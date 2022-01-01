  • Home
Broth & Brine | Dedicated Craft Kitchen

No reviews yet

2510 S Loop 336 W

Conroe, TX 77304

Popular Items

BLT Board | w/uncured bacon!
Chicken Shawarma Board w/Greek yogurt-marinated chicken
Sockeye Salmon Croquette | Bites Menu

Broth

House Signature Product | Prepared with maximum nutrient extraction. Bone Broth is our specialty!
Livestock Show | House Blend

$8.50+

Seasonal Blend prepared in-house and cooked 36-48 hours for maximum nutrient extraction. A super and medicinal food!

Brine

Pickled Cucumber

$4.00+

Salt-Brined & Fermented Cucumber

Slaw | w/green cabbage & carrot

$4.00+

Salt-Brined & Fermented Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

Bites | Small Plates, Snacks, & Sides

Potato Wedges | Locked & Loaded

$6.95

Fried Potato Wedges topped w/cheese, onion garnish, brined slaw, cherry BBQ sauce & herb mayo. Add brisket to make it a meal!

Meatballs & Sauce

$7.95+

Traditional Italian meatballs w/fresh marinara sauce. Topped w/parmesan. Perfect for holiday office parties!

Roasted Red Pepper Falafel | Bites Menu

$5.95

Roasted Red Pepper Falafel (1-count) w/house garnish.

Sockeye Salmon Croquette | Bites Menu

$8.95

Premium-Grade Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Croquette w/onion, bell pepper, caper, and olives--deep fried & served w/house remoulade sauce. For additional croquettes, increase quantity.

Smoked Sausage w/Peppers & Onions

$5.95

Soups

Bowls -- Our broth makes the soup, and soup makes a meal! Each of soups are hearty and designed to satisfy your tummy and your taste buds. Add a flatbread, ciabatta, or corn cake.
Vegetable Curry W/Chicken

$5.00+

Eastern Mediterranean Yellow Curry w/onion, garlic, turmeric, ginger, bay leaf, and other spices simmered w/root vegetables & broth. Finished w/coconut milk.

Tex-Mex Tortilla Soup w/turkey breast

$5.00+

Simmered w/tomato, garlic, onion, black beans, zucchini, & chile.

Rarin' To Go GF Gumbo

$5.00+

Rarin' To Go GF Gumbo w/bell pepper, celery, and onion. We add sausage, filé, and okra to our GF version of this classic French-Creole-Louisiana dish. Add shrimp or chicken if you would like additional protein! Rice is also optional.

Italian Red Bean & Rice Stufato

$5.00+Out of stock

Italian Red Beans & Rice Stufato w/vegetables, tomato, & pumpkin. Very comforting stew!

Boards | Full Meals w/flatbread, vegetable stack, & sauce.

BLT Board | w/uncured bacon!

$12.00

6 slices of uncured bacon on our house-made red lentil flatbread. Stacked w/romaine, sliced tomato, & mayo.

Italian Meatball Board w/marinara & mozzarella

$15.00

4-count ground brisket meatballs on ciabatta roll w/tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, onion, garnish, and brined slaw.

Chicken Shawarma Board w/Greek yogurt-marinated chicken

$16.00

Sliced and served on red lentil flatbread stacked w/mixed greens, brined slaw, giardiniera, fermented pickle, tomato, olive, and fresh lemon. Served w/house-recommended garlic-yogurt sauce.

Roasted Red Pepper Falafel Board

$12.00

Roasted Red Pepper Falafel (2-count) on red lentil flatbread stacked w/mixed greens, brined slaw, pickle, tomato, olive, and diced house garnish.

TEXAN Burger Board | Freshly-Ground Brisket

$16.00

Freshly-Ground DOUBLE Brisket Burger Board on a double ciabatta roll. Be sure to choose your toppings. Then add wedges, sausage, brisket, bacon, or a fried egg for extra protein! Giddy up!

Sockeye Salmon Croquettes Board

$16.00

Two Sockeye Salmon Croquettes (fresh Alaskan, col-water fish) on red-lentil flatbread stacked w/mixed greens, brined slaw & pickles, tomatoes, olives, lemon and garnish. Served w/house remoulade sauce.

Fried Eggplant Sandwich Board

$13.95

Fried Eggplant & Marinara on a toasted ciabatta with grilled mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped w/mixed greens, fermented slaw, pickle, & onion garnish.

Smoked Sausage Board

$14.95

Nitrate-/Nitrite-Free Smoked Beef Sausages w/bell peppers & onions. Served on a grilled ciabatta bun w/slaw, pickles, onions, cherry BBQ sauce & mustard.

Cold Bar | Fruit smoothies blended w/dense nutrition foods

Signature Smoothie

$4.95+

Blended w/berries, banana, spinach, coconut, nuts/seeds, dates, & honey.

Anytime Green

$4.95+

Blended w/cucumber, apple, celery, spinach, & pineapple along with our house nuts & seeds, coconut milk, and macadamia nut milk.

BYO | Blend-Your-Own

$4.95+

Blended w/your choice of ingredients.

Cherry Mocha

$4.95+

Cherries blended w/dark cocoa, honey, dates & milk.

Beverages

Fruit-Water Infusions

$2.50+

Purified water & fruit.

Detox Water

$2.50+

Cranberry juice splash mixed w/apple cider vinegar & fresh lemon.

Classic Lemonade

$2.50+

Classic blend of freshly-squeezed lemons & unbleached cane sugar.

Iced Tea Blends

$2.50+

Citrus Green Tea blended w/cane sugar

Hot Tea

$2.00+

House Selection or note a preference when ordering: green, roasted dandelion, mint, chamomile, lemon-ginger, detox, or clementine.

Organic Espresso Coffee | Hot

$4.00+

Organic Espresso blend w/frothed heavy cream and pure cane sugar.

Iced Espresso Coffee | w/cream & sugar

$4.00+

Espresso organic coffee blended w/heavy cream. Sweetener optional: raw sugar, monkfruit, honey, agave.

Froco | Greek Frappé

$4.95+

Smooth & refreshing blend of coffee, sweetener, cream, milk, ice, vanilla. Perfect for Houston summer!

Bakery | Everything is Gluten-Free!

Red Lentil Flatbread

$3.00+
Johnny Cake

$2.00+

Savory cornbread griddle cake with a hint of heat & sweet.

Signature Farmhouse Cookie w/nuts & cranberries

$3.00+

Our most popular and satisfying cookie w/cranberries, nuts, coconut, & chocolate chips.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites

$3.00

Double Ciabatta

$3.95
Dairy Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00+
Doozie Cookie Sandwich

$6.95

A thick layer of vanilla frosting sandwiched between two freshly-baked cookies.

Apparel

"GF Just for You" t-shirt

$14.95

Drinkware

"GF Just for You" cork-bottom mug

$12.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Naturally-healthy and nothing sacrificed, BROTH & BRINE welcomes you to a true neighborhood kitchen where you can find dependable specialties and seasonal chef-crafted dishes--hitting the foodie notes that only a local, independent eatery can provide. You deserve a gluten-free and allergy-conscious kitchen, a kitchen that cooks from scratch, and a kitchen you are welcome to call "home." ​ We pledge to live up to your impeccable and adventurous standards by putting our heart and soul into every dish we serve. Food is love!

2510 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304

Directions

