Brisket$13.00
- Pho Brisket & Flank$13.00
- Pho Chicken$13.00
- Pho Beef Balls$13.00
- Pho Rare Steak, Flank & Tripe$13.00
- Pho Fatty Brisket & Tendon$13.00
- Pho Seafood$14.00
- Pho Shrimp$14.00
- Pho Noodles Only$9.00
- Pho Tofu & Veggie$13.00
- Pho (2 Items)$13.00
- Pho (3 Items)$13.00
- Pho (4 Items)$14.00
Vermicelli
- Vermicelli Phenomenal$15.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Chicken$13.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Pork$13.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Shrimp$15.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Beef$15.00
- Vermicelli - Pork Egg Rolls$13.00
- Vermicelli - Tofu & Veggie$13.00
- Vermicelli with Beef Short Rib$15.00
- Vermicelli with Charbroiled Pork and Pork Egg Roll$14.00