Restaurant info

Brother and Sisters BBQ Pit is a family and minority-owned restaurant based in Miami, FL. We've been in business since 1950, and we offer high-quality BBQ and Southern-style soul food. Our food is so good that it won the hearts of America and national network viewers during our numerous features on VH1's Love & Hip Hop. Our owners and staff are committed to supporting our local community and are proud to work with neighborhood charities. We invite you to come visit us today, and see for yourself why our food is award winning and why we"re named the Best BBQ in South Florida 18 years in a row. Bring the whole family for a delicious and affordable home cooked meal that is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters! Between our incredible, mouth watering food & our beautiful atmosphere, we offer the perfect place to enjoy SoFlo's Best BBQ! We offer outdoor dining options as well as Take-Out, and Delivery. We're open 7 days a week for your convenience!