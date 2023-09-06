Breakfast

Breakfasts

Meat Lovers Breakfast

Pancake Family Pack

Regular Family Pack

Corn Beef Family Pack

Corn Beef Hash Breakfast

$6.00

Pancake Breakfast

$5.00

French Toast Breakfast

$5.00

Chicken Wing Breakfast

$7.00

Smothered Chicken Breakfast

$8.00

Pork Chop Breakfast

$7.00

Smothered Pork Chop Breakfast

$8.00

Chicken & Waffles

$7.50

Shrimp & Grits

$7.00

Tilapia Breakfast

$7.00

Snapper Breakfast

$9.00

Steak Breakfast

$10.00

Salmon Croquette Breakfast

$6.00

Garcia Sausage Breakfast

$5.00

Pan Sausage Breakfast

$5.00

Bacon Breakfast

$5.00

Custom Family Breakfast Pack

4 Main Entrees of your choice with your choice of as many sides and beverages. All Family Pack prices are based on add-ons!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Garcia Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Pan Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Tilapia Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Snapper Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Corn Beef Hash Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Garcia Sausage Sandwich

$3.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Side Orders

Side of Garcia Sausage

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Pan Sausage

$3.00

Side of Corn Beef hash

$3.00

Side of Pancakes

$3.50

Side of French Toast

$3.00

Side of Salmon Croquettes

$3.50

Side of Grits

$2.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Snapper

$6.00

Side of Tilapia

$5.00

Side of Steak

$9.00

Side of Chicken Wings

$5.00

Side of Pork Chops

$5.00

Side of Smothered Chicken

$6.00

Side of Smothered Porkchops

$6.00

Side of 1 Egg

$0.75

Side of 2 Eggs

$1.25

All Day Menu

All Day Lunch Specials

Curry Chicken & Rice

$6.99

Stew Chicken & Rice

$6.99

Chicken Wing & Fry

$6.99

Pork Chop & Fry

$6.99

Shrimp & Fry

$6.99

Fish & Fry

$6.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Rib Sandwich- Center Cut

$9.99

BBQ Rib Sandwich-Regular End

$9.99

BBQ Rib Sandwich-Short End

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Tilapia Sandwich

$5.00

Snapper Sandwich

$7.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.49

Sausage Sandwich

$3.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Rib & Chicken Combo Sandwich

$13.99

Dinners

1/2 Rack Dinner

$21.99

Wing & Fish Combo Dinner

$18.99

Shrimp & Wing Combo Dinner

$18.99

Whole Rack, Whole Chicken Combo

$55.99

1/4 lb Conch, Shrimp & Wing Dinner

$28.99

1/2 lb Conch, Shrimp & Wing Dinner

$37.99

Shrimp & Fish Combo Dinner

$18.99

Wing, Fish & Shrimp Dinner

$23.99

Tilapia Dinner

$10.00

Snapper Dinner

$13.99

Turkey Wing Dinner

$13.49

Oxtail Dinner

$19.25

Steak Dinner

$13.99

Smothered Steak Dinner

$15.99

1/4 lb Fried Conch Dinner

$16.99

1/2 lb Fried Conch Dinner

$24.99

Curry Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Stew Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Surf & Turf Dinner- Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

1/4 lb Conch & Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

1/2 lb Conch & Shrimp Dinner

$28.99

1/4 lb Conch, Shrimp, & Fish Dinner

$25.99

1/2 lb Conch, Shrimp & Fish

$33.99

Smothered Chicken Wing Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Whole Rack Dinner

$41.99

Whole Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$10.00

Smothered Pork Chop Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Wing Dinner

$13.99

BBQ Rib Dinner-Regular End

$12.98

BBQ Rib Dinner-Center Cut

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$10.00

1/4 Rack, 1/4 Chicken Combo Dinner

$15.99

1/2 Rack, 1/2 Chicken Combo Dinner

$26.99

BBQ Ribs & Chicken

Side of BBQ Ribs

$9.99

1/2 Rack of BBQ Ribs

$17.99

Whole Rack of BBQ Ribs

$36.99

1/4 BBQ Chicken

$3.99

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Whole BBQ Chicken

$14.99

1/4 Rack, 1/4 Chicken by Itself

$13.99

1/2 Rack, 1/2 Chicken by Itself

$23.99

Whole Rack, Whole Chicken by Itself

$49.99

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

String Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Candied Yams

$3.00

Seasoned Loose Corn

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Black Eyed Peas

$3.00

Pigeon Peas & Rice

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

French Fries

Side of 1/4 lb Conch

$9.99

Side of 1/2 lb Conch

$17.99

Side of Pork Chops

$5.00

Side of Snapper

$5.99

Side of Tilapia

$4.99

Side of Wings

$4.99

Side of Steak

$8.99

Side of Garcia Sausage

$2.49

Side of Shrimp

$4.99

Chicken Wing Party Packs

10 Piece Chicken Wing

$7.99

20 Piece Chicken Wing

$15.99

25 Piece Chicken Wing

$18.99

50 Piece Chicken Wing

$34.99

75 Piece Chicken Wing

$49.99

100 Piece Chicken Wing

$67.99

Family Bundles

Whole Rack, Whole Chicken Family Pack

$54.99

20 Piece Chicken Wing Family Pack

$27.99

40 Piece Chicken Wing Family Pack

$41.99

1/2 Rack 1/2 Chicken Family Pack

$34.99

Includes 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 BBQ Chicken, a Large Side of Rice, and 2 Large Sides of your choice.

Desserts

Carrot Cake ***Contains Tree Nuts***

$3.99

Chocolate Layer Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cream Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Caramel Cake

$3.99

Vanilla Cream Cake

$3.99

Lemon Cake

$3.99

Sock It To Me Cake (Cinnamon) ***Contains Tree Nuts***

$3.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.99

Whole Cake

$29.99

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$14.99

Beverages

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Mango

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Flop- Fruit Punch & Mango

$2.00

Flop-Fruit Punch & Lemonade

$2.00

Flop-Fruit Punch & Iced Tea

$2.00

Flop-Mango & Lemonade

$2.00

Flop-Mango & Iced Tea

$2.00

Flop-Iced Tea & Lemonade

$2.00

Canned Soda-12 oz

$1.00

Bottle of Water-16.9oz

$1.00

Cup of Ice- Regular Size

$1.00

Cup of Ice-Large Size

$1.00

Cup of Ice Water

$0.25

Coffee with Cream & Sugar

$1.25

Coffee-Black

$1.00

Souse

Pork Souse

$9.99

Chicken Souse

$9.99

Seafood/Fish/Chicken Combos

Conch, Shrimp & Wings

$19.99

Conch & Shrimp

$14.99

Conch, Shrimp & Fish

$19.99

Conch, Fish & Wings

$19.99

Conch & Wings

$14.99

Shrimp, Wings & Fish

$14.99

Shrimp & Fish

$10.99

Shrimp & Wings

$10.99

Fish & Winga

$10.99

Fish & Conch

$14.99

Fish, Shrimp, Wings, & Conch

$24.99